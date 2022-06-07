 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Wolf-dog dies. Dog-wolf feeling ok   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
18
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too bad, that was a neat pup.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Noooo, not Plooey!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, most importantly, is the Wolf Girl OK???

Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
 
Rythsys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a guy I went to college with 20-ish years ago.  He had been in a head-on car accident that he shouldn't have survived.  It left him with a permanent bad limp in one leg, TBI and a major anxiety disorder.

He had a service dog who was half wolf, half domestic (German shepherd I think, but I could be incorrect all these years later). That animal was amazing. Not only was he an excellent service dog, but he had this intelligence that was incredible and a little unnerving.  He was an extremely sweet animal; he was very used to strangers approaching him for pets (he did not have a "do not pet" badge on his service vest).  Never once did I see him become aggressive. But it was very clear who this dog was guarding, protecting, and helping.

All these years later, I still remember that animal.

/cs
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90% wolf?  Uh how does that work exactly?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/RIP, wolf dog
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GlamrLama: 90% wolf?  Uh how does that work exactly?


genitals of a dolphin.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: 90% wolf?  Uh how does that work exactly?


Lupine gang-bang.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Liquid Television's "Dogboy" Part 1
Youtube 0S8QiteFyy4
 
robodog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: 90% wolf?  Uh how does that work exactly?


A dog-wolf hybrid breeds with a wolf, and so on for 4 generations, that would give you 93.75% wolf DNA. It might work at 3 generations past the hybrid breeding if some alleles are dominant\recessive and the wolf phenotypes are mostly dominant.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Say what?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: 90% wolf?  Uh how does that work exactly?


It's 10% frog.

Valter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can we have just one day where that doesn't happen?
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lupine Dolphin Genital Gang-Bang is the name of my travelling minstrel sea monkey orchestra puppet show.

/ Available for weddings, parties, anything
// Bongo Jazz a speci-ality!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GlamrLama: Lupine Dolphin Genital Gang-Bang is the name of my travelling minstrel sea monkey orchestra puppet show.

/ Available for weddings, parties, anything
// Bongo Jazz a speci-ality!


My Reagan inspired band, Big Political Sexual Drug Feast, would love to open for you.

Have my agent call your agent.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
