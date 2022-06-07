 Skip to content
(MSN)   Chick-Fil-Gay   (msn.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Puts popcorn in microwave
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So we should be forced to love the gays?
Why should we be forced to love anything?
Oh yeah, because fascism.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Whoever set that up is getting fired," one user joked.

And, the fates willing, on their way to a brilliant career elsewhere.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: So we should be forced to love the gays?
Why should we be forced to love anything?
Oh yeah, because fascism.


😳
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I for one do not like being forced fed a Christian Heterosexual agenda while at a place of business
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: So we should be forced to love the gays?


No.  Nobody is being "forced" to love anything.

mrinfoguy: Why should we be forced to love anything?
wait... I said 'no' to the first question, so this follow up question makes me question your sanity.

mrinfoguy: Oh yeah, because fascis
Dude, I'm over here.  you're talking to the lamp!
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: So we should be forced to love the gays?
Why should we be forced to love anything?
Oh yeah, because fascism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: So we should be forced to love the gays?
Why should we be forced to love anything?
Oh yeah, because fascism.



Well, if you think about it
Then you're a fool, yeah
It's just a size and the mind that won't give you up


Broken Social Scene - Forced To Love
Youtube kLQTAqydpNk
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: So we should be forced to love the gays?
Why should we be forced to love anything?
Oh yeah, because fascism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: Nobody is being "forced" to love anything.


Yeah, we're forced to love
All the time
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: So we should be forced to love the gays?
Why should we be forced to love anything?
Oh yeah, because fascism.


You're being forced to "love the gays" the same way you're being forced to love non-white people.

That is by not treating them like second-class citizens.

Sorry equality triggers you so much.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Odds:

2-5: assistant manager Marge has a touch of OCD

4-1: teenage crew getting behind Pride

4-1: teenage crew farking with Marge

8-1: LGBTQ+ employee

9-1: that's basically just how they came out of the boxes man

25-1: store operator bucking his corporate masters
 
idsfa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Original Chick-Fil-Gay Chick-Fil-A Copycat Recipe | Hilah Cooking
Youtube eNq8r4S5jSk
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Odds:

2-5: assistant manager Marge has a touch of OCD

4-1: teenage crew getting behind Pride

4-1: teenage crew farking with Marge

8-1: LGBTQ+ employee

9-1: that's basically just how they came out of the boxes man

25-1: store operator bucking his corporate masters


My very limited understanding is that they are very careful with who gets a franchise, so I doubt it's that.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: So we should be forced to love the gays?
Why should we be forced to love anything?
Oh yeah, because fascism.


Here's an idea, instead of loving them, maybe just leave them alone?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: So we should be forced to love the gays?
Why should we be forced to love anything?
Oh yeah, because fascism.



36"Teacher, which commandment is the greatest in Moses' Teachings?"
37Jesus answered him, "'Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.' 38This is the greatest and most important commandment. 39The second is like it: 'Love your neighbor as you love yourself.' 40All of Moses' Teachings and the Prophets depend on these two commandments."

Yes, you are commanded to love those you would rather judge
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: So we should be forced to love the gays?
Why should we be forced to love anything?
Oh yeah, because fascism.


can't tell if serious.  your post is either brilliant or really [breach of T&Cs]
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I always thought rainbows becoming a gay thing was stupid, colors are neutral things. Then they added black and brown to their rainbow and I'm afraid of how much stupider it will be in the future.
 
