 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   "That's what" - She said   (apnews.com) divider line
49
    More: Sad, Inflation, Consumer price index, Cost, Ounce, Edgar Dworsky, Austrian School, Global consumer price inflation, times of high inflation  
•       •       •

2559 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 08 Jun 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the last 40 years
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but naturally they lower the prices when they decrease the size of the packaging. I mean, that's obvious. It's like how when your property value rises, your tax assessments go up, but then when the real estate market turns and your property values drop again, your tax assessments bounce right back to where they were before the increases. Everything's rooted in fairness, that's how the system works.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shrinkflation is--

a stupid word.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes, but naturally they lower the prices when they decrease the size of the packaging. I mean, that's obvious. It's like how when your property value rises, your tax assessments go up, but then when the real estate market turns and your property values drop again, your tax assessments bounce right back to where they were before the increases. Everything's rooted in fairness, that's how the system works.


Correct.  That's why mp3s are so cheap compared to buying vinyl.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry bout that.  I'm Irish
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes, but naturally they lower the prices when they decrease the size of the packaging. I mean, that's obvious. It's like how when your property value rises, your tax assessments go up, but then when the real estate market turns and your property values drop again, your tax assessments bounce right back to where they were before the increases. Everything's rooted in fairness, that's how the system works.


Nailed it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the first step in raising prices.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when Simply (awesome lemonaide) chafed from 59 to 52 oz a few years back. They stated
"We are committed to bringing quality juices and drinks to the market and have decided to reduce our 59-ounce PET package in order to keep prices fair for our loyal customers."
Which is just bullshiat. You are still paying more. You either pay more for the same, or pay the same for less.
Personally I rather pay more for the same (between those two choices) because shrinking size to keep costs the same isn't tenable long term. Because how much can you shrink a multi portion package before it is a single serve package?
Like Breyers (which *used* to be good) switching from 2 to 1.5 quart containers. Then it will be 1 quart, then eventually family sized will be one of those Ben and Jerry containers.
Raise your prices is you need to, but don't pull off shady size changes and say it's to keep prices "fair".
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one of those known dirty little secrets companies use to hide inflation.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet everyone is still getting fatter.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this from the 2008 recession.  Bite size Snickers, Milky Way, etc all shrunk and never recovered.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Folgers says it's using a new technology that results in lighter-weight beans.)

I'm gonna call BS right there. Maybe they should invest in technology that makes Folgers not taste like bat pee.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray capitalism!
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's what" - She

the said is implied, subby
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good thing the yare raising prices to help with the shrinking size, I am sure some accountant can explain how this is good for us.
 
Satan's Cheese Cancer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side there will be more packaging for our landfills!
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see it for chocolate or ice cream, where your actual cost of product is notable.  But, Gatorade?  28 ounces - 32 ounces - 64 ounces... actual product is barely a penny in any of those sizes.  Maybe three cents for a whole gallon.  I guess you save a little on plastic, a not insignificant amount on shipping, but when you're selling something with a 90% profit margin to start, it seems petty.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: (Folgers says it's using a new technology that results in lighter-weight beans.)

I'm gonna call BS right there. Maybe they should invest in technology that makes Folgers not taste like bat pee.


How much bat pee did you drink?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I love shrinkflation!  I get to tell friends and strangers that they shrunk the packages, yet kept the price the same, as if I'm aware of secret knowledge that they have no way of knowing.  It shows what a smart consumer I am.
 
p51d007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This started YEARS ago.  Noticed 10 oz packages of crackers went to 8 oz, chips went from
12 oz to 10 oz or less...but same prices.
And they place on the packaging, "NEW LOOK SAME GREAT TASTE".
 
palelizard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's dubbed "shrinkflation,"

No it's not. Stop trying to make shrinkflation happen.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I remember when Simply (awesome lemonaide) chafed from 59 to 52 oz a few years back. They stated
"We are committed to bringing quality juices and drinks to the market and have decided to reduce our 59-ounce PET package in order to keep prices fair for our loyal customers."
Which is just bullshiat. You are still paying more. You either pay more for the same, or pay the same for less.
Personally I rather pay more for the same (between those two choices) because shrinking size to keep costs the same isn't tenable long term. Because how much can you shrink a multi portion package before it is a single serve package?
Like Breyers (which *used* to be good) switching from 2 to 1.5 quart containers.


Fark Breyers. Check out their labels sometimes. Most of their varieties aren't even Ice Cream, they're "frozen dairy desert."
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Welcome to the last 40 years


Still has a long way to go to match the stagflation of the 1970s. Full-sized candy bars went for a nickel to a quarter in a decade. It took another 40 years to hit a buck.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fredmcmurray: Wadded Beef: (Folgers says it's using a new technology that results in lighter-weight beans.)

I'm gonna call BS right there. Maybe they should invest in technology that makes Folgers not taste like bat pee.

How much bat pee did you drink?


Who are you to kink shame?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
my package was never large to begin with
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I miss the days when getting a video game, the box was chock full  of content. Maps, books, catalogs, stickers, and other things related to the game. Now, if you purchase a physical copy of a game, that is all you get. The game, nothing more. May as well just download it at that point. And the price is all the same irregardless on what you do.
 
GeeksAreMyPeeps [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The most annoying part about this is when recipes call for an 18oz can of something and suddenly all of the brands are at 15oz. Just raise the price of the existing size if you need to so I don't have to scale the recipe
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

natazha: cretinbob: Welcome to the last 40 years

Still has a long way to go to match the stagflation of the 1970s. Full-sized candy bars went for a nickel to a quarter in a decade. It took another 40 years to hit a buck.


https://www.irishtimes.com/opinion/letters/shrinkflation-and-chocolate-bars-1.2518399


Gould is Gold
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just noticed this with Klondike Bars last week. Hadn't bought any in years, but they are noticably smaller than they were.
 
keldaria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes, but naturally they lower the prices when they decrease the size of the packaging. I mean, that's obvious. It's like how when your property value rises, your tax assessments go up, but then when the real estate market turns and your property values drop again, your tax assessments bounce right back to where they were before the increases. Everything's rooted in fairness, that's how the system works.


The trick is when property values rise, you need to divide your lot into smaller lots. That way instead of getting one giant bill of $3,000 for one piece of land, you get 3 bills for $1,200 each saving you money.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p51d007: This started YEARS ago.  Noticed 10 oz packages of crackers went to 8 oz, chips went from
12 oz to 10 oz or less...but same prices.
And they place on the packaging, "NEW LOOK SAME GREAT TASTE".


I expect to see Doritos Singles hit the checkout display before the year is out
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is how we ended up with odd-ball sizes on so many products, especially the last time this happened a couple decades ago. 11.62 oz of cereal instead of 16. Marketing department playing stupid games.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cwheelie: my package was never large to begin with


Hey, Diogenes has been looking for you. Whatever you do, don't insult him
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Shrinkflation is--

a stupid word.


They should just be up front and say , "Because Fuck You, that's why"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Shrinkflation is--

a stupid word.


The late, great The Consumerist called it "The Grocery Shrink Ray."
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I miss the days when getting a video game, the box was chock full  of content. Maps, books, catalogs, stickers, and other things related to the game. Now, if you purchase a physical copy of a game, that is all you get. The game, nothing more. May as well just download it at that point. And the price is all the same irregardless on what you do.


Hell, if you're lucky, the game won't require you to make in-game purchases to actually beat it at a reasonable pace.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I miss the days when getting a video game, the box was chock full  of content. Maps, books, catalogs, stickers, and other things related to the game. Now, if you purchase a physical copy of a game, that is all you get. The game, nothing more. May as well just download it at that point. And the price is all the same irregardless on what you do.


Oh the full sized boxes that had awesome art. The last time I bought a game that way was the early 2000s. What a time.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Satan's Cheese Cancer: On the bright side there will be more packaging for our landfills!


wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size


Pretty sure that smaller products would mean less packaging, not more.
 
geggy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I notice patotato chip bags are getting bigger every year, but there are more air and fewer chips in each bag. MARKETING!
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was biatching about this last year.

First I noticed was Costco and the size/ammount of toilet paper and paper towels.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then my wife's hair products:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


The manufacturers will keep bending us over until we break. Then sell us the solution to that.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: I could see it for chocolate or ice cream, where your actual cost of product is notable.  But, Gatorade?  28 ounces - 32 ounces - 64 ounces... actual product is barely a penny in any of those sizes.  Maybe three cents for a whole gallon.  I guess you save a little on plastic, a not insignificant amount on shipping, but when you're selling something with a 90% profit margin to start, it seems petty.


Now, multiply that by several billion units.
In general, I'm with you, but they've almost certainly run the math and the accountants found that it would save X dollars to shrink the packages, increasing profit by X dollars. And the board only heard "increasing profits by X dollars"...
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Satan's Cheese Cancer: On the bright side there will be more packaging for our landfills!

[wwwcache.wralsportsfan.com image 245x138]

Pretty sure that smaller products would mean less packaging, not more.


Inverse square law. There's better volume/surface area ratio as the package gets bigger
 
swankywanky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Satan's Cheese Cancer: On the bright side there will be more packaging for our landfills!

[wwwcache.wralsportsfan.com image 245x138]

Pretty sure that smaller products would mean less packaging, not more.


Cube-square law favours larger unit sizes for packaging efficiency.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Satan's Cheese Cancer: On the bright side there will be more packaging for our landfills!

[wwwcache.wralsportsfan.com image 245x138]

Pretty sure that smaller products would mean less packaging, not more.


If you have to consume more packaging it means more trash.

If a family is used to their box of serial lasting a week, and the package shrinks so now it only lasts 4 days, they now have to have two boxes of cereal every week.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ffs murf, serial?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Murflette: Fireproof: Satan's Cheese Cancer: On the bright side there will be more packaging for our landfills!

[wwwcache.wralsportsfan.com image 245x138]

Pretty sure that smaller products would mean less packaging, not more.

If you have to consume more packaging it means more trash.

If a family is used to their box of serial lasting a week, and the package shrinks so now it only lasts 4 days, they now have to have two boxes of cereal every week.


Thank you for explaining it and not just assuming everyone knows what "cube square law" is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DaAlien: MythDragon: I remember when Simply (awesome lemonaide) chafed from 59 to 52 oz a few years back. They stated
"We are committed to bringing quality juices and drinks to the market and have decided to reduce our 59-ounce PET package in order to keep prices fair for our loyal customers."
Which is just bullshiat. You are still paying more. You either pay more for the same, or pay the same for less.
Personally I rather pay more for the same (between those two choices) because shrinking size to keep costs the same isn't tenable long term. Because how much can you shrink a multi portion package before it is a single serve package?
Like Breyers (which *used* to be good) switching from 2 to 1.5 quart containers.

Fark Breyers. Check out their labels sometimes. Most of their varieties aren't even Ice Cream, they're "frozen dairy desert."


That's why I said *used to* be good
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.