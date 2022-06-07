 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The pilot didn't know if he was coming or going   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come fly the friendly furry skies!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...and always too soon
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Those vibrators could have wrecked 'em.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Talk about buzzing the airfield
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

303SnowWolf: I think I figured it out and I am full of shame... my bag full of vibrators is sitting in the baggage compartment right next to the magnetometer. Swear to god https://t.co/JBu14gCPYX


When you have so many sex toys, it changes the local magnetic polarity....
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Original: Original Tweet:

303SnowWolf: I think I figured it out and I am full of shame... my bag full of vibrators is sitting in the baggage compartment right next to the magnetometer. Swear to god https://t.co/JBu14gCPYX

When you have so many sex toys, it changes the local magnetic polarity....


Or maybe just one big one?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

peasandcarrots: Mr. Shabooboo: Original: Original Tweet:

303SnowWolf: I think I figured it out and I am full of shame... my bag full of vibrators is sitting in the baggage compartment right next to the magnetometer. Swear to god https://t.co/JBu14gCPYX

When you have so many sex toys, it changes the local magnetic polarity....

Or maybe just one big one?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Beware of size-morphing superheroes with head colds.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: peasandcarrots: Mr. Shabooboo: Original: Original Tweet:

303SnowWolf: I think I figured it out and I am full of shame... my bag full of vibrators is sitting in the baggage compartment right next to the magnetometer. Swear to god https://t.co/JBu14gCPYX

When you have so many sex toys, it changes the local magnetic polarity....

Or maybe just one big one?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 331x331]


That's concrete evidence right there.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Beware of size-morphing superheroes with head colds.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
