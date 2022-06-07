 Skip to content
(PBS)   Vatican finds Pope Pius XII and Adolf Hitler had "secret back channel". Chuck Tingle unavailable for comment   (pbs.org) divider line
    Pope John Paul II, Pope Paul VI, Pope, Pope Pius XII, Pope Benedict XVI, Nazi Germany, Roman Curia, Pope John XXIII  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm shocked the two most evil enemies of freedom had a secret communication
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So that's how they got the Swiss Guards.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think it's likely some highly valuable classical paintings changed hands to keep the Vatican from complaining too much about trainloads of Jews put on the train to Auschwitz.

The Catholic church has some very dirty hands and some filthy lucre.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A series of recently opened Vatican archives are shedding new light on the relationship between Pope Pius XII and Adolph Hitler

Whoops it looks like we must have accidentally misplaced those documents until after everyone involved was dead. What a strange coincidence...
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cara L'Osservatore Romano,

Non avrei mai pensato che sarebbe successo a me, ma...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So that's how they got the Swiss Guards.


Obligatory:

The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I do not consider myself to be religious, but at times like this....

I am grateful to be someone who was baptized Ukrainian Orthodox who grew up to be a lapsed Presbyterian.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kinda of related

The Popes: A History
by John Julius Norwich


Omg. War. Lots of dead.

The OP isn't a surprise
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
who had the ear of the Pope and Hitler? Herrr Schmidt of course
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The secret of surviving was to be baptized as a Catholic. Then the Pope would protect you.
 
