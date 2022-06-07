 Skip to content
(CTV News)   In today's episode of Knightboat: The Crime Solving Boat   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
"Someone left the cake out in the raiiiiiin..."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like a scene from a secret agent movie.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Murderboat is nowhere to be found...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's "Florida in a Screenshot!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There's always an isthmus...
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nobody rode Michael Knight. The show should have been Kitt Rider.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I prefer Death Bed, the bed that eats people.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Nobody rode Michael Knight. The show should have been Kitt Rider.


I'll be that guy!!!!

KITT was an acronym. The first word was Knight.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every week there's a canal or an inlet or a fjord.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Joe USer: Kangaroo_Ralph: Nobody rode Michael Knight. The show should have been Kitt Rider.

I'll be that guy!!!!

KITT was an acronym. The first word was Knight.


You'll be the guy who didn't watch the Tiny Rick episode of Rick and Morty.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Joe USer: Kangaroo_Ralph: Nobody rode Michael Knight. The show should have been Kitt Rider.

I'll be that guy!!!!

KITT was an acronym. The first word was Knight.

You'll be the guy who didn't watch the Tiny Rick episode of Rick and Morty.


Strangely enough, I did. The Rick and Morty team doesn't read my messages though.

/Their loss.
 
ProdigalSigh [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have we forgotten?:

Thunder In Paradise Song
Youtube d-8ebBdPBhA

Because we should.
 
