(Daily Mail) Hero 15 year old Ukrainian uses toy drop to help destroy Russian convoy. Is rewarded with a upgraded military drone for his trouble. Stay tuned for the followup   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
69
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The kids are all right.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake its the Mail

/monotone
 
b0rg9
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like hero to me.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
soon, this is all it will take for an entire Russian tank division to turn around...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I guess Putin's paying the Russian troll farm in crypto now.
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


How about a patriot?  That's a good term for it.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


Yes. Your point?
 
wademh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Personally, I'd think they should provide him with a bit more anonymity.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


Well, if he's flying a drone that technically makes him a child pilot, not a child soldier.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


Nope.  Child spy.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Nope.  Child spy.


Actually, l don't think he's even a spy, given he's on his home turf.  Child informant?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Yes. Your point?


I thought child soldiers were universally thought of as being a bad thing.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


I think it was more a consultancy situation, if i'm reading this correctly.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Posting this kid's name and face all over the internet isn't the best of ideas methinks.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a terrestrial version of the Last Starfighter.


the Last Warfighter.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


Yes it does. This one is fighting for their home.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Well, if he's flying a drone that technically makes him a child pilot, not a child soldier.


Are drone-ists considered pilots though?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Nope.  Child spy.


Sure, child spy. But even a spy agency recruiting kids would be considered problematic.

I get it. Russia needs to DIAF and Ukraine really needs all the help they can get. I just struggle with this help.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: MellowMauiMan: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Yes. Your point?

I thought child soldiers were universally thought of as being a bad thing.


So is illegally invading countries.
 
Northern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


As a teen, he will be executed by the Russian military if captured.  That makes all male Ukrainians over age 10 or so combatants whether or not they fight back.
Russia is paying dearly in lives, money, and material to barely make a dent in Ukraine.  Maybe Putin disappears, they withdraw, and restore relations?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: MellowMauiMan: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Yes. Your point?

I thought child soldiers were universally thought of as being a bad thing.


Yes, because of the circumstances that surround the need for children to pick up arms. Loading them on to a truck for the glory and conquest of The Fatherland, is different from them doing what they can to defend the home that invaders are trying to capture and would happily kill them if given the chance.

Kids shouldn't be fighting wars either way, but you need to adjust your morality scale if the only settings are "One" and "Zero" - "Good" or "Bad"

The world is all shades of grey
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Unsung_Hero: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Nope.  Child spy.

Actually, l don't think he's even a spy, given he's on his home turf.  Child informant?


Intelligence.
 
Paul in Israel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes, this article is glorifying a war crime. This child is a combatant under the definition provided by the Hague Convention and the use of children in war is highly illegal. That said, those orcs the said child victim helped kill got what they deserved.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
JFC - what do they feed these Ukrainian folks so their balls grow so awesomely huge?

80steess3.imgix.netView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: GoodHomer: MellowMauiMan: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Yes. Your point?

I thought child soldiers were universally thought of as being a bad thing.

Yes, because of the circumstances that surround the need for children to pick up arms. Loading them on to a truck for the glory and conquest of The Fatherland, is different from them doing what they can to defend the home that invaders are trying to capture and would happily kill them if given the chance.

Kids shouldn't be fighting wars either way, but you need to adjust your morality scale if the only settings are "One" and "Zero" - "Good" or "Bad"

The world is all shades of grey


Northern: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

As a teen, he will be executed by the Russian military if captured.  That makes all male Ukrainians over age 10 or so combatants whether or not they fight back.


These are helpful answers for me, thanks.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Home Alone: Ukraine Edition.
 
Bungles
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 278x181]


I guess Putin's paying the Russian troll farm in crypto now.


It's so extreme that even The Daily Mail's slurry pit of commenters are calling out "John from London" as a Russian troll.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Paul in Israel: Yes, this article is glorifying a war crime. This child is a combatant under the definition provided by the Hague Convention and the use of children in war is highly illegal. That said, those orcs the said child victim helped kill got what they deserved.


Russia's engaging in ethnic cleansing.  The kid can stay uninvolved and increase his likelihood of death, or he can become involved with his (regionally) unique and useful skill set and increase his odds of survival.

If his being involved in the war effort is a war crime... it's on the Russians.  They created the necessity.
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wish they hadn't shown a picture of the kid, because Russians will have no problem trying to hunt down and kill this kid now.

/not that they would have had a problem with it before
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

sxacho: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Well, if he's flying a drone that technically makes him a child pilot, not a child soldier.

Are drone-ists considered pilots though?


They wear flight coveralls in the USAF.

This annoys fighter pilots, but everything annoys fighter pilots, so I don't know if that's useful.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
These impossible people are in an impossible place doing totally impossible work. They're mad, quite mad, all of them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
drop = drone
 
Bungles
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Paul in Israel: Yes, this article is glorifying a war crime. This child is a combatant under the definition provided by the Hague Convention and the use of children in war is highly illegal. That said, those orcs the said child victim helped kill got what they deserved.


There is a stark difference between recruiting and sending child soldiers into a warzone, and a child defending his home from invasion from his own garden.

It's the Home Alone loophole.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Andrii Pokrasa, bringer of death. Responsible for the deaths of scores of young Russian men. Good! Stay the f*ck out of Ukraine!
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


And so what? Children have been fighting for their country since the beginning of time and will continue until the end.

Someone invades your country this afternoon. Wouldn't you want to help in any way you can?

/he's not a nazi hitler youth by any stretch of the imagination
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why do i suddenly see U2's Boy album cover in my head?
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Someone needs to shoop the Wolverienes image from Red Dawn and instead of the kid having a rifle, he's got a drone controller.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And now the Russians know his name and where he lives and what he looks like.

/this is the kind of shiat you keep under your hat until after the war is over.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Geotpf: drop = drone


I would normally chalk it up to a typo, but the 'p' key is pretty far from the 'n' and 'e' keys.

I've never heard of a drone referred to as a "drop"
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: MellowMauiMan: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Yes. Your point?

I thought child soldiers were universally thought of as being a bad thing.


Since when? Not in my book. Indoctrinated cannon fodder? Yeah, not that part. Independent target spotter? I hope he continues.
 
LL316
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


He can either die or help not die. All blame lies with the Russians.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: this is the kind of shiat you keep under your hat until after the war is over.


even then, he'll be on someone's list. I'm sure they're keeping files...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess I better fire up PUBG again now that people tell me the newer updates include surveillance drones.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?


Didn't we have a story yesterday about a WWII vet who enlisted at 15? I'm not saying it's ideal, but teenagers have been fighting in wars as long as there's been wars. And this guy is defending his country from invaders.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And they said all it would be is make you go blind.

Wait.

That's masturbation.

Carry on.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

saturn badger: GoodHomer: MellowMauiMan: GoodHomer: I really hate being a Debbie Downer, and the Ukrainians can use all the help they can get, and the Russians are just farking awful, and Putin needs to die ASAP, but:

He's 15. Doesn't this make him a child soldier?

Yes. Your point?

I thought child soldiers were universally thought of as being a bad thing.

Since when? Not in my book. Indoctrinated cannon fodder? Yeah, not that part. Independent target spotter? I hope he continues.


He should charge consultancy rate fees, fund his preferred higher education course like that.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: I thought child soldiers were universally thought of as being a bad thing.


It is, so stop shooting them
 
