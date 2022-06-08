 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kansas City)   That annoying gecko now owes $5.2M to woman for catching an STD in an uncomfortable place, like the back of a Volkswagen   (kansascity.com) divider line
51
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1828 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got an STD, HPV, in my SUV. FML
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark is this an insurance claim??
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.


If you know you have an STI and you knowingly spread it because the person didn't ask you to wear a condom, you are an asshole.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.


It's also the only STD condoms DON'T protect you from contracting.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a 100% foolproof insurance scam for every case of this incredibly common condition.  It will also immediately be excluded from future contracts, and the "why do they have to put this obvious garbage in my insurance contact" section will be one paragraph longer.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The insurance company declined the settlement, sending the case to arbitration.

Ok...

The insurance company filed motions seeking a new hearing of the evidence and for the award to be tossed out, saying the judgment violated the company's rights to due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable.

So they send the case to arbitration, lose, then argue the arbitration was unenforceable. C'mon y'all.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they raise his rates
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spilled my soda in some guy's car when he hit the brakes trying to be funny. Geico owes me a new soda.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GEICO's own arbitration provider screwed them. They better get tested to see if they've caught something.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: How the fark is this an insurance claim??


That's what I'm wondering. I'm confused by the case and the article.

How is GEICO at fault this woman caught an STD?
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valkore: Got an STD, HPV, in my SUV. FML


WTF. LOL.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raug the Dwarf: MythDragon: How the fark is this an insurance claim??

That's what I'm wondering. I'm confused by the case and the article.

How is GEICO at fault this woman caught an STD?


Backdoor gecko
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Sounds like a 100% foolproof insurance scam for every case of this incredibly common condition.  It will also immediately be excluded from future contracts, and the "why do they have to put this obvious garbage in my insurance contact" section will be one paragraph longer.


Otherwise a woman who gets pregnant "by accident" in the backseat of a car can sue for support from the insurance company.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most men who get HPV never have symptoms. Wonder how they managed to have it put as "despite being aware of his condition "
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The insured member"


That must be some penis if GEICO insured it...
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I spent a decade in the insurance industry, and I don't understand this at all. Even if they were liable, which they shouldn't be, why would the policy limits not kick in? Why would the woman even think to file this claim in the first place? Something is off here.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abox: I bet they raise everyone's rates


FTFE
 
palelizard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The insurance company filed motions seeking a new hearing of the evidence and for the award to be tossed out, saying the judgment violated the company's rights to due process and the arbitration agreement was unenforceable. The company appealed after those requests were denied.

Huh. I wonder if they feel that way about all the other arbitrations they've won.

I'll acknowledge this sounds like a BS claim to start with, and a ridiculous sum of money on top of that, but I've got zero sympathy for Geico. Too many companies use arbitration clauses and their corporate muscle to screw over people who should have a day in court. This one went against them, so they can just suck it up. Maybe don't force arbitration on people.
 
alex10294
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: I spent a decade in the insurance industry, and I don't understand this at all. Even if they were liable, which they shouldn't be, why would the policy limits not kick in? Why would the woman even think to file this claim in the first place? Something is off here.


People are always looking for a payout for their own stupidity or bad luck, and there are more lawyers than clients?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


That woman was seriously disfigured, stop it.
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

StrandedInAZ: I spent a decade in the insurance industry, and I don't understand this at all. Even if they were liable, which they shouldn't be, why would the policy limits not kick in? Why would the woman even think to file this claim in the first place? Something is off here.


People file all kinds of weird shiat. As for the policy limits, maybe they don't apply if it goes to arbitration?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Too bad Geico doesn't manufacture guns. Then they wouldn't have to worry about lawsuits.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Next up, suing Burger King for catching anal warts after getting busy in their bathroom.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Next up, suing Burger King for catching anal warts after getting busy in their bathroom.


Getting the beef at Arby's?
 
clovercat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.

It's also the only STD condoms DON'T protect you from contracting.


I don't think sex is necessary to spread it. We made sure our daughters got vaccinated because most adults carry the virus.
brooklyngynplace.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
GEICO. 15 seconds could net you $5.2 million or more from his car insurance.

cdn.newsbusters.orgView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did you hear that earth shattering thud?  That was the lawyers for Holiday Inn shiatting a huuuuuuge brick

Lawyers over at Sealy Posterepedic:  "We knew this day would come.  Everyone line up for the Flavor-Aid..."
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

clovercat: Kitty2.0: hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.

It's also the only STD condoms DON'T protect you from contracting.

I don't think sex is necessary to spread it. We made sure our daughters got vaccinated because most adults carry the virus.
[brooklyngynplace.com image 420x223]


Sex isn't necessary, but touching genitals and then touching other genitals is.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: MythDragon: How the fark is this an insurance claim??

That's what I'm wondering. I'm confused by the case and the article.

How is GEICO at fault this woman caught an STD?


Well just to be clear, how is geico ever at fault for the claims it covers.  They're not driving either vehicle, nor did they design the cars or the road, nor did they build the cars or roads.  They are insurance.

That said, how is this a covered item?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Raug the Dwarf: MythDragon: How the fark is this an insurance claim??

That's what I'm wondering. I'm confused by the case and the article.

How is GEICO at fault this woman caught an STD?

Well just to be clear, how is geico ever at fault for the claims it covers.  They're not driving either vehicle, nor did they design the cars or the road, nor did they build the cars or roads.  They are insurance.

That said, how is this a covered item?


It wasn't covered, duh
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Not a good example, considering the origin of that particular warning.

McD's was knowingly serving coffee too hot to drink, 3rd degree burns in a couple seconds hot.

She was not even doing anything risky/tempting fate, it was a genuine accident when she spilled the coffee on herself.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IamAwake: Raug the Dwarf: MythDragon: How the fark is this an insurance claim??

That's what I'm wondering. I'm confused by the case and the article.

How is GEICO at fault this woman caught an STD?

Well just to be clear, how is geico ever at fault for the claims it covers.  They're not driving either vehicle, nor did they design the cars or the road, nor did they build the cars or roads.  They are insurance.

That said, how is this a covered item?


Would it be covered if it was on the outside of the car?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Slypork: alex10294: Sounds like a 100% foolproof insurance scam for every case of this incredibly common condition.  It will also immediately be excluded from future contracts, and the "why do they have to put this obvious garbage in my insurance contact" section will be one paragraph longer.

Otherwise a woman who gets pregnant "by accident" in the backseat of a car can sue for support from the insurance company.


No, because pregnancy is not an injury. I guess the owner of the car using that car to injure a person is covered, though it seems like a stretch to say that just using it as a location counts.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


You are a victim of right-wing propaganda.

Stop spreading your bullshiat.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Sex isn't necessary, but touching genitals and then touching other genitals is.


I love you
You love me
You loved some others too
So now I got HPV
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.


If she asked and he lies, then it's definitely wrong and definitely a crime. Even if she didn't ask, it's a bit murky morally but I'm pretty sure still a crime.
 
tvynr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

palelizard: Huh. I wonder if they feel that way about all the other arbitrations they've won.

I'll acknowledge this sounds like a BS claim to start with, and a ridiculous sum of money on top of that, but I've got zero sympathy for Geico. Too many companies use arbitration clauses and their corporate muscle to screw over people who should have a day in court. This one went against them, so they can just suck it up. Maybe don't force arbitration on people.


This. I'd love if we could all play by fair, sensible rules, but large companies typically only do this when they win out.  For every case like this one, there are hundreds or thousands in which someone doesn't get their payout or gets a payout which is functionally too little to compensate for their real-life losses.

So good on her for finding a technicality that a reasonable person could retire on.  GEICO can chalk it up as a contract writing expense.  My insurance contract will have a silly clause in it similar to the one that iTunes uses that prohibits the construction of nuclear weapons.  It won't even cost part of a tree because it'll be delivered to me via a website.  And I get the schadenfroh joy of watching a company that forces arbitration to be screwed by it.  :-D
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tvynr: palelizard: Huh. I wonder if they feel that way about all the other arbitrations they've won.

I'll acknowledge this sounds like a BS claim to start with, and a ridiculous sum of money on top of that, but I've got zero sympathy for Geico. Too many companies use arbitration clauses and their corporate muscle to screw over people who should have a day in court. This one went against them, so they can just suck it up. Maybe don't force arbitration on people.

This. I'd love if we could all play by fair, sensible rules, but large companies typically only do this when they win out.  For every case like this one, there are hundreds or thousands in which someone doesn't get their payout or gets a payout which is functionally too little to compensate for their real-life losses.

So good on her for finding a technicality that a reasonable person could retire on.  GEICO can chalk it up as a contract writing expense.  My insurance contract will have a silly clause in it similar to the one that iTunes uses that prohibits the construction of nuclear weapons.  It won't even cost part of a tree because it'll be delivered to me via a website.  And I get the schadenfroh joy of watching a company that forces arbitration to be screwed by it.  :-D


It's an insurance comp any. They will pass on the cost to their insureds.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Kitty2.0: Sex isn't necessary, but touching genitals and then touching other genitals is.

I love you
You love me
You loved some others too
So now I got HPV


Hahahahaha
 
clovercat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: clovercat: Kitty2.0: hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.

It's also the only STD condoms DON'T protect you from contracting.

I don't think sex is necessary to spread it. We made sure our daughters got vaccinated because most adults carry the virus.
[brooklyngynplace.com image 420x223]

Sex isn't necessary, but touching genitals and then touching other genitals is.


I heard it as simply skin contact could spread it. Otherwise since most adults carry the virus, there's a lot of touching other genitals going on.

/hey get away from me!
 
IamAwake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

clovercat: Most men who get HPV never have symptoms. Wonder how they managed to have it put as "despite being aware of his condition "


80% of the population of sexually active adults have it.  Like...was this her first experience or something?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

clovercat: Kitty2.0: clovercat: Kitty2.0: hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.

It's also the only STD condoms DON'T protect you from contracting.

I don't think sex is necessary to spread it. We made sure our daughters got vaccinated because most adults carry the virus.
[brooklyngynplace.com image 420x223]

Sex isn't necessary, but touching genitals and then touching other genitals is.

I heard it as simply skin contact could spread it. Otherwise since most adults carry the virus, there's a lot of touching other genitals going on.

/hey get away from me!


There's also syphilis.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can some law talking person explain how the fark this makes sense legally?

If they were my house guests would I owe $5M?!?!?!?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

clovercat: Kitty2.0: clovercat: Kitty2.0: hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.

It's also the only STD condoms DON'T protect you from contracting.

I don't think sex is necessary to spread it. We made sure our daughters got vaccinated because most adults carry the virus.
[brooklyngynplace.com image 420x223]

Sex isn't necessary, but touching genitals and then touching other genitals is.

I heard it as simply skin contact could spread it. Otherwise since most adults carry the virus, there's a lot of touching other genitals going on.

/hey get away from me!


If someone with HPV touches their junk and then shakes your hand, you're not going to get HPV on your hands. That's a myth.

If someone touches their junk and then shakes your hand and you immediately stuff your hands in your pants and touch your own junk, congrats you now have genital warts.

There are many, many strains but only 11 cause cancer and I think only 3 cause warts.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How the fark is this an insurance claim??


Had to use an unofficial version due to NSFW language. But it's the right song!

Team America Theme Song
Youtube tX5ZRE26YWM
 
MoparPower
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: clovercat: Kitty2.0: hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.

It's also the only STD condoms DON'T protect you from contracting.

I don't think sex is necessary to spread it. We made sure our daughters got vaccinated because most adults carry the virus.
[brooklyngynplace.com image 420x223]

Sex isn't necessary, but touching genitals and then touching other genitals is.


Yes, but they arrest you at the urinal for that.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MoparPower: Kitty2.0: clovercat: Kitty2.0: hugram: Wouldn't she be partly at fault, since she let the guy have sex with her without a condom? I wouldn't get mad at a woman if she gave me something, while I had unprotected sex with her, even if she knew she had a disease. It would have been cool for her to warn me about it, but at the end of the night, I chose not to wear a condom without knowing full well what her STD status was.

HPV is also a very common disease. A high percentage of adults have it.

It's also the only STD condoms DON'T protect you from contracting.

I don't think sex is necessary to spread it. We made sure our daughters got vaccinated because most adults carry the virus.
[brooklyngynplace.com image 420x223]

Sex isn't necessary, but touching genitals and then touching other genitals is.

Yes, but they arrest you at the urinal for that.


I should hope so! Teehee
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.