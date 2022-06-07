 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Onion)   Where does The Onion go from 21 separate instances of "'No Way to Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens" on their homepage? Here you go   (theonion.com) divider line
26
    More: Satire, Rifle, Numerous sources, Mass murder, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, Death, armed gunmen shot, Semi-automatic rifle, Duodecimal  
•       •       •

1313 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 9:46 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It so perfectly encapsulates how I feel.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have we had two large mass shooting events in the same day yet?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brilliant. The Onion wins again.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A Class 3 firearm reclassification of the AR-15 would make those who are approved to purchase these weapons after a 12 to 16 month investigative period by ATF subject to an annual check that they are complying with federal regulations regarding secure storage of the firearm, and to confirm their licensing and other paperwork is up to date. All of these hoops and hurdles are sure to reduce the civilian demand for these weapons. It's a start.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Have we had two large mass shooting events in the same day yet?


If more countries got on board, we could get mass shooting into the Olympics.

Come on client states!
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Have we had two large mass shooting events in the same day yet?


I guess it depends on your definition of "large," but near simultaneous (and yet not coordinated) mass shootings happen all the damn time now.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Have we had two large mass shooting events in the same day yet?


Define "large", because according to the  definition of "mass shooting" (4 or more victims) we had 14 in the course of a three day weekend.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, it looks to me like this Onion piece is nine years old.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's only a mass shooting if there are four or more people dead. If three people died but the fourth person survives, then those three people magically come back to life fully healed and ready to continue this surreal comedy of errors we call life.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Have we had two large mass shooting events in the same day yet?


"Indiscreet displays of the power of the Constitution"
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If only we could identify what makes America unique in this respect.
 
Abox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: Also, it looks to me like this Onion piece is nine years old.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Re: it happens in the US more

That includes other countries where people have access to military rifles. It also includes the US back when you could buy a fully automatic military rifle, not just a semi-auto like you can get now.

It happens here more because of the culture we've let our kids absorb, and the gang issues.  It doesn't happen more than it used to because guns exist. They existed then too, and weren't harder to get.  It doesn't happen more because the guns are different.  We've had the same guns since Vietnam.  The thing that has changed is the culture.
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

alex10294: Re: it happens in the US more

That includes other countries where people have access to military rifles. It also includes the US back when you could buy a fully automatic military rifle, not just a semi-auto like you can get now.

It happens here more because of the culture we've let our kids absorb, and the gang issues.  It doesn't happen more than it used to because guns exist. They existed then too, and weren't harder to get.  It doesn't happen more because the guns are different.  We've had the same guns since Vietnam.  The thing that has changed is the culture.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Bootleg: Have we had two large mass shooting events in the same day yet?

If more countries got on board, we could get mass shooting into the Olympics.

Come on client states!


Considering we don't even make the top 10, that's (sadly) doable.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The thing is, Republican senators could lose their own children to gun violence and still, ultimately, take the side of the gunman.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: The thing is, Republican senators could lose their own children to gun violence and still, ultimately, take the side of the gunman.


Like their kids attend public schools
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: The thing is, Republican senators could lose their own children to gun violence and still, ultimately, take the side of the gun.


FTFY
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

booztravlr: towatchoverme: The thing is, Republican senators could lose their own children to gun violence and still, ultimately, take the side of the gunman.

Like their kids attend public schools


Private schools can get shot up, too.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm so happy we aren't that free.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As someone who remebers the onion, from its "box on the corner in the village days", and also appreciates what it is trying to say.....

Don't preach to me onion, just try and be funny again.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: If only we could identify what makes America unique in this respect.


A perfect storm of insanity, rage and access to firepower.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: A Class 3 firearm reclassification of the AR-15 would make those who are approved to purchase these weapons after a 12 to 16 month investigative period by ATF subject to an annual check that they are complying with federal regulations regarding secure storage of the firearm, and to confirm their licensing and other paperwork is up to date. All of these hoops and hurdles are sure to reduce the civilian demand for these weapons. It's a start.


Or just tax the everloving shiat out of them.   Like 500% tax on each one or more.
 
JEBariffic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.