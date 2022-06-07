 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   'There are two dilemmas that rattle the human skull. How do you hold onto someone who won't stay? And how do you get rid of someone who won't go?'   (abc7.com) divider line
    Danielle Cruz, Chicago woman, Constable, real estate attorney Mo Dadkhah, Chicago Police Department  
The article skipped the third option of showing up to the owners home with a few large men and simply throwing everything out that is illegally stored in the house. If there is vehicle get towed and if there is an intruder the use of necessary force to remove.
 
The answer to both is alcohol
 
The Clash - Should I Stay or Should I Go (Official Video)
Youtube xMaE6toi4mk
 
"Pay the hooker" and "pay the hooker", respectively.
 
WTF?  If the landlord says there's no lease, there's no lease.  Drag out the trespasser.

If the landlord is lying... they're in for a WORLD of legal pain when the wronged tenant finds a lawyer.
 
Could you be more ignorant? I'd like to see you try something like that. Cops will be called on you, cops will side with the squatter, and tell you to take it to Court. Busting down doors since the locks are changed? That's breaking and entering. Use of force? That's assault. Enjoy your stay in jail, criminal
 
Well, yeah... in this case calling the police was a mistake.  If you broke in to your own home because some 'practical joker' changed the locks and located a trespasser after doing so, you would be within your rights to use the minimum required force to eject them from the property.  Let them call the cops from the curb.

Calling the cops first leaves the squatter in an advantageous position if they're willing to present false documentation to the cops.
 
Could you be more ignorant? I'd like to see you try something like that. Cops will be called on you, cops will side with the squatter, and tell you to take it to Court. Busting down doors since the locks are changed? That's breaking and entering. Use of force? That's assault. Enjoy your stay in jail, criminal


You don't do it yourself.

You send a couple guys over to his place.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Busting down doors since the locks are changed? That's breaking and entering. Use of force? That's assault. Enjoy your stay in jail, criminal


You can break your own property.  And you are legally permitted to remove people from it who refuse to leave, though you have to be careful how you do it.  Except Texas, there you just shoot them and then call the cops.
 
I was going to feel sorry for the person who signed a fake lease w/o he knowing until I read this:

Cruz said she'd be willing to negotiate and work something out with the woman, but the woman hasn't been willing to speak with her

Then I knew they're full of shati.   It's Chicago, shouldn't be that hard to find a couple people to haul the person and their belongings out to the street and change the locks again.
 
Kidnapping and murder.

There, two dilemmas solved.
 
Well, yeah... in this case calling the police was a mistake.  If you broke in to your own home because some 'practical joker' changed the locks and located a trespasser after doing so, you would be within your rights to use the minimum required force to eject them from the property.  Let them call the cops from the curb.

Calling the cops first leaves the squatter in an advantageous position if they're willing to present false documentation to the cops.


Oh you think you'll get them to the curb before they call the cops? The will call the cops as soon as you try to gain access at all. It is UNLAWFUL for a landlord to enter a rental property w/o prior notification, it is unlawful for a landlord to change the locks on a residence that is inhabited. And physically touching anyone w/o their consent is assault. Let's be very clear: YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO LAY A HAND ON A SQUATTER. Nor do you hav a right to remove their stuff w/o a court order. Your only recourse is Court
 
Could you be more ignorant? I'd like to see you try something like that. Cops will be called on you, cops will side with the squatter, and tell you to take it to Court. Busting down doors since the locks are changed? That's breaking and entering. Use of force? That's assault. Enjoy your stay in jail, criminal

You don't do it yourself.

You send a couple guys over to his place.


And now you are a felon for engaging in a conspiracy to commit a crime. Man, the logic in this thread is giving me belly laughs. It's good for you guys that you haven't had to deal with this sort of stuff, else you wouldn't be posting here, you'd be in jail
 
easton.rawlings.comView Full Size
 
Could you be more ignorant? I'd like to see you try something like that. Cops will be called on you, cops will side with the squatter, and tell you to take it to Court. Busting down doors since the locks are changed? That's breaking and entering. Use of force? That's assault. Enjoy your stay in jail, criminal


This is completely stupid.

First, you install the pop-up turrets.  Then you lay out the robot dogs.  And once the grating system is installed you only need the automated hoses and a water supply.

The pop-up turrets are activated any time someone comes near the house.  They use frozen chicken meat as bullets.  Guaranteed to destroy anything and everything.  The robot dogs are for shredding any remaining metals or meats down to a size that will go down the grates.  The automated hosing system helps keep the yard and curb appeal fresh for potential new tenants.

There is nothing wrong with this plan. And if you provide aid and comfort to my victims, I WILL NUKE YOU.

-vlad
 
Seems a discreetly placed dungeon would take care of that.
 
How do you talk to an angel?
 
For typical squatters sure. Sounds like the person living there was scammed as well. It's a tougher call because it isn't just some scumbag, but an innocent person.

Serveral years ago some people showed up at my neighbors house. They were told it was for rent. Turns out someone listed her house on Craigslist as for rent. Luckily she was home and the people slightly suspicious as well. They were told not to bother the lady who was living there now has she was a disabled. It would have sucked for everyone if a moving van just showed up one day.

She was actually in the process of selling the house and the scammers used the realtor photos in their ad.

But yeah, if it's squatters or God forbid sovereign citizen types, show up with some muscles throw there asses out and then call the police to report someone trying to break in.
 
Well, yeah... in this case calling the police was a mistake.  If you broke in to your own home because some 'practical joker' changed the locks and located a trespasser after doing so, you would be within your rights to use the minimum required force to eject them from the property.  Let them call the cops from the curb.

Calling the cops first leaves the squatter in an advantageous position if they're willing to present false documentation to the cops.

Oh you think you'll get them to the curb before they call the cops? The will call the cops as soon as you try to gain access at all. It is UNLAWFUL for a landlord to enter a rental property w/o prior notification, it is unlawful for a landlord to change the locks on a residence that is inhabited. And physically touching anyone w/o their consent is assault. Let's be very clear: YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO LAY A HAND ON A SQUATTER. Nor do you hav a right to remove their stuff w/o a court order. Your only recourse is Court


So what constitutes prior notice? A piece of paper on the door or actual served notice, like registered mail? I would imagine you could hire someone like a process server to give to them once they pop outside, have it recorded, then go in, change locks etc.
 
I agree. There is no "eviction process" anyway, because the person living there is not a lessee. In order to evict someone from your property, first you have to rent it to them. The person is a squatter, and the owner has a right to use reasonable means to get her out of there.

The cops are being purposely obtuse. The owner can get a certified document from the county clert or whoever keeps track of property records. With that and ID, she should call the cops and say, this person is in my house and I don't want her here. The cops are supposed to record that and give the squatter a warning. Do it again the next day and it's criminal trespass.
 
Could you be more ignorant? I'd like to see you try something like that. Cops will be called on you, cops will side with the squatter, and tell you to take it to Court. Busting down doors since the locks are changed? That's breaking and entering. Use of force? That's assault. Enjoy your stay in jail, criminal

You don't do it yourself.

You send a couple guys over to his place.

And now you are a felon for engaging in a conspiracy to commit a crime. Man, the logic in this thread is giving me belly laughs. It's good for you guys that you haven't had to deal with this sort of stuff, else you wouldn't be posting here, you'd be in jail


You have now committed the crime of using the phrase belly laugh

You will be used as reactor shielding for the motherland!  Or be allowed to have a bag of Cheetos.  Whichever one Sergei finds more amusing.

Oh no!  Sergei died in a tank explosion!  Sorry ... no Cheetos today.  Maybe you get them.
 
Well, yeah... in this case calling the police was a mistake.  If you broke in to your own home because some 'practical joker' changed the locks and located a trespasser after doing so, you would be within your rights to use the minimum required force to eject them from the property.  Let them call the cops from the curb.

Calling the cops first leaves the squatter in an advantageous position if they're willing to present false documentation to the cops.

Oh you think you'll get them to the curb before they call the cops? The will call the cops as soon as you try to gain access at all. It is UNLAWFUL for a landlord to enter a rental property w/o prior notification, it is unlawful for a landlord to change the locks on a residence that is inhabited. And physically touching anyone w/o their consent is assault. Let's be very clear: YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO LAY A HAND ON A SQUATTER. Nor do you hav a right to remove their stuff w/o a court order. Your only recourse is Court


Suppose you don't much care about the simple assault charge.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did you miss the part where it wasn't a rental property?  This isn't someone who overstayed their lease or whatever.  They had no right to be there at all.

The Illinois Criminal Code allows use of reasonable force to eject a trespasser from your property.
 
The techno-mages took that information with them when they went beyond the rim
 
Problem is that the court process is so backed up in could be 24 months before you get your property back.  Meanwhile, 24 hours before their final sheriff's eviction, someone else moves in instead, also hands over bullshiat paper, and the clock starts all over again.
 
Change the locks again - preferably while the squatter is out and about.
Call the power company - disconnect the power.
Disconnect the gas.
Disconnect the water.

They want to get their stuff?  Too bad, take me to court, and good luck getting a judge to side with you.
 
Could you be more ignorant? I'd like to see you try something like that. Cops will be called on you, cops will side with the squatter, and tell you to take it to Court. Busting down doors since the locks are changed? That's breaking and entering. Use of force? That's assault. Enjoy your stay in jail, criminal

This is completely stupid.

First, you install the pop-up turrets.  Then you lay out the robot dogs.  And once the grating system is installed you only need the automated hoses and a water supply.

The pop-up turrets are activated any time someone comes near the house.  They use frozen chicken meat as bullets.  Guaranteed to destroy anything and everything.  The robot dogs are for shredding any remaining metals or meats down to a size that will go down the grates.  The automated hosing system helps keep the yard and curb appeal fresh for potential new tenants.

There is nothing wrong with this plan. And if you provide aid and comfort to my victims, I WILL NUKE YOU.

-vlad


lol! bravo sir, bravo!
 
The answer to both is a taser.

/s
 
Right? Then the perp would be the one who had to prove they had the right to be there.
 
Did you miss the part where it wasn't a rental property?  This isn't someone who overstayed their lease or whatever.  They had no right to be there at all.

The Illinois Criminal Code allows use of reasonable force to eject a trespasser from your property.


Thing is, the alleged tenant might be able to convince the cops that there's some kind of oral agreement permitting them to be there. Especially in a world where the cops simply don't do their farking jobs anymore, that seems very possible.
 
i've only ever been the renter, not the owner.

but if she (the squatter) gave the cops her lease, doesn't the lease show the name of the management company or landlord? and if that person ISN'T the person standing next to the cops who can prove they own the property the only recourse is to wait 18 months to go to court "because there's no evidence of a crime"?

isn't renting property you don't own fraud? isn't fraud a crime?

but because it's a white collar crime the only recourse is civil litigation?

why is no one tasked to FIND the "landlord" on that lease?

i don't understand this at all.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


It works even better if you imagine it in Ron Swanson's voice.
 
What is up with the guys who talk like this on the internet? They're always guys, and they're always straight, and they're almost always white. Are you taught to talk like this? In this, "LOL, let me make a big display of just how wrong I think you are, because it's just soooo funny to me" masturbatory way? Because you infect threads all over the internet and the only people are amused by it are people just like yourself.
 
Well, yeah... in this case calling the police was a mistake.  If you broke in to your own home because some 'practical joker' changed the locks and located a trespasser after doing so, you would be within your rights to use the minimum required force to eject them from the property.  Let them call the cops from the curb.

Calling the cops first leaves the squatter in an advantageous position if they're willing to present false documentation to the cops.


Have used a home clean out service on an attempted squatter before. Got the squatter's vehicle towed  from my property and held until paid for damages and cost of clean out service. Turn off and lock out water, electric, NG something an owner can do. Someone that breaks into a home and attempts to use fraudulent documents to excuse their criminal actions is still a  criminal.
 
I'll bet the power and water are still turned on
 
jalapeno poppers with garlic and onion dipping sauce. Works well.
 
Unsung_Hero: WTF?  If the landlord says there's no lease, there's no lease.  Drag out the trespasser.

If the landlord is lying... they're in for a WORLD of legal pain when the wronged tenant finds a lawyer.


Landlord tenant laws in Chicago heavily favor tenants. A legal eviction takes months, at least, and money
 
Did you miss the part where it wasn't a rental property?  This isn't someone who overstayed their lease or whatever.  They had no right to be there at all.

The Illinois Criminal Code allows use of reasonable force to eject a trespasser from your property.

Thing is, the alleged tenant might be able to convince the cops that there's some kind of oral agreement permitting them to be there. Especially in a world where the cops simply don't do their farking jobs anymore, that seems very possible.


Yeah try that in court....

"Yes your honor, I had a verbal agreement that no one else heard but the two of us."

I doubt you would get half that sentence out before the judge has you escorted out.
 
Meltro: The techno-mages took that information with them when they went beyond the rim


damn you I was trying to figure out how to work that one in.
 
but if she (the squatter) gave the cops her lease, doesn't the lease show the name of the management company or landlord? and if that person ISN'T the person standing next to the cops who can prove they own the property the only recourse is to wait 18 months to go to court "because there's no evidence of a crime"?

isn't renting property you don't own fraud? isn't fraud a crime?

but because it's a white collar crime the only recourse is civil litigation?

why is no one tasked to FIND the "landlord" on that lease?

i don't understand this at all.


Especially since even a below-average front line constable should be capable of calling the local land registry office and getting the name of the registered owner, then comparing that to a drivers license.  It's not like it requires referral to a detective.
 
Prof. Frink: "Pay the hooker" and "pay the hooker", respectively.


Police Squad - I'm a Locksmith and I'm a Locksmith
Youtube XFhpctuUwb4
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't leave voluntarily while in flight  without a parachute.
 
What is up with the guys who talk like this on the internet? They're always guys, and they're always straight, and they're almost always white. Are you taught to talk like this? In this, "LOL, let me make a big display of just how wrong I think you are, because it's just soooo funny to me" masturbatory way? Because you infect threads all over the internet and the only people are amused by it are people just like yourself.


What is up with guys who let people walk all over them? They're always guys, and they're always look like Wes Anderson rejects, and they almost all weigh 150 pounds.


Seriously, dude? You'd just let someone IN your house and not be all "Hey get out!"?? Really, you'd be all "hey let's have some tea and talk our problems through!"???

That's very modern and sensitive of you. Unfortunately, it doesn't work here in what we call "the real world."
 
The real crime here is the color she painted those bricks.
 
Well, yeah... in this case calling the police was a mistake.  If you broke in to your own home because some 'practical joker' changed the locks and located a trespasser after doing so, you would be within your rights to use the minimum required force to eject them from the property.  Let them call the cops from the curb.

Calling the cops first leaves the squatter in an advantageous position if they're willing to present false documentation to the cops.

Oh you think you'll get them to the curb before they call the cops? The will call the cops as soon as you try to gain access at all. It is UNLAWFUL for a landlord to enter a rental property w/o prior notification, it is unlawful for a landlord to change the locks on a residence that is inhabited. And physically touching anyone w/o their consent is assault. Let's be very clear: YOU HAVE NO RIGHT TO LAY A HAND ON A SQUATTER. Nor do you hav a right to remove their stuff w/o a court order. Your only recourse is Court


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
but if she (the squatter) gave the cops her lease, doesn't the lease show the name of the management company or landlord? and if that person ISN'T the person standing next to the cops who can prove they own the property the only recourse is to wait 18 months to go to court "because there's no evidence of a crime"?

isn't renting property you don't own fraud? isn't fraud a crime?

but because it's a white collar crime the only recourse is civil litigation?

why is no one tasked to FIND the "landlord" on that lease?

i don't understand this at all.


Highlighted the important parts- the lease probably has a management company listed, not a simpleton landlord. That's pretty common these days, even for small time landlords. The cops job isn't to research who owns the property, if they've contracted with that management company, etc. All they really can do is look at the lease, see the address matches, take a report, and tell the two parties to work it out in court. It sucks, but that's how it goes. Depending on the property is located and how the utilities are set up, you can make it really uncomfortable real quick for a squatter just by turning off the power and water. Of course it might backfire- the best outcome would be clogged toilets, the worst might be the squatter wins in court and then you're in a double world of trouble.
 
Could you be more ignorant? I'd like to see you try something like that. Cops will be called on you, cops will side with the squatter, and tell you to take it to Court. Busting down doors since the locks are changed? That's breaking and entering. Use of force? That's assault. Enjoy your stay in jail, criminal

You don't do it yourself.

You send a couple guys over to his place.

And now you are a felon for engaging in a conspiracy to commit a crime. Man, the logic in this thread is giving me belly laughs. It's good for you guys that you haven't had to deal with this sort of stuff, else you wouldn't be posting here, you'd be in jail


I think some of them are
 
Did you miss the part where it wasn't a rental property?  This isn't someone who overstayed their lease or whatever.  They had no right to be there at all.

The Illinois Criminal Code allows use of reasonable force to eject a trespasser from your property.

Thing is, the alleged tenant might be able to convince the cops that there's some kind of oral agreement permitting them to be there. Especially in a world where the cops simply don't do their farking jobs anymore, that seems very possible.

Yeah try that in court....

"Yes your honor, I had a verbal agreement that no one else heard but the two of us."

I doubt you would get half that sentence out before the judge has you escorted out.


Well, a) that is in court, probably long after the cops decided it wasn't their problem, and, b) it wouldn't actually be too surprising for an oral lease agreement to not have been heard by anyone other than the tenant and the landlord. The alleged tenant could then follow up by claiming they paid rent by mailing cash or something. Maybe they'd even show up with a fraudulent written lease agreement. The judge may not believe them, but if they're slick it isn't anywhere near as cut and dry as people seem to think it would be.
 
Could you be more ignorant? I'd like to see you try something like that. Cops will be called on you, cops will side with the squatter, and tell you to take it to Court. Busting down doors since the locks are changed? That's breaking and entering. Use of force? That's assault. Enjoy your stay in jail, criminal

You don't do it yourself.

You send a couple guys over to his place.

And now you are a felon for engaging in a conspiracy to commit a crime. Man, the logic in this thread is giving me belly laughs. It's good for you guys that you haven't had to deal with this sort of stuff, else you wouldn't be posting here, you'd be in jail



Someone would have to rat you out for that to happen.  Not gonna.

I once helped evict a squatter using nothing more than a sledge hammer, shovels, and a push broom.  Strangely enough they didn't call the cops.   Might have had something to do with all the pictures we took of them in their dope lair before we mucked it out.

/ Wasn't my house, thankfully.   I will never, ever, forget that smell.
 
Enjoy your new place
Fark user imageView Full Size

And as a bonus your former tenant now owns the building
 
