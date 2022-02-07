 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Seattle and Vancouver may become affordable   (theguardian.com) divider line
24
    More: Scary, Earthquake, Plate tectonics, new study, garbage bag of subduction zones, severity of a tsunami, author of the study, outer wedge, Pulitzer prize  
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle is pretty safe from a tsunami as it essentially lies in a mountain valley between Olympic and Cascade ranges.  A tsunami would have to make a right turn in Puget Sound and travel really long ways afterwards. It's not going to occur. Other costal towns are of course more problematic. The Cascadia fault runs from deep in the ocean to under the Cascadia range. Unlike the vertical San Andreas fault, the Cascadia fault line runs diagonally across much of  the PNW.
kids-fun-science.comView Full Size
Also, Tacoma Washington used to be part of Puget Sound itself until the formally 16,000 ft high Mt Rainier filled in Tacoma during the Osceola Mudflow eruption (sorry Enunclaw).
historylink.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tsunami in Seattle? No, but a damaging tidal surge could be bad news for waterfront areas and would probably cause some loss of life for those in the wrong place at the wrong time. That's why it pays to know the tide tables for your location and GTF away from the shore if you see water receding from the shore unexpectedly.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Better get in on that real estate now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Scientists predict that if the Chicxulub meteor falls again, Austin TX could have affordable housing.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"current estimates point to about a 15% chance of a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in the next 50 years."

I'll get right on that worrying.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seattle is 100 miles inland, subs.   A tsunami isn't going to damage it much.  Coastal areas are going to all be under water for a bit, and the lahars from the volcanoes going off, on the other hand, are going to lay waste to anyone living in the river valleys.

Which ain't me.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People who know more about this than I do, what could be the impact in the form of an earthquake on Seattle if the Cascadia fault line erupts? Maybe they don't get the tidal wave but I'm assuming the earthquake would be insane.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Coastal towns in Oregon and Washington are going to be wiped off the map. The science has been done. A Fukishima strength tsunami is going to happen. It's just a matter of time. It might be 300 years from now. It might be tomorrow. But not long, in geologic time.

It's crazy to drive through a city like Aberdeen and know that all the low ground will be hit. Or Ocean Shores, on a long low peninsula with only one way out. I know they're starting to build some tsunami evacuation structures but WA should really get serious about protecting its coast from the inevitable. So far, all they've done is put up signs to tell you which way to go to evacuate. So you have 20 minutes after the big 9.0 to clear the entire population from the low areas on roads that are probably damaged from the quake, while probably dealing with more aftershocks. Nightmare fuel. Not too worried about tsunami here but the quake could damage the Tacoma Narrows bridge, which would be a problem.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had a similar thought yesterday.  We're a wee bit nervous about going to a mall because of all the farking mass shootings happening, and we thought, well, if one happens, we'll go the next day, because no one will be there!

Yes, we're horrible people.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, that's nice. Someone ought to tell them where all the stuff from a Rainier eruption is gonna go...
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I live about a mile from Puget Sound, but I'm like 400 feet up so I'm not too worried, the quake would suck though.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Learn to swim.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Well, that's nice. Someone ought to tell them where all the stuff from a Rainier eruption is gonna go...


Tacoma and Olympia on the west side.  That's where the Puyallup and Nisqually rivers enter the sound.

The ash is going east, just like it did when St. Hellens erupted.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: People who know more about this than I do, what could be the impact in the form of an earthquake on Seattle if the Cascadia fault line erupts? Maybe they don't get the tidal wave but I'm assuming the earthquake would be insane.


I plug this guy often enough that people might suspect he's my uncle or something but he's just a good explainer. Will everything west of I-90 really be toast? They can extrapolate numbers really well by using data from the Fukushima quake. Japan had seismometers and GPS receivers that measure ground deformation all over the place. As I recall, Seattle is far enough away that it shouldn't get too much damage but it's been a while since I watched the video. There is some crazy stuff about how much Ocean Shores will drop. I should rewatch.
 
Iczer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Seattle is 100 miles inland, subs.   A tsunami isn't going to damage it much.  Coastal areas are going to all be under water for a bit, and the lahars from the volcanoes going off, on the other hand, are going to lay waste to anyone living in the river valleys.

Which ain't me.


There's also the slight problem that any tsunami waters have to go around the peninsula and through the Puget Sound islands in order to hit Seattle. I'm not saying it's impossible, just by that point most of the damaging waters would be fairly heavily slowed down.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No, real estate would just become harder to come by and prices would go up.

/ Disaster Capitalism
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Coastal towns in Oregon and Washington are going to be wiped off the map. The science has been done. A Fukishima strength tsunami is going to happen. It's just a matter of time. It might be 300 years from now. It might be tomorrow. But not long, in geologic time.

It's crazy to drive through a city like Aberdeen and know that all the low ground will be hit. Or Ocean Shores, on a long low peninsula with only one way out. I know they're starting to build some tsunami evacuation structures but WA should really get serious about protecting its coast from the inevitable. So far, all they've done is put up signs to tell you which way to go to evacuate. So you have 20 minutes after the big 9.0 to clear the entire population from the low areas on roads that are probably damaged from the quake, while probably dealing with more aftershocks. Nightmare fuel. Not too worried about tsunami here but the quake could damage the Tacoma Narrows bridge, which would be a problem.



"The fact of the matter is that if a tsunami occurs tomorrow, we are going to lose all of our children"
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/02/07/us/tsunami-northwest-evacuation-towers.html

/btw the New Yorker article linked in TFA is very good
//I read it a couple of years ago
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"...and current estimates point to about a 15% chance of a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in the next 50 years."

Definitely time to start topless Tuesdays in the north west.
 
ansius
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man, the media really likes fear mongering.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I must have misunderstood.
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm not getting my hopes again after Giant Meteor let us down.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: 4seasons85!: People who know more about this than I do, what could be the impact in the form of an earthquake on Seattle if the Cascadia fault line erupts? Maybe they don't get the tidal wave but I'm assuming the earthquake would be insane.

I plug this guy often enough that people might suspect he's my uncle or something but he's just a good explainer. Will everything west of I-90 really be toast? They can extrapolate numbers really well by using data from the Fukushima quake. Japan had seismometers and GPS receivers that measure ground deformation all over the place. As I recall, Seattle is far enough away that it shouldn't get too much damage but it's been a while since I watched the video. There is some crazy stuff about how much Ocean Shores will drop. I should rewatch.


Thanks for this, I'll watch it in a little bit. I live in the middle of grays harbor, 10 minutes away from Aberdeen, so I'm guessing I'm screwed.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Coastal towns in Oregon and Washington are going to be wiped off the map. The science has been done. A Fukishima strength tsunami is going to happen. It's just a matter of time. It might be 300 years from now. It might be tomorrow. But not long, in geologic time.

It's crazy to drive through a city like Aberdeen and know that all the low ground will be hit. Or Ocean Shores, on a long low peninsula with only one way out. I know they're starting to build some tsunami evacuation structures but WA should really get serious about protecting its coast from the inevitable. So far, all they've done is put up signs to tell you which way to go to evacuate. So you have 20 minutes after the big 9.0 to clear the entire population from the low areas on roads that are probably damaged from the quake, while probably dealing with more aftershocks. Nightmare fuel. Not too worried about tsunami here but the quake could damage the Tacoma Narrows bridge, which would be a problem.


Luckily nothing bad has ever happened to the Tacoma Narrows bridge.
 
