(ITV)   The Prince Andrew BBC interview was up there with one of the worst PR interviews in this history of television. Archbishop of Canterbury: Hold my cassock   (itv.com) divider line
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* organized religion is a cancer on humanity.
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's trade can counties f your  cancer on the publiivcis High Anglicanism .
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Archbishop of Canterbury has told ITV News that Prince Andrew is "seeking to make amends" having settled his sexual abuse lawsuit and we must "learn to be a more open and forgiving society".

He's not wrong, the Archbishop, so long as we remember that forgiveness is not absolution. Forgiveness is a choice that you're not going to allow another's transgressions to get in the way of continuing a relationship. As far a absolving himself, Andrew still needs to do more, like come clean about his activities with Epstein, and apologize to the girls he harmed. But that doesn't mean we can't forgive, and make space for people who are trying to do better.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sandusky interview was pretty bad too. Seems to be a trend with those types.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
♫ Oh, the grand old Duke of York;
he had ten mil-li-on;
and he gave it to an American girl;
for something that never hap-pened. ♫
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will no one rid us of this turbulent prince?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thousands... THOUSANDS... of religion workers are counting on you to become a "more open and forgiving society," right after they wash the smell of your goddamned tween off their fingers.

Fark you.
 
