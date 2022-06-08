 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Police investigate Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, find weapons of mass destruction in gang member's home. Saddam Hussein unavailable for comment   (wpxi.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Crime, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, criminal complaint, explosive devices, 36-year-old Joseph Roberts, Laundry room, Improvised explosive device, Nuclear weapon  
•       •       •

1098 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: ....Niedermeyer

Fark user imageView Full Size


Lol
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess she never got over the time that Twisted Sister beat up her dad.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 222x365]


Christine Needamakeover, amirite?
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Sounds about right.
You wouldn't hear about that happening in Upper Saint Clair.

/Not that it wouldn't happen, they just would suppress the news.
//There is no lower Saint Clair
/// Originally, USC was named Sodom, but they didn't like that, so they named it after Arthur St. Clair.
/// He was born a Sinclair, but he didn't like it, so he changed it to a more high class sounding name.

Point is, Pagans might be better neighbors than a cake eating snob who treats the help at the exclusive country club like crap.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We have found their leader
 
Mr. Firley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG!
 
mekkab
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sniderman: [c.tenor.com image 260x176] [View Full Size image _x_]


People Against Goodness And Normalcy?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 222x365]


Maybe it's her eyeliner...but she looks very surprised.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Yeah. Sounds about right.
You wouldn't hear about that happening in Upper Saint Clair.

/Not that it wouldn't happen, they just would suppress the news.
//There is no lower Saint Clair
/// Originally, USC was named Sodom, but they didn't like that, so they named it after Arthur St. Clair.
/// He was born a Sinclair, but he didn't like it, so he changed it to a more high class sounding name.

Point is, Pagans might be better neighbors than a cake eating snob who treats the help at the exclusive country club like crap.


In 1796, a fiercely determined band of pioneers leaves Maryland after misinterpreting a passage in the bible. Their destination: New Sodom.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, they did not find the virgin Connie Swail

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
princhester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have no soft feelings for this bunch of assholes but charging them with possession of "weapons of mass destruction"?  Seriously?

Societal panics result in the passing of bad laws.

WMD means chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.  The panic over WMD resulted in the passing of such ridiculously over-reaching laws that somone can get charged with possession of WMD for having some pipe bombs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looking at mugshots....YIKES!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"All four were detained and three were taken to police cruisers. Kristen Roberts was held in the home because of a supposed chronic medical condition."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

princhester: WMD means chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.  The panic over WMD resulted in the passing of such ridiculously over-reaching laws that somone can get charged with possession of WMD for having some pipe bombs.


I came in to say exactly this. It's a farking pipe bomb, whoop-di-do. If it can't kill thousands+ at a time, IT'S NOT A WMD!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vestona22
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: ....Niedermeyer

[Fark user image image 425x285]

Lol


Done in one.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I saw a pledge in PA while stopping for gas.  He was wearing his jacket and patches all proud.  Like a kid in his boy scout uniform and merit badge sash.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

12YearBid: princhester: WMD means chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.  The panic over WMD resulted in the passing of such ridiculously over-reaching laws that somone can get charged with possession of WMD for having some pipe bombs.

I came in to say exactly this. It's a farking pipe bomb, whoop-di-do. If it can't kill thousands+ at a time, IT'S NOT A WMD!


So you're saying that the bomb threat is blown out of proportion?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They caused a mass shooting one night I was working a few weeks ago.

fark em. Lock em all up.
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

princhester: WMD means chemical, biological or nuclear weapons.


And even that was a bit of a bait-and-switch designed to get Americans behind Gulf War 2: Electric Boogaloo. No biological or chemical weapon has ever actually caused mass destruction. Is it a possibility? Sure. But nuclear weapons are a class of their own, and should be treated as such.

Basically they couldn't prove Saddam Hussein was building nukes, so they had to accuse him of building something "nuke-adjacent."
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 222x365]

Maybe it's her eyeliner...but she looks very surprised.


Nobody expects the Pagan inquisition
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If only they'd found a pipe bomb in Iraq they could have called the Gulf War a total success
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.