 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Facebook)   Get your drink far away from your keyboard before you watch pole dancing with inflatable costumes   (facebook.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

895 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 3:50 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I need a bunch of keyboards and drinks.  I'm gonna establish a probability curve for this!

Might need some napkins, too.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I laughed so hard at this it triggered an asthma attack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: I laughed so hard at this it triggered an asthma attack.

[Fark user image image 850x1048]


Yep I needed a napkin, lol
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just when you thought it was safe to journey the Internet...
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: I laughed so hard at this it triggered an asthma attack.

[Fark user image image 850x1048]


Sponge-Bob Tingly-in-my-Pants
 
farker99
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Facebook? No way, thanks.
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't laugh because that's my fetish!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is this Facebook trying to compete with tiktok? LOL
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

farker99: Facebook? No way, thanks.


it's worth it
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is Marty ok?  Has anyone checked on him?!?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: I laughed so hard at this it triggered an asthma attack.

[Fark user image image 850x1048]


It's official; I'm dead inside.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Go home, Rule 34, you're drunk.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
NSFW (unless that's your thing :P)

https://youtu.be/sBOyjCeAPGY
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
 ok
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kraig57
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, the chicken costume looked pretty hot with those red boots.
 
patrick767
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is definitely someone's fetish.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I watched it in reverse.

In my bunk.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You know what's under the costume, right boys??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

patrick767: This is definitely someone's fetish.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

crzybtch: You know what's under the costume, right boys??

[Fark user image image 258x195]


Cobwebs?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

crzybtch: You know what's under the costume, right boys??

[Fark user image 258x195]


Umbossible. I don't think a woman of her age could even lift herself out of a wheel chair much less swing around a pole...

but very funny.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.