Someone is killing the feral cats of Florida
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TOWN N' COUNTRY, Fla (WFLA) - At least five cats have been shot at the Three Lakes mobile home park off Sheldon Road.

I hear the same thing happened in Curi O' City.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stoning to death with cans of cat food seems appropriate for this criminal.

The only right way to kill feral cats is to feed them wet and dry cat food and fresh water and let them suffer a slow death from happiness and obesity in their old age, surrounded by friends.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone was standing their ground.
 
oldfool
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Worst Woofday ever
 
Wulfman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It should be noted that cats are an invasive species. One of the more damaging, in fact.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't that one of the signs of a serial killer?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If feral cats are still around, the pythons haven't move in 100%.
A few Komodos might fill the void- they don't breed fast, do they?
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sad to say not much gonna happen. A good percentage of the US population thinks grade schoolers shot in the face is an acceptable price for their "I'm a big boy" toys so a few wild cats ain't gonna move the needle
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
???
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
alitaki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wulfman: It should be noted that cats are an invasive species. One of the more damaging, in fact.


So are humans.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Isn't that one of the signs of a serial killer?


Or a potential mass shooter. Which one depends on whether he has ADHD or not.
 
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wulfman: It should be noted that cats are an invasive species. One of the more damaging, in fact.


cdn.statcdn.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wulfman: It should be noted that cats are an invasive species. One of the more damaging, in fact.


Birds aren't real anyway.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I just roast them and feed them to the homeless. Kills two birds with one stone.

/Well, two cats with one stone
 
drewsclues
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sleze: Wulfman: It should be noted that cats are an invasive species. One of the more damaging, in fact.

[cdn.statcdn.com image 850x605]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Eh, if nothing happened guns-wise because of 17 dead high-schoolers, will 5 dead cats really... on second thought, how many high-schoolers is a cat worth?  9, right?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe the Don't F*ck with Cats sleuths could help out.
 
