 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Another hour, another teen arrested for shooting unsuspecting mail carrier. Orbeez challenge trifecta in play   (ktvu.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, Rock music, English-language films, American films, letter carrier, MOUNTAIN VIEW, police department, Santa Clara County, California, A&M Records  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 11:08 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who would have guessed that the impending downfall of civilization would begin with people posting pictures of their dinner?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CSB,

I shot a kid. He was 13 years old. It was dark, I couldn't see him,

He had a ray gun, it looked real enough. You know, when you're a rookie they can teach you everything about being a cop, except how to live with a mistake.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You got some idiot doing the same thing where I live.

I'm guessing there's a tick tock challenge of some sort?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: CSB,

I shot a kid. He was 13 years old. It was dark, I couldn't see him,

He had a ray gun, it looked real enough. You know, when you're a rookie they can teach you everything about being a cop, except how to live with a mistake.


Did you shoot your next door neighbor? That Steve kid was really annoying.  I totally understand.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone is going to go postal
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Someone is going to go postal


It's called going high school now.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Damn. And I thought I was pissed off when USPS sent a package being shipped to me to Guam instead.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember these?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orbitz_(drink)
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: CSB,

I shot a kid. He was 13 years old. It was dark, I couldn't see him,

He had a ray gun, it looked real enough. You know, when you're a rookie they can teach you everything about being a cop, except how to live with a mistake.


Pumping your mom like that though, it's almost understandable
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gitmo all the shooters.  Even the orbeez shooters.

Problem solved.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Damn. And I thought I was pissed off when USPS sent a package being shipped to me to Guam instead.


Are you in Indiana? Did someone mistake the leading 4 for a 9?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Gitmo all the shooters.  Even the orbeez shooters.

Problem solved.


Let me guess the second part of your plan... nuke Gitmo.
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kids are gonna get shot with real bullets, and the shooters won't even be charged.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back in the 80's I was walking  a kid home after a high school party with a few other people when a bb gun started firing at us from a nearby house.  Didn't hit anybody.  Dude was a piss-poor shot, but whatever he was shooting had some zing behind it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Back in the 80's I was walking  a kid home after a high school party with a few other people when a bb gun started firing at us from a nearby house.  Didn't hit anybody.  Dude was a piss-poor shot, but whatever he was shooting had some zing behind it.


Walking home from a high school party as a kid, not walking a kid home.  Dammit.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Dr Jack Badofsky: Back in the 80's I was walking  a kid home after a high school party with a few other people when a bb gun started firing at us from a nearby house.  Didn't hit anybody.  Dude was a piss-poor shot, but whatever he was shooting had some zing behind it.

Walking home from a high school party as a kid, not walking a kid home.  Dammit.


hahah
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: I shot a kid. He was 13 years old. It was dark, I couldn't see him


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skyotter: Kids are gonna get shot with real bullets, and the shooters won't even be charged.


Gee, that would be a shame, wouldn't it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: OkieDookie: Damn. And I thought I was pissed off when USPS sent a package being shipped to me to Guam instead.

Are you in Indiana? Did someone mistake the leading 4 for a 9?


Nope. In the pines where the sun don't ever shine.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: AmbassadorBooze: Gitmo all the shooters.  Even the orbeez shooters.

Problem solved.

Let me guess the second part of your plan... nuke Gitmo.


That would be dumb.  Gitmo is a valuable resource.  Flood the place with nerve agents if the residents dont fully comply.  Then have the new residents clean up the mess.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skyotter: Kids are gonna get shot with real bullets, and the shooters won't even be charged.


Charge the parents of the kids with the leas leathal guns with killing their own kids.  They failed at raising them properly.  They are at fault.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.