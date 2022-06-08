 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   World's first sex robot doll given 'Glasgow accent', but the buried lede is how much the CEO looks like a CEO of a sex robot company   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Without doing research, I always thought a Glasgow accent was way more easy to understand as far as Scottish accents go.  Not that I'm purchasing a sex doll or anything (at least, not right now)...just a side-observation.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was more expecting Ken Shabby, not Elon Musk.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Glaswegian, eh? Sooo we'll nae unnerstan a fookin werd.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UberDave: Without doing research, I always thought a Glasgow accent was way more easy to understand as far as Scottish accents go.  Not that I'm purchasing a sex doll or anything (at least, not right now)...just a side-observation.


No. Glaswegian is one of the heavier accents in Scotland. You might need a translator from English.
 
Dryad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Never gonna work. Can't make a realistic Glaswegian robot until they can teach it how to glass people
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Got me one of those Japanese Sex Dolls for Model Year 2021!  Multiple hair colors, 38DD, slim waist and fun hips to hold on to!  You know, the whole Penthouse Pet Fantasy!

But somehow it already has been hacked!!!  Can say; "Not Tonight, I have a head ache" in 10 different languages!!!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

snowjack: UberDave: Without doing research, I always thought a Glasgow accent was way more easy to understand as far as Scottish accents go.  Not that I'm purchasing a sex doll or anything (at least, not right now)...just a side-observation.

No. Glaswegian is one of the heavier accents in Scotland. You might need a translator from English.


Interesting.  I guess I am either good at understanding them or they realize they are talking to an American and adjust accordingly.

/Kind of like I do with the Texan accent.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UberDave: Without doing research, I always thought a Glasgow accent was way more easy to understand as far as Scottish accents go. Not that I'm purchasing a sex doll or anything (at least, not right now)...just a side-observation.


Fark no lol. Sober Glaswegians can be hard to make out sometimes, and I'm convinced that the city's reputation for drunken violence is that not even they can understand each other when they're properly pissed. There's way softer Scottish accents.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: I always thought a Glasgow accent was way more easy to understand as far as Scottish accents go


Nope. The opposite is true. You may be thinking of Edinburgh.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they have a Karen Gillan model, that's gonna be a best-seller
 
