(AP News)   Uvalde police chief who was sworn in to the city council secretly after doing nothing to save kids turns the page and immediately no shows his first meeting   (apnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was outside, he was just waiting until it was over to come in
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's something really weird going on with them cops. They're acting incredibly guilty about something.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Weaver95: There's something really weird going on with them cops. They're acting incredibly guilty about something.


It's clear they are covering something up.  Something terrible.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Weaver95: There's something really weird going on with them cops. They're acting incredibly guilty about something.

It's clear they are covering something up.  Something terrible.


They were in on it from the beginning. It's the only logical conclusion.

They orchestrated the whole shooting so they could try to squeeze the city for more funding, but then someone screwed up on the timing.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Weaver95: There's something really weird going on with them cops. They're acting incredibly guilty about something.

It's clear they are covering something up.  Something terrible.


Hillary Clinton's emails?
 
