(NPR) Three cops who looked on as a man drowned in an Arizona lake placed on "non-disciplinary paid administrative leave".
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, be realistic subby. I mean, even if the Tasers would have worked in the water -- like, maybe he thrashed around and one of his arms came out far enough that the officer could fire into it -- how would they have then held him down or knelt on his neck. According to the man's own words it was too deep to stand there, so the police officers would have been exposed to drowning risk themselves if they'd tried to do either of those things. You can't expect police officers to be expected to simply put themselves in harm's way like that. I mean, they're not teachers.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Isn't this like the 4th green of this story???
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Great.  Now cops think they are Phil Collins.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Diving in to rescue a big guy in a panic without proper training or equipment seems like a good way to end up with two drowned people.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trust me. Tasers work underwater. Not recommended if you're not ready for a jolt yourself, though.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Diving in to rescue a big guy in a panic without proper training or equipment seems like a good way to end up with two drowned people.


Seems like a great way to make sure the victim dies. Man up, piglets. Learn to swim.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Diving in to rescue a big guy in a panic without proper training or equipment seems like a good way to end up with two drowned people.


Exactly. Except they stood around watching. Instead of you know, calling for backup, scrambling for anything that might float. Scumbags.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Diving in to rescue a big guy in a panic without proper training or equipment seems like a good way to end up with two drowned people.


Of course, this story is bait, that's why it's gotten greened three times now or something.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What the Fark do you want them to do?  I've been a lifeguard and then a safety swimmer at Navy water survival school (basically the lifeguard for rescue swimmers).  I would never tell untrained someone to go in the water to save someone unless it's a kid that is drowning.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Diving in to rescue a big guy in a panic without proper training or equipment seems like a good way to end up with two drowned people.


If that's a legitimate concern, there's floating objects, there's rope, there's calling for paramedics. Lots of options that may or my not have worked, but would've at least meant they TRIED instead of just standing there and watching the black guy drown.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Combustion: Isn't this like the 4th green of this story???


It is tagged as a Follow Up, but, yeah, this dude is like the Gabby Petito or JonBenet Ramsey of FARK now.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There are still lakes in Arizona that's aren't dried out?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like he stroked out.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it makes y'all feel any better, a cop drowned not long ago trying to save an illegal immigrant smuggling drugs across the border.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Three Tempe police officers who looked on as a man drowned in an Arizona lake late last month have been placed on "non-disciplinary paid administrative leave" as several law enforcement agencies investigate what happened.

One of the most brutal punishments a police officer will ever face!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I still don't understand how in the hell this guy drowned. He swam OUT to a concrete pylon that wasn't even close to where he went in the water. I won't embed the video, but you can watch it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADD5-BTVkgc

He goes in the water about 10 minutes in, at 10:15 you can see him swimming away from the shoreline. He's not doggy-paddling or floating or doing crazy shiat like you'd do if you've never been in the water before. It's not olympic-grade swimming, but he's making good time moving away from the shore.

The cops could have been way more proactive trying to find some kind of floatation device, or a rope, or literally anything that could have helped, but I can't say I blame them for not jumping in right after him if they aren't trained for it. Their crime here was their indifference.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Supreme Court says police are not obligated to 'help' anyone, or be concerned about their safety.

Interesting how at first contact, police are quick to say "Can I help you in any way..?"
"Do you need medical help..?"

And don't forget, speeding, red light and DUI offenses are in place because they care about the $afety of the public. They really are.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What the Fark do you want them to do?  I've been a lifeguard and then a safety swimmer at Navy water survival school (basically the lifeguard for rescue swimmers).  I would never tell untrained someone to go in the water to save someone unless it's a kid that is drowning.


Not stand there doing nothing? Look for something that floats? Radio their water rescue? Radio an ambulance? Radio a farking lifeguard? Toss him a rope? Find a branch?

Literally anything besides stand there laughing at the guy.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just popping in to see if you're ready to abolish the police yet.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Diving in to rescue a big guy in a panic without proper training or equipment seems like a good way to end up with two drowned people.


I don't see how they could have done much.  Aside from telling him not to go out there because they can't save him if he does, then watching as the dude swims way out there and flails ...

I can look for a rope in the trunk and maybe throw a spare tire and see if it'll float, but I'm not going in there after you, either.  No.

If my own kid was that big and did that ... still going to maybe throw a rope and see if a tire floats.  Not letting my wife go in after him, either.  That is stupid.

Of course she could knock me out, but when I wake up both are gone.  So ... great.  Darwin wins again.

Seriously, do not jump in after someone if they do that.  Ever.  Not even your own kid.
 
uberalice
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What the Fark do you want them to do?  I've been a lifeguard and then a safety swimmer at Navy water survival school (basically the lifeguard for rescue swimmers).  I would never tell untrained someone to go in the water to save someone unless it's a kid that is drowning.


This. While I don't have the experience you have, I've been through Swiftwater Rescue training for whitewater kayaking. They drilled in our head that in this type of incident, you don't create more victims. Even if someone was out of their kayak and swimming, I would make sure they were somewhat calm before approaching so they could hold on to the bow for a tow. My way of determining if they still had a thinking brain was I would ask someone in the water "can you say "egg mcmufin?". If so, I'll give you a tow. If not, I'll follow you to make you're safe until you get your shiat together.
 
patrick767
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What the Fark do you want them to do?  I've been a lifeguard and then a safety swimmer at Navy water survival school (basically the lifeguard for rescue swimmers).  I would never tell untrained someone to go in the water to save someone unless it's a kid that is drowning.

Not stand there doing nothing? Look for something that floats? Radio their water rescue? Radio an ambulance? Radio a farking lifeguard? Toss him a rope? Find a branch?

Literally anything besides stand there laughing at the guy.


This. It looks like they did absofarkinglutely nothing. Maybe they shouldn't have simply dove into the water after him. That's a fair point. I don't know what their training level in that sort of thing was. But where's the urgency? Do something.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Toss him a rope?


With a noose on the end.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What the Fark do you want them to do?  I've been a lifeguard and then a safety swimmer at Navy water survival school (basically the lifeguard for rescue swimmers).  I would never tell untrained someone to go in the water to save someone unless it's a kid that is drowning.


Maybe trying something other than saying "No you're not" when he says he's drowning?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The old "paid vacation until the whole thing blows over" routine.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did they restrain the wife to keep her from jumping in? Why didn't she?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

trerro: Dinjiin: Diving in to rescue a big guy in a panic without proper training or equipment seems like a good way to end up with two drowned people.

If that's a legitimate concern, there's floating objects, there's rope, there's calling for paramedics. Lots of options that may or my not have worked, but would've at least meant they TRIED instead of just standing there and watching the black guy drown.


It is so common of an occurance there are research articles and terminology for it.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20973865/#:~:text=A%20related%20and%20secondary%20syndrome,%2Dinstead%2Dof%2Drescuer.

Happens pretty frequently when people try to rescue their dogs from the water too.  That I really don't understand. Yeah yeah, my dog is a part of the family.  I will still be the asshole laughing when the dog swims ashore like nothing happened.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What the Fark do you want them to do?  I've been a lifeguard and then a safety swimmer at Navy water survival school (basically the lifeguard for rescue swimmers).  I would never tell untrained someone to go in the water to save someone unless it's a kid that is drowning.

Not stand there doing nothing? Look for something that floats? Radio their water rescue? Radio an ambulance? Radio a farking lifeguard? Toss him a rope? Find a branch?

Literally anything besides stand there laughing at the guy.


So you are an idiot then.  The time from "drowning" to "drowned" precludes almost every single thing you said.  Unless any of those things were magically within the immediate vicinity he was toast.

Call an ambulance? Wtf?

They radioed the subject had gone in the water.  At that point all they can do is keep eyes on him.  The video cuts out before the guy starts drowning so you have no idea what happens after that.

Regardless he was dead the minute he started drowning because there was nothing there that could save him.  But let's blame the guy with no training and 30lbs of gear on him.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Not stand there doing nothing? Look for something that floats? Radio their water rescue? Radio an ambulance? Radio a farking lifeguard? Toss him a rope? Find a branch?


Someone radioed the rescue boat, but I don't think it was either of the two cops on video. There were apparently three officers there that day.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Diving in to rescue a big guy in a panic without proper training or equipment seems like a good way to end up with two drowned people.


Is that all you got?  You can only find one reason not to give a shiat that the cops let a guy die?  Come on, try a little harder.
 
Ashelth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

patrick767: White_Scarf_Syndrome: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: What the Fark do you want them to do?  I've been a lifeguard and then a safety swimmer at Navy water survival school (basically the lifeguard for rescue swimmers).  I would never tell untrained someone to go in the water to save someone unless it's a kid that is drowning.

Not stand there doing nothing? Look for something that floats? Radio their water rescue? Radio an ambulance? Radio a farking lifeguard? Toss him a rope? Find a branch?

Literally anything besides stand there laughing at the guy.

This. It looks like they did absofarkinglutely nothing. Maybe they shouldn't have simply dove into the water after him. That's a fair point. I don't know what their training level in that sort of thing was. But where's the urgency? Do something.


Yes, let's have cops throwing random shiat at a drowning black man.

Fark would be, "farking pigs need to die for playing who can kill the drowning person" rather than, "hey at least they tried to get something for him to stay buoyant until they get a boat out there to rescue him".
 
