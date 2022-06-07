 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Another SF highrise evacuated after water pipe on the roof floods all 35 stories   (sfgate.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought the had a shortage of water there.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the water will get the shiat off the sidewalk
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to be in any highrise during an earthquake but it seems to me SF is going to have a really bad time next time they get hit with six-point-something trembler. The bums pooping on the sidewalk are going to have turds from the pantshiatting highrise dwellers raining down on them.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally water pipes in buildings can last a hundred years but there have been two burst pipes in this building recently. Sounds like they have to replace the entire system because it's designed or constructed incorrectly.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I don't want to be in any highrise during an earthquake but it seems to me SF is going to have a really bad time next time they get hit with six-point-something trembler. The bums pooping on the sidewalk are going to have turds from the pantshiatting highrise dwellers raining down on them.


Can't you masturbate to something normal, like stuff films?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Water Temple always has the worst puzzles
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Towering Inferno to the red phone please.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I don't know the specifics of this case but I'd bet a crisply minted $1 bill that pennies were pinched up front in design & construction leading to dollars wasted on the back end.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side they don't have to worry about fires for a while...
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Hopefully the water will get the shiat off the sidewalk


Only if you're right in front of the building
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, we're in a drought.
WTF people?
Stop wasting water!
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Patterson says a pipe on the sixth floor also burst in August 2021, leading to the evacuation of six units. "I was moved for three weeks," he said, "with the same lack of communication and empathy from the building."

Building only pawn in life of property management company.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scanman61: johnny_vegas: Hopefully the water will get the shiat off the sidewalk

Only if you're right in front of the building


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sounds like they have to replace the entire system because it's designed or constructed incorrectly.


My money is on substandard steel pipe made in China, and the paperwork falsified to show it being of much higher quality than it really is.

Get a batch of steel bolts from China rated for 1500 lbs of torque, and they snap at 500.

Maybe it's time to bring some steel production back to the US so that quality can be monitored properly. Has to be cheaper than retrofitting a skyscraper after the crapmetal pipes keep breaking.

(Pst! Don't tell folks that you got the structural steel from the same company!)
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Between this and the condo building trying to imitate the Leaning Tower of Pisa, I'm starting to wonder how strong SF's building codes really are.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I don't want to be in any highrise during an earthquake but it seems to me SF is going to have a really bad time next time they get hit with six-point-something trembler. The bums pooping on the sidewalk are going to have turds from the pantshiatting highrise dwellers raining down on them.


The building codes account for earthquakes, and highrises can and are built to withstand earthquakes around the world. Some big highrises are dealing with lateral loads from winds at times higher than they might receive from an earthquake.

Now... How recent years of San Fran construction will actually hold up, and were those building codes they adopted there good ones, there's really not much other way to tell than to wait and see what happens when one hits.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Another sparkling example of how you can go from luxury to homelessness in a moment, through no fault of your own

/I'm just kidding, I bet those freeloaders are already asking for free room and healthcare
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"...even an optional butler service called Hello Alfred that can take your clothes to the dry cleaner, take the dog for a walk or order takeout food."

How pathetic are you, that you can't even order takeout on your own?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Between this and the condo building trying to imitate the Leaning Tower of Pisa, I'm starting to wonder how strong SF's building codes really are.


Only as strong as the building inspectors enforcing them.

First thing you learn in school for the trades is to offer your inspector coffee and smokes.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That sucks, but I'm pretty sure most the people that that call this luxury high rise home, will be ok.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SonOfSpam: "...even an optional butler service called Hello Alfred that can take your clothes to the dry cleaner, take the dog for a walk or order takeout food."

How pathetic are you, that you can't even order takeout on your own?


What I don't get is... ORDERING the food for you.

Don't you have to order it with Hello Alfred in the first place so that they can "order it" for you? So like, ha ha fool, you just ordered it. With them. I mean, they don't have Charles Xavier welded inside Cerebro with a food slot and a shiat bucket working dispatch over there, right? Reading your mind so that you don't have to order it, they can just KNOW when you want you some farkin' Jersey Mike's or Cornerstore Sal's to pickup without you needing to order it, and call it in themselves just before you start walkin'. They're just offering to be a redundant middleman? Order it with us instead of just ordering it with the people you want to order it? Or instead of using another more mature specialist service you already use - like Grubhub or Doordash?

And it's a paid service too. What a sales pitch!
 
