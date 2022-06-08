 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Cop fired for Pure Evil tattoo seeking to be rehired, claims he just needed to remember which hand he used for masturbation
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one should be fired from a job based on tattoos or piercings alone. Silent messages on your body should be forms of protected speech. It is more than possible for people to be professional regardless of protected speech on their bodies. The problem is Weyda's behavior :

From SF Gate : "Weyda's annual reviews declined in 2018, which is the same year he started receiving "needs improvement" ratings, the second-lowest rating on the scale. The low marks continued in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
His most troubling year was 2020 when his attendance was marked "unacceptable" for the year and he received a "needs improvement" rating for community partnerships, complying with policies and procedures, customer service, grooming and dress, teamwork, work product and patrol practices."

From Raw Story (Won't let me link) : "Through public records requests, sister station WLWT learned Weyda was dismissed from the department for insubordination and failure of good behavior in late April, four months after his superiors noticed his new hand tattoo."
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Agreed. Plus in this particular instance I strongly suspect that getting the tattoos was a cry for help.

Dude deserves a job, just like everyone else, but definitely not one in law enforcement.
 
sid244
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What if they were an undercover cop and didn't want to blow their cover?
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Truth in advertising.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The one honest cop.  Honest about being a bad guy.
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Mum, Dad!  Don't touch it, it's pure evil!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was supposed to say "Purge Evil" but, hey, most tattoo artists aren't exactly spelling bee material.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What's all this sane logic and reasonable points of views here on Fark? HUH?

I agree, nobody should get fired for tattoos and/or piercings unless it DOES affect work performance.
(And it may very well interfere with sales quotas in some markets, which also might just work itself out, honestly.)

Also, how 'hard' would you have to be 100% of the time in order to live up to that specific "pure evil" tattoo?
(Any percentage of time is too much to play "pure evil" police officer.)
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Met a Cincy cop at Skyline once.  He said he ate there every day for lunch.  Yes, he was a large man.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It was supposed to say Live Pure, but the artist got distracted, one thing led to another, and there you have it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So truth in advertising is a bad thing now?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ACAPE
 
Pert
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pure Evil = Live Erup - a fan of the band and their seminal hit Final Countdown is kinda sketchy but not worthy of firing
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Relevant.
Atmosphere - Pure Evil feat. I.B.E (Official Video)
Youtube TqCnUmWUgZY
 
Pert
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He has no business being a police officer.
Better tattoo for him...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

/sir, we feel that your Bill Cosby tattoo is... distasteful... considering that you work in the coma ward
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I love you unconditionally too!
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

While that may be true, it's also true that employers can set standards for appearance (dress code, hair length, facial hair, etc.). If the Cincinnati Police Department says "no tattoos", he's free to seek employment elsewhere.

/he could probably find a job wherever Mr. Cool Ice works
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At best, you get tattoos basically to display a message about who you are. Don't be surprised when other people get the message.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I don't agree with that first sentence. There are a number of occupations, including the military that prohibit hand, face and other visible tattoos. Silent, but visible (and thus not 'silent') messages is not protected free speech. It can be construed as hate speech.

Totally agree with statement of Weyda's problem, though. He's an asshole, and they used a standing and perfectly legal prohibition to shiatcan him.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is he 12?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And to think I changed my Teams and Zoom icons from the biohazard symbol when covid hit because I thought I might upset too many people.
 
