"Take your stinking paws off me, you damned dirty ape"
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By the looks of that cage, I'm rooting for the ape. People who treat animals that way rarely get what's coming to them.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oook!
 
PIP_the_TROLL
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If that Orang was at all interested in killing that guy he could have pulled that guy through that cave like shiat through a sieve.

Orangutans are believed to be stronger than mountain gorillas, but they're so passive it's hard to tell.
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FEMALE ape...probably just was lonely, wanted to have sex with the guy.  LOL

"Orangutans are one of the more docile apes out there. Not one recorded death of a human from an orangutan.
"This orangutan was clearly agitated, but he didn't seem to want to do any serious harm from what I could see, but then again I'm no expert."
 
Xai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shot in the dark but maybe he hates people for locking him in a tiny cage and using him as entertainment?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PIP_the_TROLL: If that Orang was at all interested in killing that guy he could have pulled that guy through that cave like shiat through a sieve.

Orangutans are believed to be stronger than mountain gorillas, but they're so passive it's hard to tell.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Give me the power of man's red flower. So I can be like you.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh no. Well, maybe don't have an orangutan in a cage
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rock me, Dr. Zaius!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Oh no. Well, maybe don't have an orangutan in a cage


res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

p51d007: FEMALE ape...probably just was lonely, wanted to have sex with the guy.  LOL


Sigh ..

/ Zip
 
Flogirl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
/Stop the Planet of the Apes! I want to Get Off!

//I hate every ape I see-from Chimpan-A to Chimpan-Z. You'll never make a monkey out of me!!

///I love you Dr. Zaiuis!
 
timmymac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That wasn't even all that violent.   Just like a strong hug.   Why is the news so dramatic?
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: By the looks of that cage, I'm rooting for the ape. People who treat animals that way rarely get what's coming to them.


It also looks like at the very beginning the guy taunted the orangutan, so fark the guy.
 
Bondith
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: Shot in the dark but maybe he hates people for locking him in a tiny cage and using him as entertainment?


Or worse, calling him a monkey.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do not taunt a fully grown orangutan.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Right turn, Clyde.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oblig...

The Simpsons - Planet Of The Apes Musical - Dr. Zaius
Youtube JlmzUEQxOvA
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Article took a major turn with the orangutan prostitute angle...

Also, apparently Redditors commenting on a viral video is news now, and the comments in the comment thread are now being treated as eyewitness interviews. Can a paper get any more trashy?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As said above, judging by that cage, it doesn't look like an upscale zoo.  I'll hope for the ape escape.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

behind8proxies: Give me the power of man's red flower. So I can be like you.


Oh who-be-do... I wanna be like you-ew-ew.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
orangutan went bangarang
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Done in one. Zoos are cruel relics, appealing mostly to slack-jawed yokels and their kin. "Whattaya mean polar bears don't belong in San Diego?!"
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

p51d007: FEMALE ape...probably just was lonely, wanted to have sex with the guy.  LOL

"Orangutans are one of the more docile apes out there. Not one recorded death of a human from an orangutan.
"This orangutan was clearly agitated, but he didn't seem to want to do any serious harm from what I could see, but then again I'm no expert."


death by snu-snu?
 
