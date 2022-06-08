 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   School District reassures parents that two teens who made kill list do not have access to any firearms, for like two years   (mytwintiers.com) divider line
17
    More: Murica, Police, Tompkins County Sheriff's Office, Lansing High School, School staff, press release, arrest report, 15-year-old, report of a threat  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 10:20 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report also said that the school is not at risk and that the children do not have access to firearms. Deputies will still provide security at the school for the rest of the academic year.

Wouldn't they be better off investing in some guard hamsters or attack parakeets or even putting up a few "please don't shoot students" signs around the campus?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I found a F*ck/marry list in the girl's locker room.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The report also said that the school is not at risk and that the children do not have access to firearms. Deputies will still provide security at the school for the rest of the academic year.

Wouldn't they be better off investing in some guard hamsters or attack parakeets or even putting up a few "please don't shoot students" signs around the campus?


School police officers actually do a lot.


Basically it is arresting kids and throwing them into the criminal justice system for stuff that could be handled internally but if all you have is a hammer every student looks like a nail.

And there is always the chance they will need to body slam an 8 year old

https://www.gq.com/story/six-year-old-black-girl-arrested-for-a-tantrum

https://www.vox.com/identities/2019/10/24/20929397/police-officer-excessive-force-school-11-year-old-girl-new-mexico
 
blasterz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No access to firearms...unless they broke out the window of one of those self-identified moron label trucks so common throughout flyover country.
 
Daer21
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Pocket Ninja: The report also said that the school is not at risk and that the children do not have access to firearms. Deputies will still provide security at the school for the rest of the academic year.

Wouldn't they be better off investing in some guard hamsters or attack parakeets or even putting up a few "please don't shoot students" signs around the campus?

School police officers actually do a lot.


Basically it is arresting kids and throwing them into the criminal justice system for stuff that could be handled internally but if all you have is a hammer every student looks like a nail.

And there is always the chance they will need to body slam an 8 year old

https://www.gq.com/story/six-year-old-black-girl-arrested-for-a-tantrum

https://www.vox.com/identities/2019/10/24/20929397/police-officer-excessive-force-school-11-year-old-girl-new-mexico


You had 2 ages to choose from in those headlines and you made one up. Why not use the 6 year old?
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Pocket Ninja: The report also said that the school is not at risk and that the children do not have access to firearms. Deputies will still provide security at the school for the rest of the academic year.

Wouldn't they be better off investing in some guard hamsters or attack parakeets or even putting up a few "please don't shoot students" signs around the campus?

School police officers actually do a lot.


Basically it is arresting kids and throwing them into the criminal justice system for stuff that could be handled internally but if all you have is a hammer every student looks like a nail.

And there is always the chance they will need to body slam an 8 year old

https://www.gq.com/story/six-year-old-black-girl-arrested-for-a-tantrum

https://www.vox.com/identities/2019/10/24/20929397/police-officer-excessive-force-school-11-year-old-girl-new-mexico


y.yarn.coView Full Size

It's important to get them on the prison pipeline early. God forbid an early intervention with counseling help a single child become a productive happy adult.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These kids are still in class. When the school runs a shooter drill, they'll take part in it. They'll be trained on every anti-shooter tactic taught to the kids. Hiding places, safe words, all of it.

And in 2 years they'll be able to buy an AR and put that training to use.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I went to school with a kid named Dave Butcher. Inside of his notebook the other kids found a list of girls he wanted to have sex with. He called it Dave's  Pork List. He listed several girls and a couple of teachers with explanations of why he was attracted to them and what he specifically wanted to do with them. We had an English teacher name Mrs. Strickland (she was a biatchubby with huge boobs). All she had next to her name was 'titty fark'. He caught so much crap for his list he ended up leaving the school district.
/threadjack over
//I would have enjoyed her titties, too
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The report also said that the school is not at risk and that the children do not have access to firearms. Deputies will still provide security at the school for the rest of the academic year.

Wouldn't they be better off investing in some guard hamsters or attack parakeets or even putting up a few "please don't shoot students" signs around the campus?


Attack parakeets can be nasty.

Barbarella - and the Birds
Youtube gi6Ym0105tw
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The report also said that the school is not at risk and that the children do not have access to firearms. Deputies will still provide security at the school for the rest of the academic year.

Wouldn't they be better off investing in some guard hamsters or attack parakeets or even putting up a few "please don't shoot students" signs around the campus?


They should just put up a sign to remind everyone that it's a gun-free zone.  Problem solved.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The report also said that the school is not at risk and that the children do not have access to firearms. Deputies will still provide security at the school for the rest of the academic year.

Wouldn't they be better off investing in some guard hamsters or attack parakeets or even putting up a few "please don't shoot students" signs around the campus?


Fark user imageView Full Size



"None shall pass."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Highly motivated people with kill lists aren't going to wait two years to make a legal gun purchase, they will find another way.

Some options:
Steal a gun
Buy a gun illegally
Make a ghost gun
Hire someone
Use a knife
Use a blunt object
Use a car
Use a pointed stick
Use their bare hands
Use sarcasm
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I once found a hand-drawn map of a kid's school, with a path from Room A to Room B. No indication of what this was for, but as I was working in a psychiatric hospital at the time and I found this index-card sized map folded and tucked into the spine of one of his books, I wasn't going to take any chances. So he talked to a shrink about it, learned about the resentments he harbors, and they helped him work those out safely.

Which is to say maybe these kids shouldn't be roughed up and jailed or otherwise "handled" by fascist sadists who know only authority and punishment, and they should instead be handled by professionals trained to walk into rooms with criminals and other violent people specifically to help THEM (and not "protect society" or whatever nonsense cops tell themselves) "armed" only with pens, notebooks, and advanced degrees in Thinkin'.

// but what do I know, I'm not a doctor or a cop
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I went to school with a kid named Dave Butcher. Inside of his notebook the other kids found a list of girls he wanted to have sex with. He called it Dave's  Pork List. He listed several girls and a couple of teachers with explanations of why he was attracted to them and what he specifically wanted to do with them. We had an English teacher name Mrs. Strickland (she was a biatchubby with huge boobs). All she had next to her name was 'titty fark'. He caught so much crap for his list he ended up leaving the school district.
/threadjack over
//I would have enjoyed her titties, too


Titty Fark is the name of my Dolly Parton tribute band.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't keep gun companies away from their Allah given right to repeat business now, can we?!

/Mental Health, as well as all other healthcare, needs to be fully taxpayer funded in this country like civilized countries which don't have a mass shooting incident everyday
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Telling me the kids don't have access to firearms tells me nothing. Anybody can get a gun in an hour in this country. They're everywhere.
 
meathome
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There's a flip side to this as well - had some kids in the local school district make accusations about someone planning a school shooting.  They had a good story and apparently provided some compelling evidence, pictures, etc.

Only none of it was real.  The poor bastage they identified had bumped one of their friends off of the varsity sportsball team this season, and this was their "brilliant plan" to get rid of him.  It's turned into quite the cluster because you're dealing with the local PD and SD, neither of whom appear to have IQs above room temperature.

I'm sure the parents are eyeing quite the lawsuit based on whole mess.

Oh, the little bastages who did this?  No consequences.  Not even benched from playing that I am aware of.  It's been quite the little drama to watch around here.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.