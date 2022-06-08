 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Flying to the US on a visa waiver, with a perfectly valid onward flight out of the country but which is non-compliant with unpublished immigration rules? Enjoy your body cavity searches, jail time, and deportation   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Coulda been the boot
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Days since America was a worldwide embarrassment: 0 0.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
At least he didn't violate one of baseball's unwritten rules.  That comes with severe penalties.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
in the past Australian farkers have shared how poorly they were treated at USA airports. farkin' A. at this rate the Aussies are going to wind up hating us.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's just as well, they would have eaten him alive in Mexico
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So Australians can travel to the US without a visa, but Americans need a visa to travel to Australia? Fark Australia.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's really weird, you'd think that visiting Canada or Mexico would be by far the most likely next step for folks that have visited from across the ocean given the great cost to do so.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....


The logic there is that if you're going to an adjacent country, you're OBVIOUSLY trying to get in illegally.

Because it's impossible to want to go to Canada or Mexico. It's... How did that Sicilian put it... Inconceivable.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....


What's farked is that this law is going to turn the 2026 World Cup into a complete clusterfark, since the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico.

I can see a LOT of tourists getting locked up in the exact scenario.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was warned but didn't listen. Too bad, so sad.
 
sawmilldon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"He planned to start in the US to see the NBA playoffs"

Someone should have told him that this event is televised, no need to actually come here to watch.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: So Australians can travel to the US without a visa, but Americans need a visa to travel to Australia? Fark Australia.


There's the ETA, which is analogous to the US Visa Waiver Program.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....

What's farked is that this law is going to turn the 2026 World Cup into a complete clusterfark, since the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico.

I can see a LOT of tourists getting locked up in the exact scenario.


The Body Cavity Search isn't a little-known rule. It's a fetish.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do not ever travel through the US to get to a different destination. It is sooooo not worth it.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can i get the cavity searches but hold the jail and a deportation to go (for when things completely go tits up around here)?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only people the US lets in are prepared like Rick Steves during a pledge drive.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He planned to start in the US to see the NBA playoffs, then spend most of his trip backpacking across Mexico and South America.

Probably saved his life.  Who told this pasty white Australian kid that backpacking across Mexico and South America was a good idea.  Never mind all the mass shooting going on in the USA now.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....

What's farked is that this law is going to turn the 2026 World Cup into a complete clusterfark, since the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico.

I can see a LOT of tourists getting locked up in the exact scenario.


This guys issue was that he didn't have onward travel booked yet from Mexico. Sounds like CPB wants to make sure tourists not only fark off at the end of their stay but keep farking off until they're at least two countries or one ocean away.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From the way he was treated you'd think this guy was a hiker who accidentally wandered into Iran... doubt he's going to come to Mardi Gras next year now.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....

The logic there is that if you're going to an adjacent country, you're OBVIOUSLY trying to get in illegally.

Because it's impossible to want to go to Canada or Mexico. It's... How did that Sicilian put it... Inconceivable.


It's likely because they're thinking you could fly to the US on a visa waiver from overseas, and then book a short puddle jumper - say San Diego to Tijuana or Seattle to Vancouver - and avoid the visa requirements, and then just toss that ticket and never go.

/interestingly, Delta flies San Diego to Tijuana with a shortest flight time of 14 hours... via LAX and Mexico City.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....

What's farked is that this law is going to turn the 2026 World Cup into a complete clusterfark, since the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico.

I can see a LOT of tourists getting locked up in the exact scenario.


Came here to say exactly this

^This^
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: Probably saved his life.  Who told this pasty white Australian kid that backpacking across Mexico and South America was a good idea.


Counter-point: he's Australian. Not a whole lotta danger that's more dangerous than the danger he's used to.

The hardest part would have been walking across the Darien.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....

What's farked is that this law is going to turn the 2026 World Cup into a complete clusterfark, since the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico.

I can see a LOT of tourists getting locked up in the exact scenario.


Or just apply for a Visa....it solves all this.
/know how i can tell you people dont actually travel internationally
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why anyone would want to visit a backward, mass-murdering, 3rd world shiathole where the impoverished citizens are amongst the most uneducated, violent, Jesus and gun crazy pieces of shiat on the planet is beyond me
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....

What's farked is that this law is going to turn the 2026 World Cup into a complete clusterfark, since the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico.

I can see a LOT of tourists getting locked up in the exact scenario.


But it's just soccer fans, so who cares?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What was his exit plan if he was just visiting both countries but couldn't book when he arrived because he was broke?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Do not ever travel through the US to get to a different destination. It is sooooo not worth it.


It's not really worth going through any country unless you really want to. Every time we look to go through Europe to our final we end up walking away say "fark that". Who the fark wants to go through customs even more?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: So Australians can travel to the US without a visa, but Americans need a visa to travel to Australia? Fark Australia.


There was a time I wanted to go to Perth to work when I was going through a divorce. I got the attention of some printing companies and I wanted new experiences. But that legal issue and a few unpaid parking tickets denied me a Visa.

C'mon Aussies, you're a former penal colony and I get denied on THAT??
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: At least he didn't violate one of baseball's unwritten rules.  That comes with severe penalties.


Is one of those that there is no crying in baseball?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't see the issue here.  People on short-term visas need paper proof of their planned exits.  That just makes sense in a country hyper-paranoid about people overstaying visas and becoming undocumented immigrants.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: What was his exit plan if he was just visiting both countries but couldn't book when he arrived because he was broke?


There was money in savings he couldn't access from a strangers phone
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....

What's farked is that this law is going to turn the 2026 World Cup into a complete clusterfark, since the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico.

I can see a LOT of tourists getting locked up in the exact scenario.


They will be stuck until the Langoliers come.
 
MadCat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....

What's farked is that this law is going to turn the 2026 World Cup into a complete clusterfark, since the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico.

I can see a LOT of tourists getting locked up in the exact scenario.


The problem here is that he didn't have a confirmed ticket for transport out of Mexico. If he had, it wouldn't have been an issue. He didn't properly plan his adventure.

People coming to the world cup will in most cases have a confirmed ticket for their trip home, so will not have an issue, even if they cross into Canada or Mexico.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Russ1642: Do not ever travel through the US to get to a different destination. It is sooooo not worth it.

It's not really worth going through any country unless you really want to. Every time we look to go through Europe to our final we end up walking away say "fark that". Who the fark wants to go through customs even more?


If you stay in the Schengen Area, you never go through customs; and that's a large part of Europe.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: He planned to start in the US to see the NBA playoffs, then spend most of his trip backpacking across Mexico and South America.

Probably saved his life.  Who told this pasty white Australian kid that backpacking across Mexico and South America was a good idea.  Never mind all the mass shooting going on in the USA now.


If he can deal with normal Australian backyard plants, he will cut through the Zetas like an A-10 through a kindergarten field trip
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Do not ever travel through the US to get to a different destination. It is sooooo not worth it.


Friends I know that continent-hop go through Canada. Toronto or Vancouver specifically. Or Costa Rica. Or hell, even Havanna now. They'll gladly take your $$
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Why anyone would want to visit a backward, mass-murdering, 3rd world shiathole where the impoverished citizens are amongst the most uneducated, violent, Jesus and gun crazy pieces of shiat on the planet is beyond me


But enough about the CBP headquarters...
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ronald McDonald sans make-up?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: That's really weird, you'd think that visiting Canada or Mexico would be by far the most likely next step for folks that have visited from across the ocean given the great cost to do so.


What's really weird is doing that and not having a ticket home. When asked being too broke to buy a ticket home to clear it up.

The story is weird in other ways.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: "The entry requirement is not listed on the US embassy's website, nor on multiple US government websites that it directs travellers to."

In a just world, the above would be per se evidence that the rule is arbitrary and capricious leading to it being struck down.

Also FTA: "A CBP spokesman . . . said the agency "regrets any inconvenience or unpleasantness a passenger may have experienced during his/her CBP processing."

Imprisonment goes far beyond an unpleasant inconvenience you disingenuous, fascist fark.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phalamir: Intrepid00: Russ1642: Do not ever travel through the US to get to a different destination. It is sooooo not worth it.

It's not really worth going through any country unless you really want to. Every time we look to go through Europe to our final we end up walking away say "fark that". Who the fark wants to go through customs even more?

If you stay in the Schengen Area, you never go through customs; and that's a large part of Europe.


This is USA to Europe to Africa.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Carter Pewterschmidt: Seems bizarre. You have to have a flight booked out of the country, but it can't be a country that borders the US because reasons....

What's farked is that this law is going to turn the 2026 World Cup into a complete clusterfark, since the US is jointly hosting with Canada and Mexico.

I can see a LOT of tourists getting locked up in the exact scenario.


Time to buy stock in CoreCivic, formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, and soon to be known by an even more obscure name in an effort to mask their slaver ways from the general public.
 
