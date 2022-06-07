 Skip to content
(WMDT Maryland)   Morons arrested in series of Orbit gum atta...sorry, strike that...Orbeez Gun attacks? Well, that won't clean my dirty mouth   (wmdt.com) divider line
4
    More: Asinine, Airsoft, Paintball, Easton Police, Airsoft gun, Easton teen, Passenger, victim, Woodsball  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 5:50 PM (9 minutes ago)



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The victim identified 19-year-old Aviad Tarique Naw'kwan Moore of Summerfield, Fl. and 18-year-old Tucker Dylan Stacey Eason of Easton as the shooters."

That is way too many middle names to be up to any good....
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "The victim identified 19-year-old Aviad Tarique Naw'kwan Moore of Summerfield, Fl. and 18-year-old Tucker Dylan Stacey Eason of Easton as the shooters."

That is way too many middle names to be up to any good....


I knew a guy with two middle names, and he was nothing but trouble. You may be on to something.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I made the mistake of getting my teenage son one of those for Christmas. I ended up taking it away from him the next day. Little asshole was going around shooting everybody, including me. Those things actually hurt
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I miss governor O'Malley
 
