(Food and Wine)   American rolls into cheese crown for first time ever (with tumbly video goodness)   (foodandwine.com) divider line
21
    More: Cool, Cooper's Hill Cheese-Rolling and Wake, Gloucester cheese, Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling, first time, pound wheel of cheese, steep hill, England, early lead  
•       •       •

21 Comments
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
F*ck Yea! USA,USA,USA!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What brings you here?

The cheese race!

I laughed.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That cheese race always reminds me of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they're not playing bazouki music for this event, they're missing something

/something, something Venezuelan North Carolina Beaver Cheese
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: If they're not playing bazouki music for this event, they're missing something

/something, something Venezuelan North Carolina Beaver Cheese


Is it better than Washington Cougar Cheese?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been there - done that, eh!
https://globalnews.ca/news/5325076/canadian-wins-cheese-rolling-race/
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: If they're not playing bazouki music for this event, they're missing something


Benny Hill - Hospital Hi-Jinx w/Closing Chase
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my knees vomit each time i watch that spectacle

spng.pngfind.comView Full Size


/the xray shows two bad potatoes in my legs
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would go for a tumble with her.

/for cheese, yummy, yummy cheese....
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: johnny_vegas: If they're not playing bazouki music for this event, they're missing something

/something, something Venezuelan North Carolina Beaver Cheese

Is it better than Washington Cougar Cheese?


Do you chase the cougars or do they chase you?  Or do they just wait until everyone's drunk and see which way it goes?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Afterwards, the locals were described as 'ungrateful.'
 
cwheelie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What an absolutely stupid thing to do..... I'm in!
bloody Vikings
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The winner was then exiled when she asked if the cheese could be sliced, dyed pumpkin-orange & re-wrapped in little plastic envelopes.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She was in perfect control the whole way, unlike pretty much everyone else. Had a move that worked and stuck with it.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just watched the cheese rolling episode of We Are the Champions on Netflix. Good lord do some people take it seriously.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shut that bloody bouzouki up!
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This event is right at the top of my bucket list. Not to compete, I just want to witness it in person from the bottom of the hill. Which is also not completely safe.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did last year's winner offer their congratulations?  You know, as a professional curd to see.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"They see me rollin'
They hatin'...."
 
runescorpio
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ozzy Man did a good take on this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17RtLpZgqiA
 
