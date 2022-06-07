 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Homeowners in Illinois are saying yes to No Mow May and letting lawns grow wild. Subby has been doing this for years and proposes No Tow the Cars on His Lawn June   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Bee, Pollinator, Insect, Pollination, Bumblebee, Pollinator decline  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do now mow and plant clover and sunflowers.
Clover gets mowed June first.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's June, but I seriously told that to my neighbor as to why I let all my dandelions flourish.  They're one of the earliest-blooming flowers and bees love 'em.  Saw a bumblebee as big as my thumb.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, lawnmower repair shops anxiously await "Blown Up Lawnmower Engine June", after people try to mow 12" grass.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down with lawns! Save the butterflies and bees!
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jules, you know what you are without a mowed lawn? A bum Jules, a farking bum."
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My HOA will never go for this. Never.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want field mice invading your homes?  Because that's how you get field mice invading your homes.
 
StarshipAngel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figure if the grass is so high that it hides all the cars, they can't find them to tow them that way!

/I really, really, need to cut my grass on my next day off, but work has been kicking my arse.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what we need, by Circe!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Do you want field mice invading your homes?  Because that's how you get field mice invading your homes.


And rats and other assorted rodents.  Followed by snakes.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whar beaver, whar?
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Meanwhile, lawnmower repair shops anxiously await "Blown Up Lawnmower Engine June", after people try to mow 12" grass.


Heh.

While I didn't let my lawn get that tall I did crank my mower up to 3" when it was long and seeding in mid May and mowed - mulched it twice at that level.  It's back down to 2 1/2" for mulching now that it's June.
 
jlt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was our lawn during May. So many bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
It was great!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome, not only do you not have to mow your lawn, but you get to feel morally superior about it. Perfect fit for the year 2022.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Do you want field mice invading your homes?  Because that's how you get field mice invading your homes.


It's field rats in Chicago. The cats that they released in the city aren't even scaring those giant muthafarkers.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katie98_KT: Down with lawns! Save the butterflies and bees!


And the water.  And the gas to power the mower.  And the petrochemicals for the fertilizer.  And the CO2 and underburned hydrocarbons polluting the air.  And the noise pollution.

Lawns are probably the stupidest thing we do in our society.  I can't think of a bigger waste of resources directed at something that is pure vanity and little else.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunchaRubes: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Do you want field mice invading your homes?  Because that's how you get field mice invading your homes.

And rats and other assorted rodents.  Followed by snakes.


Don't forget a solid increase in tick populations.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Do you want field mice invading your homes?  Because that's how you get field mice invading your homes.


Field mice ... well, the official word around here is that you have to cut your grass because snakes. Rattlesnakes, even. And they eat field mice, so there.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've run a natural lawn for years--I still mostly mow once a week, but today the lawn sports large swaths of clover and....strawberries.  Last year I avoided mowing the strawberry patches (two of them, about 10' x 20' each) until July.

Haven't seen much in the way of what I'd refer to as standard honeybees, but the carpenter and bumble bees reign supreme.

Field mice?  Given I have a swamp behind the house, we see a lot more than field mice.  Deer.  Rat snakes, Zillions of birds...and the occasional rabid fisher cat.  Those are a bit exciting.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: And the water.  And the gas to power the mower.  And the petrochemicals for the fertilizer.  And the CO2 and underburned hydrocarbons polluting the air.  And the noise pollution.

Lawns are probably the stupidest thing we do in our society.  I can't think of a bigger waste of resources directed at something that is pure vanity and little else.


I don't like the show, but "Adam Ruins Everything" had a nice 23 minute show about this very same subject.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Do you want field mice invading your homes?  Because that's how you get field mice invading your homes.


Pfft i have 10 acres of pasture around my house.  Traps are a fact of life.  That and expanding foam as you find yet another way the little farkers are getting in the house.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northern Illinois here.
This article is almost two weeks old - we're mowing now.
In addition, we were told not to fill/use our bird feeders for the month of May because of the risk of Highly Pathologic Avian Flu. That recommendation also expired on June 1st.

And yes, our cat DID catch a little mouse in our house earlier this week. And yet, the world did not end.

And the lawn is now mowed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like my ex wife.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety: Katie98_KT: Down with lawns! Save the butterflies and bees!

And the water.  And the gas to power the mower.  And the petrochemicals for the fertilizer.  And the CO2 and underburned hydrocarbons polluting the air.  And the noise pollution.

Lawns are probably the stupidest thing we do in our society.  I can't think of a bigger waste of resources directed at something that is pure vanity and little else.


Religion?

Agree with you about lawns, though.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a block away from a 4000 acre nature preserve and the crocuses there open earlier than the dandelions.  My weeds get mowed every few weeks.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we move on to no leaf blower June because I hate those things?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Meanwhile, lawnmower repair shops anxiously await "Blown Up Lawnmower Engine June", after people try to mow 12" grass.


And exterminators with "rodents all over" June.
 
patrick767
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Do you want field mice invading your homes?  Because that's how you get field mice invading your homes.


Pffft. We have three indoor cats. Any mouse stupid enough to come in here would make them very happy and itself very dead.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No HOA; city's going to pay us to eradicate the rest of our lawn. Half of it will be lavender, and the other half pavers.
 
patrick767
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We weren't given a pass on weed ordinances around here for May. I mowed a couple times, but I set the mower higher to spare some of the blooms.

What I don't get is the incessant need so many people have to have a "perfect" lawn with nothing but dark green (heavily fertilized) grass. I rather like the spring blooms we get in the yard from dandelions, violets, creeping charlie (though that stuff spreads like mad and isn't my favorite), and spring beauties.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jlt: This was our lawn during May. So many bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
It was great![Fark user image 425x318]


Monocropping Dandelions?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm fine with long grass and wildflowers, but seriously, fark invasive dandelions.  Letting your dandelions go to seed and blow into your neighbor's yard makes you an asshole you smarmy low effort piece of shiat.  This is the epitome of the lazy hashtag do nothing culture.

Find some early blooming local wildflowers/shrubs/trees that won't blow into your neighbor's yard.
The Xerces Society has some great plant lists:
https://xerces.org/pollinator-conservation/pollinator-friendly-plant-lists

Find your local Wild Ones chapter and look up some local native plant sales and native nurseries with plants that are actually native to your region:
https://wildones.org/
 
phedex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Can we move on to no leaf blower June because I hate those things?


lady across from me seriously uses a shop vac on leaves and the little whirrly things that fall from the trees.  will spend three hours doing it.

Theres a couple people who can't be arsed to mow more than once every 3 weeks in our neighborhood though, and it does make our little neighborhood look shiatty.  Plus the things that like to fester (f'n indiana ticks), its not a good idea to let your yard grow like that.  Besides, we all have maybe 1/10th of an acre lots. you can mow in 15 minutes, so just do it.

Even if i was out in the country, the area around my immediate home would be mowed down just to limit the ticks and snakes.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Do you want field mice invading your homes?  Because that's how you get field mice invading your homes.

Pfft i have 10 acres of pasture around my house.  Traps are a fact of life.  That and expanding foam as you find yet another way the little farkers are getting in the house.


10 acres as well.  One year, I got stupid and let the grass grow tall close to the house.  Had a copperhead try to sneak in one evening when I opened the door to let the cats inside.

Had a difficult time keeping up with my field one year.  Used the neighbor's brush hog and witnessed a.kiteral explosion of field mice scurrying for cover with each pass

Indoor security is handled by two cats.  Any rodent dumb enough to enter my house won't last more than 15-seconds.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My front lawn's enjoyed No Mow 2022 now for some time.
 
jlt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: jlt: This was our lawn during May. So many bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
It was great![Fark user image 425x318]

Monocropping Dandelions?


You know, if I was more on the ball, I would have gathered the greens.  Great for salads, sandwiches and burgers!
Supposedly my dad has a recipe for dandelion wine.
Maybe he just really liked the book.
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

atomic-age: No HOA; city's going to pay us to eradicate the rest of our lawn. Half of it will be lavender, and the other half pavers.


Please post before and after photos of the family football game around Thanksgiving. That'll be one hell of a coin toss!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have a push mower. I can only let it get so tall or it doesn't work for shiat. Last year for grass here though, we moved in in October and haven't gotten to the yard yet.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: My HOA will never go for this. Never.


Yah, I would think that is frowned upon with HOA's.

I live on a corner lot, not far from the ex-mayor of this community. Like clockwork every spring, the dude is out manicuring the shiat out in his yard. Trimming bushes, mowing, edging, even SEALING THE FARKING CRACKS/LINES between each piece of sidewalk.

That, of course, starts the trickle down effect of neighbours getting out and trying to keep up with him.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: foo monkey: Meanwhile, lawnmower repair shops anxiously await "Blown Up Lawnmower Engine June", after people try to mow 12" grass.

Heh.

While I didn't let my lawn get that tall I did crank my mower up to 3" when it was long and seeding in mid May and mowed - mulched it twice at that level.  It's back down to 2 1/2" for mulching now that it's June.


The seed that domestic lawns produce is not viable. FYI
 
fngoofy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Chief Superintendent Lookout: Do you want field mice invading your homes?  Because that's how you get field mice invading your homes.

It's field rats in Chicago. The cats that they released in the city aren't even scaring those giant muthafarkers.


Wait until the gorillas get there.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The wild bunnies eat my clover, and the bees and butterflies like the little white flowers. I do cut once a week, but they seem to come back the next day. My mower is falling apart so this may be an opportune time to let it thicken some....
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh gosh... and here I was... hoping this was secretly a thread about sexytime

My "no mow May" and "don't trim them hedges June" will continue solo...
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only been in our house for a little over two years. Hopefully later this summer I'll be able to start setting up a small plot for plants for the bees. 2 of my neighbors have hives. I'd do it now but I'm clearing an area of trees so we can put in a barn and pasture area and relocate our horses to the property.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RogermcAllen: I'm fine with long grass and wildflowers, but seriously, fark invasive dandelions.  Letting your dandelions go to seed and blow into your neighbor's yard makes you an asshole you smarmy low effort piece of shiat.  This is the epitome of the lazy hashtag do nothing culture.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I like dandelions and mostly avoid herbicides. Dandelions aren't native, but they naturalized hundreds of years ago and are only categorized as invasive in two states. Insects love them.

Fark "no weeds are permitted to grow here!" mono-culture lawns. I'm hoping for extra dandelion seeds blowing over to your yard.
 
