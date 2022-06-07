 Skip to content
(MSN)   He lost his entire class, 11 of the 19 Uvalde shooting victims, and was himself critically wounded after being shot 5 times and barely surviving. You'd better believe he has a few things to say about the police response that day   (msn.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel so sad for this guy. This will haunt him daily for the rest of his life. He's going to do something productive to relieve the pain. "The only thing that I know is that I won't let these children and my co-workers die in vain," he said. "I will go to the end of the world to make sure things get changed. If that's what I have to do for the rest of my life, I will do it."
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet those big, brave boys in blue aren't to chickenshiat to harass this guy now.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I feel so sad for this guy. This will haunt him daily for the rest of his life. He's going to do something productive to relieve the pain. "The only thing that I know is that I won't let these children and my co-workers die in vain," he said. "I will go to the end of the world to make sure things get changed. If that's what I have to do for the rest of my life, I will do it."


We need more dedicated people like this.  A few million more school shootings and we should be all set.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Defund the police.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why the city has not disbanded that police department, is beyond me.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Defund the police.


And, no, defunding doesn't mean giving them billions of dollars from the COVID relief fund.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I won't let these children and my co-workers die in vain."

They already have.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So... Anyone wanna set up a gofundme to get this guy some therapy? Because I'm guessing he may need some therapy.
 
CounterCultureWISE
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.


They did. Yet they disarmed the entire school beforehand, and now they want to disarm the rest of us. Makes you wonder...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Worst superhero origin story ever.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: SpaceMonkey-66: Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.

They did. Yet they disarmed the entire school beforehand, and now they want to disarm the rest of us. Makes you wonder...


Fark off.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: SpaceMonkey-66: Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.

They did. Yet they disarmed the entire school beforehand, and now they want to disarm the rest of us. Makes you wonder...


You say 'disarmed the school' like there was ever a point in history where schools were armed in the first place.  Just like it's never lupus, the problem isn't the lack of guns stored at the school.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Why the city has not disbanded that police department, is beyond me.


That's like asking why any city hasn't disbanded the police after finding out how deep the rot goes.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One mother, Angeli Gómez, told CBS News that police handcuffed her when she tried to go into the school herself to save her two sons. After convincing an officer to uncuff her, she said, she jumped a fence and ran inside, managing to get them out safe. Since then, Gómez said she received a phone call from law enforcement warning her not to speak about her experience to the media.

I assume the teacher FTA has or will soon have similar experiences with the local five-0. I see lots of random traffic stops in their futures for a  "broken" taillight or driving 1mph over the speed limit or for only stopping two instead of the required three seconds at a stop sign.  What's that, someone threw a brick through your windshield? Sure we'll be right out sometime never.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: "I won't let these children and my co-workers die in vain."

They already have.


Not yet.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: SpaceMonkey-66: Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.

They did. Yet they disarmed the entire school beforehand, and now they want to disarm the rest of us. Makes you wonder...


Who the FARK is "they"?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aetre: So... Anyone wanna set up a gofundme to get this guy some therapy? Because I'm guessing he may need some therapy.


The fact that we're not all this pissed off is why this country farking sucks.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Even if they don't disband the police department, the entire table-of-organization starting with the officers in the field, their direct supervisors, those officers' supervisors, and everyone up to the chief should be fired.  The mayor and city council should resign, and if there's a city manager, he or she should resign too.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Other police departments around the nation need to look at what happened at Uvalde. They need to study it, and not repeat it. Cops think they deserve the undying, unwavering support of the communities they're meant to serve. But support is a two way street. Cops love it when jackasses blindly fly their thin blue line flags. But the public loves it when the cops do their farking jobs even more. If cops want respect, if they want the support of their communities, they need to hold up their end, instead of sticking their thumbs up their asses for an hour while children get massacred. If they want the support of their communities, they have to prove why they deserve it.

Just wearing a badge isn't good enough. Not anymore.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: CounterCultureWISE: SpaceMonkey-66: Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.

They did. Yet they disarmed the entire school beforehand, and now they want to disarm the rest of us. Makes you wonder...

Who the FARK is "they"?


The Jews because right wing coonts can't never come up with anything new.
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: One mother, Angeli Gómez, told CBS News that police handcuffed her when she tried to go into the school herself to save her two sons. After convincing an officer to uncuff her, she said, she jumped a fence and ran inside, managing to get them out safe. Since then, Gómez said she received a phone call from law enforcement warning her not to speak about her experience to the media.

I assume the teacher FTA has or will soon have similar experiences with the local five-0. I see lots of random traffic stops in their futures for a  "broken" taillight or driving 1mph over the speed limit or for only stopping two instead of the required three seconds at a stop sign.  What's that, someone threw a brick through your windshield? Sure we'll be right out sometime never.


She was already threatened with probation violation if she continues to talk
 
Rob4127
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.


Don't think I've seen an update to this story from 2018: Planned school shooting - Uvalde Leader-News
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I were that teacher I would be in a catatonic stupor. I would be unable to speak to any other human being, much less field journalists' questions. This is one amazing teacher.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: CounterCultureWISE: SpaceMonkey-66: Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.

They did. Yet they disarmed the entire school beforehand, and now they want to disarm the rest of us. Makes you wonder...

Who the FARK is "they"?


Libruls. The gun grabbing rights violating kind, of course.

Not to be confused with liberals, the sit in the sidelines cheering you on while they wait to cash their lobbying checks and make some calls to their investment broker for some key pieces of information about their account.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When you spend 40% of your city budget on police so you cannot afford to fix broken door locks in your schools and the cops let 19 kids die anyway? Seems like the people of Uvalde should be gathering at city hall with torches and pitchforks.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CounterCultureWISE: SpaceMonkey-66: Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.

They did. Yet they disarmed the entire school beforehand, and now they want to disarm the rest of us. Makes you wonder...


They...us...you...
Pronouns without antecedent are not rhetorical devices outside whatever rock you have crawled out from under.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 Gotta spread the freedom seeds.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see a lot of broken tail light tickets in this guy's future.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Why the city has not disbanded that police department, is beyond me.

That's like asking why any city hasn't disbanded the police after finding out how deep the rot goes.


In this case, it's a small city (17,000) and it would be easy to dump the police department, and contract with the county sheriff for law enforcement. Many small cities do this. And it would not be the first time a city has disbanded a police department.
No one trusts the police there now anyway.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because of private sales, it's easier to buy a firearm in the US than it is to buy cigarettes or alcohol.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I bet those big, brave boys in blue aren't to chickenshiat to harass this guy now.


If it was an unarmed black man they would have gone in guns blazing
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: misanthropicsob: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Why the city has not disbanded that police department, is beyond me.

That's like asking why any city hasn't disbanded the police after finding out how deep the rot goes.

In this case, it's a small city (17,000) and it would be easy to dump the police department, and contract with the county sheriff for law enforcement. Many small cities do this. And it would not be the first time a city has disbanded a police department.
No one trusts the police there now anyway.


I'm all supportive of disbanding the police; I'm just not shocked.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: If I were that teacher I would be in a catatonic stupor. I would be unable to speak to any other human being, much less field journalists' questions. This is one amazing teacher.


If your roommate dies, you get a 4.0. What happens if your class dies? Other than firmly putting your foot down and saying "ENOUGH!"?
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That doesn't feel like barely surviving. I think this person very much died that day. Their body might still be moving for now, but you don't get shot and helplessly watch all your students die without some vital part of you dying. This is a person using what is left before they finally succumb to their wounds, physical or mental, to try to make a difference. That is beyond noble.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fox news going after him in 3, 2, 1...
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I see a lot of broken tail light tickets in this guy's future.


My first thought was "Nah, no way, what kind of horrible shiat-heel would harass a mass shooting victim?

3 seconds later my brain self corrected.

I'm only 40 and it seems all the naivete hasn't been stomped out of me quite yet.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: If I were that teacher I would be in a catatonic stupor. I would be unable to speak to any other human being, much less field journalists' questions. This is one amazing teacher.


You wouldn't be able to shut me up.
 
Aggressively Mellow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Because of private sales, it's easier to buy a firearm in the US than it is to buy cigarettes or alcohol.


No.  No it's not.  I can go and buy a fifth right now with no ID.  To buy even a 10/22 there is a background check and a waiting period.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the only way you know how to be dangerous is to pull a trigger, you should have spent more time in school. The rest of us would like people to not get mowed down by gunfire while grocery shopping, going to school, going to church...
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Age limits & background checks.

JFC.

17 children were murdered & the most ppl can come up with is age limits & background checks.
 
gonegirl
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: If I were that teacher I would be in a catatonic stupor. I would be unable to speak to any other human being, much less field journalists' questions. This is one amazing teacher.


I mean, yes. Absolutely.

I'd just point out that he is probably on a whole shiatload of drugs right now, which might help a little.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thatboyoverthere: CounterCultureWISE: SpaceMonkey-66: Changing the subject a little bit but not much, I wonder when it's gonna come out that the cops knew about the shooters intent BEFORE that shiatstorm went down.

They did. Yet they disarmed the entire school beforehand, and now they want to disarm the rest of us. Makes you wonder...

Fark off.


Seconded
 
Farkonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: "I will go to the end of the world to make sure things get changed. If that's what I have to do for the rest of my life, I will do it."


Too bad we don't have cops like this..

You know, "real heroes" not these cosplay-revolutionaries we have in this country wearing badges.

fark the Police.
 
