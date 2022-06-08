 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   ♫ This is the [road safety infrastructure] that makes you shake your rump. That makes your [vehicle] go ba-bump, ba-bump ♫. Violently, and dangerously go ba-bump, ba-bump   (jalopnik.com) divider line
5
    More: Misc, Road transport, Speed hump, Speed bump, Transportation planning, Speed Bump Olympics, Road safety, Curb extension, bit of highway design  
•       •       •

317 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2022 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The punitive speed bump. Speed, get damaged.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beastie Boys - Shake Your Rump
Youtube BptQHAW2T5M
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speedbumps 3/26 to 4/15
Youtube 9RIbw5gqxZM


It's next to a single level rental complex, so if the noise irks you, move.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Go cross the line..
shake your body in time..
OK...I believe you..
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.