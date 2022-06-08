 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 105 of WW3: Zelensky warns winter will be most difficult since independence. Street battles in Severodonetsk. Russia claims to open land corridor to Crimea and 2 maritime humanitarian lanes. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The New Voice of Ukraine
@NewVoiceUkraine
A pheasant chick came to the Ukrainian military: "It doesn't want to leave. It doesn't eat bread and grains. The boys catch flies for the little guy" 💙💛
Photo: Pavliv Oleh / Facebook
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of artillery strikes from Ukraine's 92nd Mechanized Brigade on a warehouse reportedly with Russian BM-21 and MT-LB.

Booms accompanied by soothing piano music which just confuzzled by brain this early in the morning
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NEXTA
@nexta_tv
#Russian airline "#Aeroflot" will keep records of toilet paper on flights to #Turkey.
Employees are forbidden to leave extra rolls of paper in places that are accessible to passengers.
📰The Moscow Times
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rob Lee
@RALee85
Video of a Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM strike.

Boom
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lovely. I needed to watch some professionally-applied Orc-B-Gone this morning.

All I need now is an appearance by Brian Blessed, and I can begin the work day on a positive note.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping for good news about Doc's foot surgery today.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning: graphic. Group of russian infantry off in the distance hit with stugna and go flying.

ТРУХАEnglish
@TpyxaNews
Stugna destroys Russian infantry.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alright, but that sounds like normal airline behavior.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

(Points and laughs) You said 'Russia' and 'normal'
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No I said airliners the world over are shiatty and I would believe it if you said American Airlines or Southwest was trying this shiat.

Frankly I am surprised Russian aircraft have lavatories.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
https://www.understandingwar.org
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
This is the 3rd russian ammunition depot destroyed in the last 24 hours.

booms
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

They need to get Ivan into vaping.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yes.  I would almost expect them to just kick the passenger out the door for being so weak they couldn't hold it.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Top shelf boomage!
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Awww those guys didn't keep their spacing

Thats-a-shame-seinfeld.gif
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

How are you today?  Everything go ok?
 
