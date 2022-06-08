 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Tools of the State crowdfund a bunch of tools for the State   (thedrive.com) divider line
    Russian Air Force, Russia, String trimmer, Ukraine, Armed forces, Russian Air Force squadron, various items, Russian Ground Forces  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should get together and crowdfund a shipment of body bags for the Russians. And send a corresponding number of cruise missiles to the Ukrainians. You know...be charitable.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so much a raid as a smash-and-grab. All that stuff can be found right inside the front doors. They could barely be bothered to go inside.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to build a nyetski jetski.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send them a nice selection of sunflower seeds
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure my kids have a couple of those drones. They fly them fro their phones. I didn't know the phones they use for playing Pokémon Go are secure enough for military duty, but ok
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crowdfund Taco Bell for Russian troops. They'll never know what hit 'em.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
power tools, wrenches, extension cords, and even an axe and weed hackers, among other things. One Russian Air Force squadron...received a pair of Chinese-made Hangcha-brand commercial forklifts to help move bombs and other ordnance around for loading onto aircraft. These are hardly the kinds of things one would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.

Hate on Russia all you want to, but these are EXACTLY the kinds of things I would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.  Why would i expect them?  Because I've been on airbases and in maintenance hangars.  They use a lot of the same tools I have in my garage.

Granted, they have more tools than i do and some very specialized tools, but I'll bet them sumbeeyotches lose their 10mm sockets the same as every other wrench monkey.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In Soviet Russia, army follows supply train!"

/What a country!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they buy Pergo laminate flooring?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: We should get together and crowdfund a shipment of body bags for the Russians. And send a corresponding number of cruise missiles to the Ukrainians. You know...be charitable.


What about boxes of dildoes.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I'm pretty sure my kids have a couple of those drones. They fly them fro their phones. I didn't know the phones they use for playing Pokémon Go are secure enough for military duty, but ok


I have dealt with the government and their digital systems.  There are days that I felt AM radio was more secure.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great work getting those tools. Putin is sending the Garage 54 guys to work on those planes since the tech orcs either left, are drunk, or are busy trying to retrieve abandoned APCs. They're going to need to fabricate a bunch of shiate from old soup kettles, Ladas, and vodak bottles for those shiatebuckets with wings.

Wooden Pistons: will it work or not?
Youtube rO-ttUAiVDw
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send them a crate of MAGA hats
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: power tools, wrenches, extension cords, and even an axe and weed hackers, among other things. One Russian Air Force squadron...received a pair of Chinese-made Hangcha-brand commercial forklifts to help move bombs and other ordnance around for loading onto aircraft. These are hardly the kinds of things one would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.

Hate on Russia all you want to, but these are EXACTLY the kinds of things I would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.  Why would i expect them?  Because I've been on airbases and in maintenance hangars.  They use a lot of the same tools I have in my garage.

Granted, they have more tools than i do and some very specialized tools, but I'll bet them sumbeeyotches lose their 10mm sockets the same as every other wrench monkey.


Where do the missing 10mm sockets end up? The same place all your missing socks end up: in a hell dimension, where they are used as barter.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could be wrong, but I'm guessing that Fark can help them out by starting a campaign to send them a bunch of dildos.

And not "the dildos", or "those dildos", but "The Russian Military's Dildos".

/they can fark themselves
//in the bunghole
///with a Russian Military Dildo
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are allowed to show there support. I have some RPG's from my time in the Core I might donate
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: beezeltown: We should get together and crowdfund a shipment of body bags for the Russians. And send a corresponding number of cruise missiles to the Ukrainians. You know...be charitable.

What about boxes of dildoes.


A box of dildoes and glitter.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the fark shipment of dildos.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: Not so much a raid as a smash-and-grab. All that stuff can be found right inside the front doors. They could barely be bothered to go inside.


I'll take 'what is looting for $1000', alex.
and then followed by what is 'russian propaganda to make russian soldiers/citizens believe that there is someone somewhere on the planet that supports what they are doing in Ukraine' for $200.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: power tools, wrenches, extension cords, and even an axe and weed hackers, among other things. One Russian Air Force squadron...received a pair of Chinese-made Hangcha-brand commercial forklifts to help move bombs and other ordnance around for loading onto aircraft. These are hardly the kinds of things one would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.

Hate on Russia all you want to, but these are EXACTLY the kinds of things I would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.  Why would i expect them?  Because I've been on airbases and in maintenance hangars.  They use a lot of the same tools I have in my garage.

Granted, they have more tools than i do and some very specialized tools, but I'll bet them sumbeeyotches lose their 10mm sockets the same as every other wrench monkey.


And stuff does break too..If the tools they had were already worn or had fallen on the concrete too many
times before this, they surely are looking at attrition from constant use now. And if they are resorting to
using crappy (new)  Stanley stuff, it's definitely  going to wear/break quickly..That stuff wasn't made to take
a beating day in and day out like something made by Snap-On or Matco..Expect those cheap box wrenches to break at the neck in a few weeks after daily use by multiple people..
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: in a hell dimension, where they are used as barter.


Expression permanently added to my memory.  Beep.
 
jdcgonzalez
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: BunchaRubes: power tools, wrenches, extension cords, and even an axe and weed hackers, among other things. One Russian Air Force squadron...received a pair of Chinese-made Hangcha-brand commercial forklifts to help move bombs and other ordnance around for loading onto aircraft. These are hardly the kinds of things one would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.

Hate on Russia all you want to, but these are EXACTLY the kinds of things I would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.  Why would i expect them?  Because I've been on airbases and in maintenance hangars.  They use a lot of the same tools I have in my garage.

Granted, they have more tools than i do and some very specialized tools, but I'll bet them sumbeeyotches lose their 10mm sockets the same as every other wrench monkey.

Where do the missing 10mm sockets end up? The same place all your missing socks end up: in a hell dimension, where they are used as barter.


The last time I wrenched on my jeep I lost a 10mm deep well socket and found another regular 10mm socket. I mean I was counting on losing one, so I guess I came out...almost even?
 
wademh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 ... with the message "you broke it, you fix it."
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Send them a crate of MAGA hats


And you people say TDS isn't a thing.

He's gone.  Move on with your mental life.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Begoggle: Send them a crate of MAGA hats

And you people say TDS isn't a thing.

He's gone.


Is he?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Begoggle: Send them a crate of MAGA hats

And you people say TDS isn't a thing.

He's gone.  Move on with your mental life.


He's trash and will be forever shiat upon, just like you :)
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: BunchaRubes: Begoggle: Send them a crate of MAGA hats

And you people say TDS isn't a thing.

He's gone.

Is he?


If he's really gone, I have to know where his grave is, because I have a giant piss I've been saving up.
But I thought W might go first.
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: BunchaRubes: Begoggle: Send them a crate of MAGA hats

And you people say TDS isn't a thing.

He's gone.

Is he?


But for the dems.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: power tools, wrenches, extension cords, and even an axe and weed hackers, among other things. One Russian Air Force squadron...received a pair of Chinese-made Hangcha-brand commercial forklifts to help move bombs and other ordnance around for loading onto aircraft. These are hardly the kinds of things one would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.

Hate on Russia all you want to, but these are EXACTLY the kinds of things I would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.  Why would i expect them?  Because I've been on airbases and in maintenance hangars.  They use a lot of the same tools I have in my garage.

Granted, they have more tools than i do and some very specialized tools, but I'll bet them sumbeeyotches lose their 10mm sockets the same as every other wrench monkey.


I hope that a huge number of fractional tools end up sent to them in packaging marked as metric.
 
Truthhurtsalot2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Send them a crate of MAGA hats


Funny he waited for biden to invade, isn't it?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kinda appropriate. Their military sucks. Makita sucks. It's like and combo of suckage
 
kendelrio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: BunchaRubes: power tools, wrenches, extension cords, and even an axe and weed hackers, among other things. One Russian Air Force squadron...received a pair of Chinese-made Hangcha-brand commercial forklifts to help move bombs and other ordnance around for loading onto aircraft. These are hardly the kinds of things one would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.

Hate on Russia all you want to, but these are EXACTLY the kinds of things I would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.  Why would i expect them?  Because I've been on airbases and in maintenance hangars.  They use a lot of the same tools I have in my garage.

Granted, they have more tools than i do and some very specialized tools, but I'll bet them sumbeeyotches lose their 10mm sockets the same as every other wrench monkey.

I hope that a huge number of fractional tools end up sent to them in packaging marked as metric.


Heh... tangibly related....

I'm restoring this 1952 M37:

Fark user imageView Full Size


I intend for my 11 year old to inherit it when I die.

In the mean time, every bolt and nut on the thing is standard.

I'm randomly retapping holes to be metric, so when he's working on it, he will cuss me just a little harder.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yes, even their planes need it. Nothing is safe.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$238 worth of pudding?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: power tools, wrenches, extension cords, and even an axe and weed hackers, among other things. One Russian Air Force squadron...received a pair of Chinese-made Hangcha-brand commercial forklifts to help move bombs and other ordnance around for loading onto aircraft. These are hardly the kinds of things one would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.

Hate on Russia all you want to, but these are EXACTLY the kinds of things I would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.  Why would i expect them?  Because I've been on airbases and in maintenance hangars.  They use a lot of the same tools I have in my garage.

Granted, they have more tools than i do and some very specialized tools, but I'll bet them sumbeeyotches lose their 10mm sockets the same as every other wrench monkey.


if you are working on a Air Force plane and you lose any tool your superior will have his foot up your ass until you find it.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: power tools, wrenches, extension cords, and even an axe and weed hackers, among other things. One Russian Air Force squadron...received a pair of Chinese-made Hangcha-brand commercial forklifts to help move bombs and other ordnance around for loading onto aircraft. These are hardly the kinds of things one would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.

Hate on Russia all you want to, but these are EXACTLY the kinds of things I would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.  Why would i expect them?  Because I've been on airbases and in maintenance hangars.  They use a lot of the same tools I have in my garage.

Granted, they have more tools than i do and some very specialized tools, but I'll bet them sumbeeyotches lose their 10mm sockets the same as every other wrench monkey.


Uh, no they don't. Aircraft mechanics inventory their tools. A plane that I worked on doesn't fly 'till I can account for all my tools. Air Force pilots have been known to fly their planes inverted to shake out FOD. Nothing like a loose bolt or tool flying at your face as you are pulling a high G maneuver.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: power tools, wrenches, extension cords, and even an axe and weed hackers, among other things. One Russian Air Force squadron...received a pair of Chinese-made Hangcha-brand commercial forklifts to help move bombs and other ordnance around for loading onto aircraft. These are hardly the kinds of things one would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.

Hate on Russia all you want to, but these are EXACTLY the kinds of things I would expect to be in high demand by elements of a major military.  Why would i expect them?  Because I've been on airbases and in maintenance hangars.  They use a lot of the same tools I have in my garage.

Granted, they have more tools than i do and some very specialized tools, but I'll bet them sumbeeyotches lose their 10mm sockets the same as every other wrench monkey.


Perhaps a better way to phrase it is, "These are hardly the kind of things would would expect a major military to have difficulty supplying by itself."
 
