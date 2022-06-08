 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Missing three-year-old found alive in rural Montana survived on what appears to be water, bugs and meth   (yahoo.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Sheriff, Thunderstorm, Ryker Webb, Forced disappearance, Mother, Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short, little boy's voice, 3-year-old boy  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha, that wasn't moonshine cooking in that still
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's how I feel after reading the /Pol tab comments.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ryker?
Jfc
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid saw some shiat
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That kid has seen some shiat
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I dug a hole for 36 hours looking for treasure."

/not even once
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot, if my parents didn't hear from me in 3 hours, they would have come up to my room to see
what I had most likely destroyed.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Longer than you think, Dad! Longer than you think!"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid has the 1k yard stare and he's not likely to lose it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real story:  he was kidnapped by fairies and replaced with a changeling. Study out the photos.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's kid has some trauma. too bad it's Montana and they don't believe in goofy fairydust shiat like mental health.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Dakota kids handle getting lost in the woods much better
3djoes.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The real story:  he was kidnapped by fairies and replaced with a changeling. Study out the photos.


Let them fill your dreams with wonder, fever, pain and passion
Let them fill your head with thunder
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Poor kid. Daddy was off on a bender with his girlfriend, and his older brother pulling another bid in juvie there was nobody who even knee he was missing. Too bad he still has to look forward to moving to Georgia and that whole zombie apocalypse thing.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I felt bad laughing at some lost kid, but fark, that pic made me lol. Literally.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Snooza: That kid has seen some shiat
[Fark user image 425x452]


Came here for this, leaving happily.

He said authorities want to know why Ryker's parents waited "at least two hours" to report him missing.

Had to recover from watching the last two episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," realized that their kid sure as hell wasn't Leia?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In a press release on Sunday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said Ryker was located after an expansive search that involved a "steady presence of ground searchers and ATVs, several drones and dog teams."

Neglected to mention that those ground searchers, ATVs, drones and dogs didn't find shiat, and the boy was found by CHANCE because the owners of the property he happened to be hiding on heard him crying from their generator shed.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In a few years he'll run for Senator of Montana and win as a Bootstrap Hero of the Montanans

/or is it Montanites?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Poor kid. Daddy was off on a bender with his girlfriend, and his older brother pulling another bid in juvie there was nobody who even knee he was missing. Too bad he still has to look forward to moving to Georgia and that whole zombie apocalypse thing.


Yeah, but that kid's gonna make your "you don't know shiat" stories look like campfire tales.

"Oh, you're cold and hungry? Yeah, I spent 3 goddamned days cold, hungry, alone, and tired in rural Montana - AND THEN I TURNED 4, YOU FRIGGIN' PUNK! Now, shut the fark up, pick up that Lobo, and keep an eye out for walkers."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*2 days, but, still...
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I lived in Troy as a youth in the early 80s, it is a forest paradise if you ignore the asbestos contamination from the W.R. Grace mine in Libby.  In Jr. high science classes they took us out and showed us what we could eat to survive on, one year we even had to cook a dish with what we gathered and bring it to class.  A few more years and this kid will learn survival skills in school.  I used to walk across school property with a gun to hunt grouse after class, just can't see that happening anymore.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I learned it by watching YOU!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ryker?
Jfc


My childhood friend has a grandson with that name. I think her reaction is the same as yours.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Picklehead: vudukungfu: Ryker?
Jfc

My childhood friend has a grandson with that name. I think her reaction is the same as yours.


Imagine his teacher's exasperation every time she tells him to sit in his chair:

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 347x347]


It's a shame that I have but one Smart & one Funny to give for Red Meat references...
 
schubie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know how easy it is for your kid to get away from you, but 3 hours? There are grizzly bears and shiat there
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm no expert on indigenous mythology but I believe that "child" is in fact a skinwalker.
Maybe a squadron of priests & shaman can investigate this?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sheeeet - I grew up in Montana. A long walk, during a storm, with a 30 hour stopover in a shack with no food was what we called "keepin' the kids busy."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I'm no expert on indigenous mythology but I believe that "child" is in fact a skinwalker.
Maybe a squadron of priests & shaman can investigate this?


Squadron? From what I hear, just one asshole and a box of crayons is all the typical 'Murican needs to reveal demonic possession.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sheeeet - I grew up in Montana. A long walk, during a storm, with a 30 hour stopover in a shack with no food was what we called "keepin' the kids busy."


FIELD TRIP!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: [preview.redd.it image 614x341]


That episode seemed so realistic until Jesse pulls a bunch of fresh food out of the fridge.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: In a few years he'll run for Senator of Montana and win as a Bootstrap Hero of the Montanans

/or is it Montanites?


Montanans no longer embody the frontier spirit.  The true measure of masculinity under the Big Sky is determined by just how far you're willing to injure others to sustain the inflation of out-of-state billionaire asset portfolios.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Troy,_Montana

Troy is featured in Max Brooks' post-apocalyptic zombie novel World War Z as a safe zone for humanity.
 
