(Yahoo)   The Uvalde PD successfully cut through the bottom of the barrel and has begun to dig   (yahoo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That kid with the really loud rifle was way too scary to be made to comply, but that 120lbs mom doesn't look like much of a match for those guys. I forget what it's called when big guys only pick on the physically weak people.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even with all of their body armor and guns she was braver than any of those pants wetting cowards that day.

The bullies in blue will attack ANYONE who dares question them. Even a mother who had to rescue her own kids while they stood around wetting themselves.

#Cops
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't piss off Mama Bear.......

Good on her for going public and telling Uvalde PD to FOAD.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ocho
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She just needs an AR-15 then they'll leave her alone. At least for a good hour or so.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Replace their entire police force. Lay them all off and replace them. They're not fit to enforce the law in Uvalde, or anywhere.
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time for the fed to step in and relieve all these pigs of their jobs and let the National Guard or someone patrol the city while the DoJ investigates all of these pigs starting with a zero lube cavity search.
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This story is so passed it's prime I can't believe or trust what I read or see about it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The cops were, as is usual, useless.

School Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube KgwqQGvYt0g
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Angeli Rose Gomez told CBS News that she was informed that if she continues to talk to media about her fearless actions, she would be charged with a probation violation for obstruction of justice.


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The sick silver lining is that this kid's shooting rampage has exposed the whole city Govt and it's PD as cancerous down to it's putrid core. I've never been a "Defund the Police" person, but THIS place needs to have everyone fired & replaced!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The proposed laws are for banning the guns and the body armor.

Only the police and criminals will have the guns and body armor.  The police will not use their armor or their guns to save people from a criminal with guns and armor.  The police will use their guns and armor to kill innocent people though.  And the crims will use guns and armor to kill innocent people.

This is gonna be a farking blood bath.  The great bloodening is on our doorstep.  This means the new age of Aquarius is on the horizon.

The ONLY way to not have the country turn into a shooting gallery for all the small peepee incels is to have the military go door to door confiscating all guns.  And nuking any gin sancutuary zones.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Angeli Rose Gomez told CBS News that she was informed that if she continues to talk to media about her fearless actions, she would be charged with a probation violation for obstruction of justice.


[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 500x212]


The Feds need to send a RL Agent Rupert Anderson down there to get to the bottom of things.

Gene Hackman is Badass
Youtube a2XTXHKcUPY
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember: They deserve the benefit of doubt when they murder unarmed black men because cops are *heroes*
 
bthom37
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The sick silver lining is that this kid's shooting rampage has exposed the whole city Govt and it's PD as cancerous down to it's putrid core. I've never been a "Defund the Police" person, but THIS place needs to have everyone fired & replaced!


Why do you think this place is an outlier among police departments?  Cops not helping and instead only serving themselves and the rich seems like a pretty well established fact at this point.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The sick silver lining is that this kid's shooting rampage has exposed the whole city Govt and it's PD as cancerous down to it's putrid core. I've never been a "Defund the Police" person, but THIS place needs to have everyone fired & replaced!


I've got news for you. Uvalde PD isn't some kind of outlier department in terms of job performance.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Snapper Carr: Angeli Rose Gomez told CBS News that she was informed that if she continues to talk to media about her fearless actions, she would be charged with a probation violation for obstruction of justice.


[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 500x212]

The Feds need to send a RL Agent Rupert Anderson down there to get to the bottom of things.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/a2XTXHKcUPY]


There are a ton of these small town sheriff fiefdoms in desperate need of some outside federal law enforcement oversight.  Uvalde is just the tip of the iceberg
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This kinda crap is what pardon powers are for. Hopefully Beto will be in a position to back her up soon.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At this point I won't be surprised if the shooter called the cops an hour before and told them everything
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Snapper Carr: Angeli Rose Gomez told CBS News that she was informed that if she continues to talk to media about her fearless actions, she would be charged with a probation violation for obstruction of justice.


[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 500x212]

The Feds need to send a RL Agent Rupert Anderson down there to get to the bottom of things.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/a2XTXHKcUPY]

There are a ton of these small town sheriff fiefdoms in desperate need of some outside federal law enforcement oversight.  Uvalde is just the tip of the iceberg


Somehow every county sheriff is convinced they are the highest law of the land
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It'd be a shame if someone were to open carry an AR15 into the Uvalde police department and treat them like a school.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Right away, as I parked, a US Marshal started coming toward my car, saying that I wasn't allowed to be parked there," she explained. "And he said, 'Well, we're gonna have to arrest you because you're being very uncooperative.'

Meanwhile, the asshole inside is racking up 21 counts of 1st-degree felony murder unhindered.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Somehow every county sheriff is convinced they are the highest law of the land


That in a nutshell is the mindset of these domestic terrorists. They have this "Turner Diaries" daydream of theirs that the Feds have no power and only the local Sheriff rules as a feudal lord over his own personal fiefdom.

So of course these Buford T. Justice wannabes subscribe to that.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The proposed laws are for banning the guns and the body armor.

Only the police and criminals will have the guns and body armor.  The police will not use their armor or their guns to save people from a criminal with guns and armor.  The police will use their guns and armor to kill innocent people though.  And the crims will use guns and armor to kill innocent people.

This is gonna be a farking blood bath.  The great bloodening is on our doorstep.  This means the new age of Aquarius is on the horizon.

The ONLY way to not have the country turn into a shooting gallery for all the small peepee incels is to have the military go door to door confiscating all guns.  And nuking any gin sancutuary zones.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ oh hai! Remember me?

Seriously, she was right to go after militant groups. Something about about armed standoffs and burning children kind of put an end to that
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: It'd be a shame if someone were to open carry an AR15 into the Uvalde police department and treat them like a school.


The kind of comment I'd like to make about what should happen to these cops would get me Banhammered from Fark within 30 seconds.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: / oh hai! Remember me?

Seriously, she was right to go after militant groups. Something about about armed standoffs and burning children kind of put an end to that


Imagine a whole state lurching hard-right all the way into open fascism because of epic butthurt that some child-molesting cult leader got what's coming to him. LBJ would be ashamed of Texas if he could see it now.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Snapper Carr: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Snapper Carr: Angeli Rose Gomez told CBS News that she was informed that if she continues to talk to media about her fearless actions, she would be charged with a probation violation for obstruction of justice.


[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 500x212]

The Feds need to send a RL Agent Rupert Anderson down there to get to the bottom of things.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/a2XTXHKcUPY]

There are a ton of these small town sheriff fiefdoms in desperate need of some outside federal law enforcement oversight.  Uvalde is just the tip of the iceberg

Somehow every county sheriff is convinced they are the highest law of the land


The Feds aren't any better.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey who's got the best deal for thin yellow line stickers?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's eventually going to be revealed that it really was a hostage situation, and the cops killed all those kids, isn't it?
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: mehhhhhh: It'd be a shame if someone were to open carry an AR15 into the Uvalde police department and treat them like a school.

The kind of comment I'd like to make about what should happen to these cops would get me Banhammered from Fark within 30 seconds.


"Exhorting illegal acts"

Enjoy the post for a few more minutes.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The Exit Stencilist: / oh hai! Remember me?

Seriously, she was right to go after militant groups. Something about about armed standoffs and burning children kind of put an end to that

Imagine a whole state lurching hard-right all the way into open fascism because of epic butthurt that some child-molesting cult leader got what's coming to him. LBJ would be ashamed of Texas if he could see it now.


Yet I doubt he would be surprised
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In the beginning, it looked like a screwup Every day that passes, it looks more like an intentional act to let it happen.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The sick silver lining is that this kid's shooting rampage has exposed the whole city Govt and it's PD as cancerous down to it's putrid core. I've never been a "Defund the Police" person, but THIS place needs to have everyone fired & replaced!


I agree with you.

If there was ever a poster child case for "Defund the Police" Uvalde PD and this absolutely unfathomable f*ck up is it.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Get the threats in writing and send them to the feds for witness intimidation.

More than one way to skin a cat.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: This story is so passed it's prime I can't believe or trust what I read or see about it.


Funny how it moves from too soon to talk about it, to too late to talk about it with no in-between.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The cops have no duty to protect you
Legally, these "brave warriors in blue" did nothing wrong
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Look, if you're not wealthy or white, the cops have nothing to offer you and you're damn lucky if you walk away from them alive.

And sadly, most of these these kids were neither wealthy nor white

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.


Surely defunding the police is literally austerity 101? Or, is it healthcare that's first to be nerfed in the US? I can never remember
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Uvalde Moms

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Uvalde PD
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

uttertosh: austerity101: Just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.

Surely defunding the police is literally austerity 101? Or, is it healthcare that's first to be nerfed in the US? I can never remember


Worth repeatedly pointing out: 40% of Uvalde's budget went to policing.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know how anyone comes to any other conclusion about the events of that day, but to say that it was a total dereliction of duty by the Uvalde PD.

They did not perform their duties and people, children, died because of it.

That is without question one of the most abhorrent things a police officer in any jurisdiction anywhere in the world could do.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

uttertosh: austerity101: Just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.

Surely defunding the police is literally austerity 101? Or, is it healthcare that's first to be nerfed in the US? I can never remember


How do you nerf a negative, raising prices?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I don't know how anyone comes to any other conclusion about the events of that day, but to say that it was a total dereliction of duty by the Uvalde PD.

They did not perform their duties and people, children, died because of it.

That is without question one of the most abhorrent things a police officer in any jurisdiction anywhere in the world could do.


Again I say
The police have
No
Duty
To
Protect
You

And haven't since at least 1980
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: This story is so passed it's prime I can't believe or trust what I read or see about it.


That is just so . . . . pathetic.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Somehow every county sheriff is convinced they are the highest law of the land

The Feds aren't any better.


1) the Fed's are in fact the highest law of the land

2) it was the Fed cops that finally ended shooting
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nah, Subby, I was waiting for this shoe to drop.

Next step is either a large press conference recanting her claims or her disappearing for a while. Or both.

/this is not a repeat of a tennis star in China
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: mehhhhhh: It'd be a shame if someone were to open carry an AR15 into the Uvalde police department and treat them like a school.

The kind of comment I'd like to make about what should happen to these cops would get me Banhammered from Fark within 30 seconds.


I've defo had 48h timeouts for less :/
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

baka-san: Again I say
The police have
No
Duty
To
Protect
You

And haven't since at least 1980



They have no duty to act on someone who is opening fire in an elementary school?

Why do they even f*cking exist at all?
 
