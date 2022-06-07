 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   STEVE's PALACE   (twitter.com) divider line
69
    More: Giggity, shot  
•       •       •

2738 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just screams MAGA: Make Accomodations Gold Again.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He decorated his home with the castoff remnants of Liberace's estate sale.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: This just screams MAGA: Make Accomodations Gold Again.


It feels a little too...fabulous...for that.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a certain ethos wafting through the air that makes me trust this Steve fellow, he seems immediately trustworthy.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering where all the track lighting from the 80s ended up.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't roll an ankle on a gold bar hopping out of the tub!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell, Original!? I don't click Twitler links. You're needed here!
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember Lleyndell
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saul Goodman's office designer
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

Nice yard
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like a porn set.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go in there with a UV light.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I caught the ghey from looking at the photos

/Nttawwt
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Roman theme is a little overdone. "Steve" fixed up most of the house that way, but he lives in the room with the hotplate and the shelves.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enhance....enhance....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

crzybtch: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
Nice yard


Nice of him to dig up all the bodies before he put it on the market
 
DrWhy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
With a house like that his Steve's last name better be Trump.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that a jacuzzi tub in the one photo in whatever the hell that room is supposed to be?
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man, I can't wait until Better Call Saul comes back.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, now you can list gay bath houses on Zillow?

/Pardon me a moment; I need to readjust my search parameters.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cormee: I caught the ghey from looking at the photos


Turns out the ghey was inside you all along.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll thank you not to mock my interior décor.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did Original get a timeout?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is that an old CRT television?  Regardless, the random stacks of (presumably fake) gold bullion are a nice touch.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

crzybtch: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
Nice yard


That grass is turning to gold, my boy. GOLD.  To match the interior.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Charming.

One thing looking at these places on Zillow has convinced me is that the upper limit of income taxes isn't high enough.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You might think that's gold paint, but you are likely unaware that semen develops a gold patina as it dries and ages
 
Cormee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Cormee: I caught the ghey from looking at the photos

Turns out the ghey was inside you all along.


Well, i caught MORE ghey, so
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Which Steve are we talking about?

Because the only Steve I know by just the first name is from Blue's Clues
 
Spego
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Perhaps sell some of that "gold bullion" and invest in a hedge trimmer.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: One thing looking at these places on Zillow has convinced me is that the upper limit of income taxes isn't high enough.


No evidence that Steve was some high-tax-bracket earner.  Yeah, it's listed at $825k in today's fruitcake housing market.  But, he could easily have bought it as a sub-$200k tract home in Sparks in 2009.  None of the quote-unquote decor would have cost that awfully much either.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: You might think that's gold paint, but you are likely unaware that semen develops a gold patina as it dries and ages


I think "Steve" is well aware of that....

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know that real estate photographers use wide-angle lenses but that place must be some kind of farking Tardis.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: Which Steve are we talking about?

Because the only Steve I know by just the first name is from Blue's Clues


Could be the Steve who, once upon a time, was frequently implored not to eat things.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x283]
So, now you can list gay bath houses on Zillow?

/Pardon me a moment; I need to readjust my search parameters.


I'm partial to gaudy, everything-covered-in-gold myself.  It's those vertical blinds that make it a hard "no" for me.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

crzybtch: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]
Nice yard


His lawn ornaments were as GOLD! as the inside, but he gave up after too many complaints from neighbors about the glare.
 
mononymous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I remember Lleyndell


Too bad it's all ashes, now.

/castles in the sand
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: [Fark user image image 425x283]
So, now you can list gay bath houses on Zillow?

/Pardon me a moment; I need to readjust my search parameters.

I'm partial to gaudy, everything-covered-in-gold myself.  It's those vertical blinds that make it a hard "no" for me.


User name checks out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OH DEAR GOD!
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Even Glenn Quagmire has better taste.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Steve offers unlimited palatial facials.
 
ar393
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: but he gave up after too many complaints from neighbors about the glare.


I'm glad I don't have any close neighbors. I always was concerned about the glare off my solar panels....but doesn't actually seem to be a thing....since they should be absorbing the light, no?
 
mariner314
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Valued 50k less than our home, and it has 2000+ more SF and includes a glorious bath and bedroom.

/Seattle
//thank goodness
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn. I happen to own a pretty nice rental house in that town, about a mile or two from this place. I haven't checked the property values in that area for a while, but if the asking price for Steve's Palace is even close a realistic estimate of the market value, then property values there have really increased lately. May be time to consider cashing out.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Charming.

One thing looking at these places on Zillow has convinced me is that the upper limit of income taxes isn't high enough.


This week, 16 years ago, Ronald Reagan performed his most noble and patriotic act for the American people:  He died.  Too bad we're still stuck with his policies.
 
Braggi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder if a smart realtor would decorate the house that bad to get more people to look at the listing.
 
Muta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man with the golden junk.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Braggi: I wonder if a smart realtor would decorate the house that bad to get more people to look at the listing.


It'd cost too much.  But, if it was a choice between list it as-is like this or "stage" it with rented Ashley furniture and a "Live Love Laugh" sign, you'd definitely list it like this for the views.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I didn't notice any Petite Giraffes in there.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It looks so normal from the outside.

And then you discover even the oscillating fan in the master has been gilded. I mean, it's like someone loaded a pressure washer with gold lame' and went to town.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.