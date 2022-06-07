 Skip to content
(MLive.com)
11
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan," Zach Pohl, Whitmer's deputy chief of staff, told the Associated Press.

thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK. This is the guy who killed the judge, and had a kill list with Michigan Gov. Whitmer and Wisconsin Gov. Evers.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neondistraction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: "Governor Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan," Zach Pohl, Whitmer's deputy chief of staff, told the Associated Press.

Kill yourself, Skippy.


Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thorpe: OK. This is the guy who killed the judge, and had a kill list with Michigan Gov. Whitmer and Wisconsin Gov. Evers.


And Mitch McConnell apparently.

Eravior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Uhde is accused of entering the New Lisbon Township home of retired Judge John Roemer, 68, and fatally shooting him on June 3. He then shot himself, police said."

"Whitmer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers were among those on his kill list, officials said previously."

I don't think the guy understood what a kill list is. Unless he thought he was going to respawn closer to the next target.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is zero daylight between these deranged coward losers and the dynamite vest wearing loser cowards they claim to despise.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WTF is this happening to the country i happened to be born into?

everyone just shoots EVERYONE these days?

well, THAT'S horrible!

full stop. since the telegram days.....

there is only one solution: REMOVE "easy" access to firearms.

clearly, american citizens CANNOT wield them them as part of "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

"regular" american citizens are CLEARLY just idiot shiatboogers who "feel powerful" with a gun in their hands...

are THEY "back-up" for a "well regulated militia" -kinda like citizens in switzerland? NO! they're mostly IDIOTS. MY ASS chafes at the assumption they are "WELL REGULATED"

it's TIME to stop this "give the lowest common denominator ALL THE FIRE POWER, with ZERO checks or balances.

australia did it. the UK did it.

is america WILLING to keep saying "well, pshhawww, we're just DUMBER than those peeps. duh!"

forever and ever?

i'm VERY sick of it.

maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
