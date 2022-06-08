 Skip to content
'She reeked of alcohol and was unsure what happened to her pants'. What's her Fark handle?
30
    31-year-old Olivia Clark, Metro Nashville Police, naked woman, Olivia Clark, Metro Nashville Jail  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There are no women on the internet, and certainly none on Fark.  Them's the rules.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are no women on the internet, and certainly none on Fark.  Them's the rules.


There are a few women on Fark. But the woman in TFA is 31, and there's definitely no one of either gender on Fark under the age of 35.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donna, where's your troosers?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What!? Let me be the first to say I am absolutely shocked that an establishment called The Lucky Bastard Saloon has clientele that don't behave when they're drunk.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?


Define "half"

lifewire.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky Bastard Saloon? Either people were lucky to see this or probably not.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say that like it's a bad thing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky Bastard Saloon? Either people were lucky to see this or probably not.


You obviously didn't see the mugshot.

/Meh, I've done worse in Nashville.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?


Was I grossly misinformed of proper pants usage? Because mine are currently on my head (I am peaking out through the zipper). Is that wrong?  Or are you just pointing out that pants-on-head is less than half, such that "upper half" would be inaccurate?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: NewportBarGuy: "with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?

[Fark user image 425x425]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lucky Bastard Saloon? Either people were lucky to see this or probably not.

You obviously didn't see the mugshot.

/Meh, I've done worse in Nashville.


Nashville at 2 am...  I expected much worse.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the police did at least some basic investigation, because if I found a confused, drunk, pantless woman in an elevator I'm pretty sure my first reaction would be that she may have been sexually assaulted.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?

Define "half"

[lifewire.com image 850x354]


He defined half with his use of the word "upper"
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Russ1642: NewportBarGuy: "with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?

[Fark user image 425x425]

[i.redd.it image 850x497]


I don't know why but the dude made me think of Slenderman.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

"with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?


Maybe they're navy pants, and just got promoted from O7 to O8?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

puffy999: Russ1642: NewportBarGuy: "with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?

[Fark user image 425x425]

[i.redd.it image 850x497]


Those are both male and female fashion statements that could become popular.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

There are no women on the internet, and certainly none on Fark.  Them's the rules.

There are a few women on Fark. But the woman in TFA is 31, and there's definitely no one of either gender on Fark under the age of 35.


When 900 years old you reach, look as good you will not.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The last song she heard the band play.

Joe Nichols - Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off (Official Music Video)
Youtube Nj2700em-JQ
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would certainly like my daughter to be treated like that after being drugged and sexually assaulted.  Kudos.  I'll be moving to Tennessee.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

puffy999: Russ1642: NewportBarGuy: "with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?

[Fark user image 425x425]

[i.redd.it image 850x497]


My wife does this with her pjs sometimes when she doesn't want to put on a top.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I hope the police did at least some basic investigation, because if I found a confused, drunk, pantless woman in an elevator I'm pretty sure my first reaction would be that she may have been sexually assaulted.


Forget it, Pert.  It's Lower Broadway.

/Wretched hive
//Scum, villainy, etc
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

"with no pants covering her lower half"

Ummmmm.... well... why would pants be covering her upper half?

[Fark user image 425x425]

[i.redd.it image 850x497]

My wife does this with her pjs sometimes when she doesn't want to put on a top.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And really, who really enjoys wearing pants?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have been that drunk before

Fortunately it didn't happen in the elevator of a hotel
 
