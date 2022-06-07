 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Russian soldiers are plotting fake marriages to get out of war. Next up: Russian soldiers donning dresses and heels to get out of war   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop your weapon, put your hands up, and surrender to the Ukrainians.
They will not kill you.
You'll get food and shelter.
You might even get to stay after the war.


As long as you wear the uniform and are part of the invasion force you are a valid target and enemy.
Cry moar.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I question these type of stories, could be true - could be propaganda.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So being married prevents Russians from being or joining the military?

I know lots of married soldiers here in the states.

I don't get it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M*A*S*H - Potter meets Klinger
Youtube ad3qEFJCTew
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: So being married prevents Russians from being or joining the military?

I know lots of married soldiers here in the states.

I don't get it.


Conscript rules maybe? The US army is all volunteer. But I have no idea really.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been tried before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ mildly amused
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: [Fark user image 500x702]


Doh!
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeroth Law: Conscript rules maybe? The US army is all volunteer. But I have no idea really.


I used to think in times of war/drafts, if you were the last surviving male in your family, you couldn't be drafted or something like that.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Army Now - Is it hot in Chad?
Youtube V4choszdHAU
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Claim you have bone spurs
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, has anyone posted this pic yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article headline focuses way too much on the fake weddings, that are not working, and not enough time on the Russians being out of drinking water.  Which means that they probably drinking water out of ditches.  Which means we should be making fun of their dysentery.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Claim you have bone spurs


I served back in the late 80's.

I remember one fella being let go because he was anemic.

Which was a shame, he wanted to be in the service.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Hey, has anyone posted this pic yet?

[Fark user image 425x283]


I expected ONE Klinger photo, not a whole thread of them.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: Zeroth Law: Conscript rules maybe? The US army is all volunteer. But I have no idea really.

I used to think in times of war/drafts, if you were the last surviving male in your family, you couldn't be drafted or something like that.


I suspect that's because if you threaten the family's line, you get resistance from the entire family (including those who are unfit to go to war) instead of support (however reluctant).

I've only read a very little bit about it, but I believe the US policy has traditionally been "the last surviving son can't be drafted IF another family member already died in the war", and politicians have fiddled with the actual details a few times.

I believe that would result in things like two siblings being drafted, but one released if the other was KIA.  I'm not sure about that, though.  Could be that once you're in, you're in.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Article headline focuses way too much on the fake weddings, that are not working, and not enough time on the Russians being out of drinking water.  Which means that they probably drinking water out of ditches.  Which means we should be making fun of their dysentery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why don't they just create their own website for rich old American spinsters?

If it works for Russian women...
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Hey, has anyone posted this pic yet?

[Fark user image 425x283]


Stop using the same outfit !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Could be that once you're in, you're in.


I really should know the rules, as I served in the Army 1987-1990. But all I know was once in, it was hard to get out. Usually a substance abuse problem, (booze) or health issues were the big excuses some folks used to get out.

I remember once, one of my barracks roommates came home really drunk one night and he gets in his bunk, then hops down and starts peeing all over his polished boots that were lined up on the floor. The next morning, I told a Sgt, and then they put this guy in some rehab course, and eventually was kicked out.

He had some serious drinking problems before and after I reported him though.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: Zeroth Law: Conscript rules maybe? The US army is all volunteer. But I have no idea really.

I used to think in times of war/drafts, if you were the last surviving male in your family, you couldn't be drafted or something like that.


Wasn't this a plot point in Saving Private Ryan, or am I mis-remembering/confusing it with another movie?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: [preview.redd.it image 640x917]


Never thought about it before

Where DID he get all those amazing outfits
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SharkInfested: steklo: Zeroth Law: Conscript rules maybe? The US army is all volunteer. But I have no idea really.

I used to think in times of war/drafts, if you were the last surviving male in your family, you couldn't be drafted or something like that.

Wasn't this a plot point in Saving Private Ryan, or am I mis-remembering/confusing it with another movie?


Yep, 3 brothers died
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You could always go to Canada till the war is over. Worked for me.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Klingski, get back in line".
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baka-san: EnderWiggnz: [preview.redd.it image 640x917]

Never thought about it before

Where DID he get all those amazing outfits


Studio wardrobe department. Some of them had a history behind them. Eventually he dropped the bit because he was afraid his kids would get razzed. But it was never forgotten.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're gonna need a bigger Group W bench.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh wait...
 
boozehat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: fatassbastard: Hey, has anyone posted this pic yet?

[Fark user image 425x283]

I expected ONE Klinger photo, not a whole thread of them.


Are you new?

(I love m*a*s*h*, but the Alan Alda written/directed episodes are a bit uggggggg.)
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

allthesametome: I question these type of stories, could be true - could be propaganda.


Yeah, because absolutely no one ever shiat their pants during the physical to get out of serving.

There was a big deal in the 1970s about all these Russians claiming to be 110-120 years old, and the Commies really pushed that propaganda hard. Turned out they were men who had assumed the identities of their fathers to get out of serving during WW2.
 
