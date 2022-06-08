 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UK museum says it has the last D-Day ration pack in the world. Included are... 4 pieces of toilet paper? For a day? The Greatest Generation indeed   (bbc.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You only need one sheet.
Take the sheet, fold in half, then over perpendicular to that fold.
The corner where the folds meet, tear that off an hold it in your front teeth.
Unfold the sheet.
Stick your middle finger in the hole.
Wipe.
Take the sheet and wipe it up your finger to clean it.
Take the folded corner out of your teeth and use the sharp end to clean under your finger nail.

That is a week's work of toilet paper in that ration.
You want more?
I'll trade you for a pack of lucky greens
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you had time to stop and take a shiat on D-Day...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, maybe the toilet paper was a seasoning like salt.  This is a British MRE we are talking about here.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bouncing "dam busters" will require a few more sheets.
 
Lard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve1989MREinfo seen salivating and lamenting the loss of a pack of Luckies in the subsequent releases.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those soldiers on D-day weren't going to take any shiat.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone in my household has a habit of leaving the roll with only 4-5 sheets left on it.  What, am I supposed to use the cardboard roll?  WTH am I supposed to do with 4-5 sheets?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't read or listened to The Longest Day by Cornelius Ryan....it's a good one to start with.

/ A Bridge Too Far is just too long sometimes.

// says the person who regularly lists to audiobooks twice its length
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to my grandfather, the TP was for your nose, you wiped your ass on nazis.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: If you had time to stop and take a shiat on D-Day...


I think most people just shiat when the landing ramp dropped.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
The museum said: "Their small size allowed them to be carried in a mess tin. They were a lightweight solution to providing a soldier with the 4,000 calories he needed in a day."

Jesus, what do you brits put in those biscuits?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not like giving everyone a full roll would have been a good use of resources.  seems like one of those times you can apply the Master Sargent Plumley philosophy of gear acquisition.

We Were Soldiers - There will be plenty of them lying on the ground...
Youtube _DUFAZcKL3k
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Someone in my household has a habit of leaving the roll with only 4-5 sheets left on it.  What, am I supposed to use the cardboard roll?  WTH am I supposed to do with 4-5 sheets?


Have you considered: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 to clean,1 to polish
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at the hard, solid pucks of food in those rations. Those things would probably constipate you twenty times worse than an MRE. Four sheets was more than enough - you could save them up and use a big wad for your weekly dump.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
UK toilet paper during the war and the years of rationing was closer to wax paper.  It also had mottos/slogans printed on it.

Hard toilet paper
 
chewd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They were counting on there being plenty of dead nazi uniforms for you to wipe your ass on.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: FTFA:
The museum said: "Their small size allowed them to be carried in a mess tin. They were a lightweight solution to providing a soldier with the 4,000 calories he needed in a day."

Jesus, what do you brits put in those biscuits?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freidog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: If you had time to stop and take a shiat on D-Day...


If I had to run across an open beach at an entrenched enemy with machine guns and artillery, I think the first thing I'd do is take a shiat.

... The TP might have been superfluous as the pants I was wearing at the time would have helped with the wiping.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: cowsaregoodeating: FTFA:
The museum said: "Their small size allowed them to be carried in a mess tin. They were a lightweight solution to providing a soldier with the 4,000 calories he needed in a day."

Jesus, what do you brits put in those biscuits?

[Fark user image 251x448]


That's a strange way to spell cocaine.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Someone in my household has a habit of leaving the roll with only 4-5 sheets left on it.  What, am I supposed to use the cardboard roll?  WTH am I supposed to do with 4-5 sheets?


Butt stuff?
 
phedex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bonobo62: Look at the hard, solid pucks of food in those rations. Those things would probably constipate you twenty times worse than an MRE. Four sheets was more than enough - you could save them up and use a big wad for your weekly dump.


was gonna say this.  I imagine taking a shiat was a strong rarity given the...impacting nature of the food.

I bet people only crapped once a week when they were living on pemmican every day.

Soldier returns home? give that man a big plate of captain D's and I bet that would solve the ol' indigestion.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bonobo62: Look at the hard, solid pucks of food in those rations. Those things would probably constipate you twenty times worse than an MRE. Four sheets was more than enough - you could save them up and use a big wad for your weekly dump.


This. I once went a for-real week on MREs in the field without dumping (30 years ago). Was starting to get worried. The toilet paper was for cleaning optics or wadding up in the flash suppressor of your rifle.  Luckily we had a couple of rolls and a shovel on the track for when it did come (and boy did it).
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: UK toilet paper during the war and the years of rationing was closer to wax paper.  It also had mottos/slogans printed on it.

Hard toilet paper


I remember the "Government Property" stuff. Shiny on one side, like sandpaper on the other, and smelling strongly of disinfectant.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please let Steve1989MREInfo eat it on pay per view to benefit a charity

March 1943 US Army Field Ration C Dinner B Unit MRE Review Vintage Meal Ready to Eat Taste Test
Youtube 52SpfF1yvA0
 
p51d007
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good thing they didn't say what was in it in mid 2020...with the toilet paper "shortage",
someone would have broken in and stolen it.

Too back McDonald's wasn't around back then.  Their food would have lasted for DECADES.
 
