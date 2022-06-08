 Skip to content
(AsiaOne)   "A fight over a parking space between the owners of a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce that ended in a violent and chaotic brawl has renewed debate in China over the super-rich and how they acquired their wealth." Go away Elon, this isn't your battle   (asiaone.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
To find out how they probably acquired their wealth, google or youtube search the term Tofu-Dreg.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is a historical difference: Rolls Royce are for those who want to be driven, and Bentley are for those who want to drive themselves.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Did anyone else get the ad for the classy apartment building?  Nothing says classy living like having a McDonalds on the ground floor.
 
