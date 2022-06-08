 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MassLive)   Meet the lesser-known Massachusetts branch of the McLovin family   (masslive.com) divider line
18
    More: Fail, Massachusetts, identification card, Identity theft, Internet privacy, Massachusetts residents, Printing, new driver's license, Privacy policy  
•       •       •

1295 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The summer of fake ID's
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a high school girl the other day wearing a tshirt with the McLovin Hawaii ID on it.  Funny.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bank teller: "Weird. You're the third Whitey Bulger to open an account today."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the way, clearly your QA/QC sucks if it took you over 53,000 printed IDs to notice.

That's not a 1 day problem with a printer.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, bad ID badges, RMVs not actually testing drivers just giving them passing marks - sounds like an investigation into the MA RMV is in order.
 
TheRealSecurb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God I do not work in a bar anymore this is going to be a nightmare for doormen and bartenders. The hardest thing to decipher is a fake person with a real ID. My go-to was to ask them their astrological sign once they started stuttering I knew it wasn't their id.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheRealSecurb: Thank God I do not work in a bar anymore this is going to be a nightmare for doormen and bartenders. The hardest thing to decipher is a fake person with a real ID. My go-to was to ask them their astrological sign once they started stuttering I knew it wasn't their id.


shiat, I have a proper ID and I'd still probably stumble and have to think about what my sign is.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the_rhino: TheRealSecurb: Thank God I do not work in a bar anymore this is going to be a nightmare for doormen and bartenders. The hardest thing to decipher is a fake person with a real ID. My go-to was to ask them their astrological sign once they started stuttering I knew it wasn't their id.

shiat, I have a proper ID and I'd still probably stumble and have to think about what my sign is.


Just say, "The Rhino"!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Bank teller: "Weird. You're the third Whitey Bulger to open an account today."


After this and the Mark Wahlberg burn, I'm farkying you as an honorary Bostonian.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait a minute, there's a mistake in the printing of some fraud prevention feature, so they are sending out new IDs, and asking residents to voluntarily destroy their existing IDs, with no other requirements!???! Did I ready that right?

Sounds about right for the MA RMV, right Braintree?
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Geez, bad ID badges, RMVs not actually testing drivers just giving them passing marks - sounds like an investigation into the MA RMV is in order.


Remember Braintree, like the big central RMV, about 5 years ago, was busted for having giant plastic tubs of out-of-state DUI suspension notices, unprocessed, in a back closet. So if that CT drunk drive was pulled over in MA, the suspension notice wouldn't pop on SCMODS.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think something very similar happened a few years ago when I lived in MA... I had two valid driver licenses for a while there.

When I moved back to GA, they only took one of them, so I kept the other one until it expired... for some reason. Never needed it for anything.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They really needed to go down to the paki.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheRealSecurb: Thank God I do not work in a bar anymore this is going to be a nightmare for doormen and bartenders. The hardest thing to decipher is a fake person with a real ID. My go-to was to ask them their astrological sign once they started stuttering I knew it wasn't their id.


"I don't know, I don't follow that hippie crap. I think it's a weasel or something. Now if you don't mind, I gots drinking to do."
 
nquadroa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I moved recently all I did was go online and put in a change of address form. The DMV then shipped me a new license so now I have two licenses with two different addresses in the same state.
 
jmr61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"We discovered it," Christopher Doherty, an IDEMIA spokesperson, told the Globe. "It was a quality control thing."


Don't get all full of yourself there Chris. You discovered it AFTER you had delivered more than 50,000 of them to your customers.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.