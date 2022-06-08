 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   "Bewitched" statue in Salem, MA vandalized with red paint. Endora sought for questioning   (apnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Bewitched, Elizabeth Montgomery, Salem, Massachusetts, Arrest, Resisting arrest, Salem witch trials, bronze statue, Criminal law  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 12:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the Sabrina statue OK?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While this doesn't bother me, I do find it somewhat bewildering.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: While this doesn't bother me, I do find it somewhat bewildering.

------

The suspect, who was "going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested" according to a prosecutor, was held on $500 bail at Tuesday's arraignment. His attorney said he has been living in a shelter for two weeks since his marriage ended, and has been looking for a new job.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Salem gets the tourists, but most of the trials happened the next town over in Danvers.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as Flying Saucer Pizza is ok  (it's in the plaza where the statue is)
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It wasn't Endora. It was Aunt Flo.
 
Cheron
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should have painted Darren. They could just replace him
 
swankywanky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was nowhere near the North Shore on this date

pride.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

optikeye: FlashHarry: While this doesn't bother me, I do find it somewhat bewildering.

------
The suspect, who was "going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested" according to a prosecutor, was held on $500 bail at Tuesday's arraignment. His attorney said he has been living in a shelter for two weeks since his marriage ended, and has been looking for a new job.


I'm such a loser. When I got divorced, I just got drunk and slept with the last woman available in the bar at 2 am. I didn't know you were supposed to act insane.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone really don't like kitsch.

/saw it in person last time I was in Salem
//also saw the House of the Seven Gables - there were these two girls during the tour who were trying to look in every available door - i was tempted to yell at them, "Hey, this isn't the House of Leaves!"
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: It wasn't Endora. It was Aunt Flo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.