(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Tots and slayers   (abc7.com)
25
    Marie Ayala, 28-year-old Florida mother  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did they decide it's her gun?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
just to watch him die
 
Mouser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"The two-year-old did it."

Okay, maybe I'm a cynic here, but couldn't she have found a less suspicious way to murder her husband?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

You'd shoot your dad in the back?
Well, it is the safest way
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tom Araya wanted for questioning?
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So she's available?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If only the dad had a gun
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why we need more secured doors within our homes, to protect us from bad babies with a gun.

Not, you know, fewer firearms. Why that would be crazy!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Adult shot by child who found gun" must be the new "I was cleaning it and it went off."

Of course, this one got charged because she's black. If she was a church-going white woman, she'd be sent home with a warning to be more careful with the next husband.
 
zez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Terrible twos are the worst, ask any parent.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We should ban criminals from having guns.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh. They don't usually charge parents when a kid finds an improperly-stored gun.

I wonder why this time it's different.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I read on Facebook that the dad had information that would have implicated Hillary Clinton in the 2020 election fraud.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: How did they decide it's her gun?


She inherited it from her dead husband?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Obituary Birthday: So she's available?


Well with that Fark handle seems you were destined to meet
 
Northern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edmo: How did they decide it's her gun?


She's not white?
Waiting to hear from the NRA and Mitt Romney why gun safety and training are not important and need to be banned.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Apache Helicopter Parent
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: How did they decide it's her gun?


Neither should have had it in the house due to their criminal records. Who bought it in doesn't matter much at this point.

Given that the parents had already been busted for child neglect, those kids might be better off with the parents out of the picture.

I get the feeling that the 2 year old was simply modeling behavior he had seen in the house or out on the street.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Huh. They don't usually charge parents when a kid finds an improperly-stored gun.

I wonder why this time it's different.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Because this was a felon in possession of a firearm?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
happens https://www.npr.org/2021/08/31/1032725392/guns-death-children
 
johnphantom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah. We don't have enough guns. We need more.

//2nd must go
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good baby with a gun needed.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't leaving an unsecured handgun laying around completely legal in Florida? Even encouraged?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Noxious1: Isn't leaving an unsecured handgun laying around completely legal in Florida? Even encouraged?


Pretty sure it's mandatory here.
 
