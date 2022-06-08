 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Iran disables IAEA monitoring cameras, signifying they are only 6 months away from having a nucelar weapon   (apnews.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Nuclear proliferation, Nuclear weapon, International Atomic Energy Agency, Enriched uranium, Uranium, IAEA's online monitors, Depleted uranium, Tehran's nuclear deal  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 1:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same as the last time they turned off the cameras  then.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but they're so far away....
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it about time for some ultra malicious cyber espionage to turn off one of their critical systems, or something?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Probably longer subby.  Israel (or some other country) has been doing quite a few operations knocking off Iranian scientists and sabotaging equipment/facilities. I would expect additional operations and steps taken to slow down Iran, which could escalate to air strikes.  Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and Iran will not stop until it has nuclear weapons for regime survivability.  They have seen the difference in treatment that Libya received compared to North Korea.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Probably longer subby.  Israel (or some other country) has been doing quite a few operations knocking off Iranian scientists and sabotaging equipment/facilities. I would expect additional operations and steps taken to slow down Iran, which could escalate to air strikes.  Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and Iran will not stop until it has nuclear weapons for regime survivability.  They have seen the difference in treatment that Libya received compared to North Korea.


I don't know about that. Ukraine has demonstrated once again that if you want to keep the big boys out of your yard, you need some nukes. That provides some strong motivation. And I wouldn't be surprised if North Korea was providing help in exchange for either oil or hard currency.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Probably longer subby.  Israel (or some other country) has been doing quite a few operations knocking off Iranian scientists and sabotaging equipment/facilities. I would expect additional operations and steps taken to slow down Iran, which could escalate to air strikes.  Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and Iran will not stop until it has nuclear weapons for regime survivability.  They have seen the difference in treatment that Libya received compared to North Korea.


Unfortunately the only real reason to want nukes these days is to prevent other countries with nukes from conducting "regime change" operations.

Iraq 2 Electric Bugaloo probably did more to promote nuclear proliferation than anything else since 1945.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Disabled the IKEA monitoring cameras?!?!?!

They must be preparing to steal all the little meatballs!
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Daedalus27: Probably longer subby.  Israel (or some other country) has been doing quite a few operations knocking off Iranian scientists and sabotaging equipment/facilities. I would expect additional operations and steps taken to slow down Iran, which could escalate to air strikes.  Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and Iran will not stop until it has nuclear weapons for regime survivability.  They have seen the difference in treatment that Libya received compared to North Korea.

Unfortunately the only real reason to want nukes these days is to prevent other countries with nukes from conducting "regime change" operations.

Iraq 2 Electric Bugaloo probably did more to promote nuclear proliferation than anything else since 1945.


Compounded by The Great Patriotic War II: The Incompetence of Putin.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aw, Fjäk, the IKEA joke has already been played.
 
akallen404
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Probably longer subby.  Israel (or some other country) has been doing quite a few operations knocking off Iranian scientists and sabotaging equipment/facilities. I would expect additional operations and steps taken to slow down Iran, which could escalate to air strikes.  Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and Iran will not stop until it has nuclear weapons for regime survivability.  They have seen the difference in treatment that Libya received compared to North Korea.


Hell, Israel won't even allow them peaceful nuclear energy. In all the ways that matter (meaning money), that would be even worse for Israel than their having nuclear weapons.

Consider that with a small nuclear arsenal, the most you can realistically do is stop anyone from trying to invade you. But with a mature nuclear power industry and full energy independence, Iran could blackmail half the middle east with almost no repercussions.
 
bthom37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The fark is a "nucelar" weapon?  Nutella that goes BANG?
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*nucular
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not so much as Iran developing nukes, as who they would let play with them.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good job, Trump, you f*cking moran.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Iran saw how Putin is getting away with genocide and wanted in on that action.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mock26: Good job, Trump, you f*cking moran.


But it was such a bad deal.  Obama should have held out for the undercoating and free oil changes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Giuliani wishes he'd thought of turning off the cameras.  Not that nuclear scientists ever have any urges.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought it was 2 weeks away? Or is that the infrastructure bill?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Daedalus27: Probably longer subby.  Israel (or some other country) has been doing quite a few operations knocking off Iranian scientists and sabotaging equipment/facilities. I would expect additional operations and steps taken to slow down Iran, which could escalate to air strikes.  Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and Iran will not stop until it has nuclear weapons for regime survivability.  They have seen the difference in treatment that Libya received compared to North Korea.

I don't know about that. Ukraine has demonstrated once again that if you want to keep the big boys out of your yard, you need some nukes. That provides some strong motivation. And I wouldn't be surprised if North Korea was providing help in exchange for either oil or hard currency.


Thats what I was saying.  Iran needs nukes to protect their regime from hostile actions.  None of the leaders there wants to end up shot and run through with rebar like Gaddafi when Libya fell due to regime change.  By the same token, the Sunni nations and Israel see Iran with nuclear weapons as a grave threat and would trigger acquiring their own weapons (Saudi Arabia/UAE) or expanding arsenals or potentially using their weapons (Israel).  The rhetoric of Iran leadership and religious tensions make an Iranian nuke likely to be used in the eyes of many requiring potential first strike priror to acquisition by Iranian enemies.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you listen carefully you can hear Israel firing up their Jewish space lasers.
 
g.fro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Iran's been six months away from having a nuke for ten years.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - "Nuclear"
Youtube Nth4RqqmQZ4
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That means we have 6 months to nuke iran and farking take their oil for free.  Load a nuke into. F117 and drop it on tehran.  If they dont surrender without conditions, keep nuking them.  If they do surrender, have them perform decimation.  And make them eat the royal family.  Then disarm the whole country and make ownership of weapons a death penalty crime.  Then take all their oil.

Iran and gas price problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

akallen404: Daedalus27: Probably longer subby.  Israel (or some other country) has been doing quite a few operations knocking off Iranian scientists and sabotaging equipment/facilities. I would expect additional operations and steps taken to slow down Iran, which could escalate to air strikes.  Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons and Iran will not stop until it has nuclear weapons for regime survivability.  They have seen the difference in treatment that Libya received compared to North Korea.

Hell, Israel won't even allow them peaceful nuclear energy. In all the ways that matter (meaning money), that would be even worse for Israel than their having nuclear weapons.

Consider that with a small nuclear arsenal, the most you can realistically do is stop anyone from trying to invade you. But with a mature nuclear power industry and full energy independence, Iran could blackmail half the middle east with almost no repercussions.


There is no peaceful nuclear energy.  They have sun.  They should go solar.  Ask any anti nuclear power person.
 
King Something
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

little big man: Aw, Fjäk, the IKEA joke has already been played.


It wasn't great, but it wasn't terrible.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: That means we have 6 months to nuke iran and farking take their oil for free.  Load a nuke into. F117 and drop it on tehran.  If they dont surrender without conditions, keep nuking them.  If they do surrender, have them perform decimation.  And make them eat the royal family.  Then disarm the whole country and make ownership of weapons a death penalty crime.  Then take all their oil.

Iran and gas price problem solved.


Name checks out...
 
Jesterling
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone should come up with some type of multinational agreement to monitor their nuclear activity in return for sanctions relief.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.