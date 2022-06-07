 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Damned, The Dead Milkmen, The Human League, and Joy Division. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #352. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back from Canada. We were at a wedding. In wine country. Thus:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saw this rowdiness on a quick dive on the youtubes
Amyl And The Sniffers - "Bow River" (Cold Chisel cover) - Live 05-07-2022 - GAMH - San Francisco, CA
Youtube 3UtrHYxeCeM
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pista: Just saw this rowdiness on a quick dive on the youtubes
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3UtrHYxeCeM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


good for them for hanging out amongst the trees and not down in the bums and fentanyl junkies part of sf. which is most of it, but still.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Back from Canada. We were at a wedding. In wine country. Thus:

[Fark user image 498x365] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nice. Which wine country? I miss the BC wines
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 400x532]


If you don't talk to your cat about catnip, who will?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Just saw this rowdiness on a quick dive on the youtubes
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3UtrHYxeCeM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

good for them for hanging out amongst the trees and not down in the bums and fentanyl junkies part of sf. which is most of it, but still.


I went & hung out amongst the trees when I was there a few years back.
Holy fark they were big!
I also went to a bar & had to try the Arrogant Bastard Ale purely for the name
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: jonathan_L: Back from Canada. We were at a wedding. In wine country. Thus:

[Fark user image 498x365] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nice. Which wine country? I miss the BC wines


Niagara. Some really good stuff there. We really liked the experience (and wines) here: https://www.back10cellars.com and the wines here: https://vineland.com/
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 400x532]

If you don't talk to your cat about catnip, who will?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Will Claudia horse up the handover again this week?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Will Claudia horse up the handover again this week?


it was the smoothest transition ever. not joking.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Give the kids a break, scnw. They're young. Be glad they're finding new-to-them music to love.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: BourbonMakesItBetter: jonathan_L: Back from Canada. We were at a wedding. In wine country. Thus:

[Fark user image 498x365] [View Full Size image _x_]

Nice. Which wine country? I miss the BC wines

Niagara. Some really good stuff there. We really liked the experience (and wines) here: https://www.back10cellars.com and the wines here: https://vineland.com/


Vineland Estates is my wife's favorite. We had our wedding at https://reifwinery.com. Somehow, while touring the winieries looking for a venue, we ended up adopting a kitten. Alcohol may have been involved.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image image 400x532]

If you don't talk to your cat about catnip, who will?


Who am I to judge?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Show shout out here

Upvote the fark out of my post so I win the free nothing prize

https://www.fark.com/comments/12394103/Kate-Bush-scores-first-top-ten-hit-in-US-it-only-took-37-years-a-popular-TV-show-to-get-there#new
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: Will Claudia horse up the handover again this week?


IIRC last week she had a guest who did not understand the concept of a hard stop.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Give the kids a break, scnw. They're young. Be glad they're finding new-to-them music to love.


and i'm glad they do. just annoyed when they own it like THEY discovered it and us oldsters didn't know anything.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Show shout out here

Upvote the fark out of my post so I win the free nothing prize

https://www.fark.com/comments/12394103/Kate-Bush-scores-first-top-ten-hit-in-US-it-only-took-37-years-a-popular-TV-show-to-get-there#new


Done
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Pista: Will Claudia horse up the handover again this week?

IIRC last week she had a guest who did not understand the concept of a hard stop.


She has faders though
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Show shout out here

Upvote the fark out of my post so I win the free nothing prize

https://www.fark.com/comments/12394103/Kate-Bush-scores-first-top-ten-hit-in-US-it-only-took-37-years-a-popular-TV-show-to-get-there#new

Done


me too.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Show shout out here

Upvote the fark out of my post so I win the free nothing prize

https://www.fark.com/comments/12394103/Kate-Bush-scores-first-top-ten-hit-in-US-it-only-took-37-years-a-popular-TV-show-to-get-there#new


I put on Kate at work the other day <3
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Made it! Cherp y'all

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Pista: Will Claudia horse up the handover again this week?

IIRC last week she had a guest who did not understand the concept of a hard stop.


no, she had a chance to stop. her response was "no keep going i'm not going to cut you off".
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Give the kids a break, scnw. They're young. Be glad they're finding new-to-them music to love.


The 80s were kind of a (punk rock) blur to me.  I like finding new things I missed then.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Show shout out here

Upvote the fark out of my post so I win the free nothing prize

https://www.fark.com/comments/12394103/Kate-Bush-scores-first-top-ten-hit-in-US-it-only-took-37-years-a-popular-TV-show-to-get-there#new

I put on Kate at work the other day <3


I listened to a bootleg of a 1979 Manchester show just yesterday purely for the 9 minute+  version of James & The Cold Gun.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh and today at work should be fun. I get to yell at my boss and he's lost some "privileges" after I had to pay his comcast bill just to restore internet services just to do my job on Sunday.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Show shout out here

Upvote the fark out of my post so I win the free nothing prize

https://www.fark.com/comments/12394103/Kate-Bush-scores-first-top-ten-hit-in-US-it-only-took-37-years-a-popular-TV-show-to-get-there#new

I put on Kate at work the other day <3

I listened to a bootleg of a 1979 Manchester show just yesterday purely for the 9 minute+  version of James & The Cold Gun.


the demo of babushka used to be floating around the web and it was pretty amazing
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!
I probably won't be much here tonight but the radio is on and I already love the playlist.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this the lady that did the Stranger Things song?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Oh and today at work should be fun. I get to yell at my boss and he's lost some "privileges" after I had to pay his comcast bill just to restore internet services just to do my job on Sunday.


so your new schedule means you get to hear the entire show now? sweet.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it bad this is my favorite song on "Hounds of Love?"  So intense.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Give the kids a break, scnw. They're young. Be glad they're finding new-to-them music to love.

and i'm glad they do. just annoyed when they own it like THEY discovered it and us oldsters didn't know anything.


Yeah, that can get annoying. I guess every generation of young 'uns forgets that old folks were young themselves once upon a time. I was taking a walk once and passed by some kids who were listening to hip-hop, and when they spotted me they cranked up the volume, apparently thinking the crone would be offended by the raunchy lyrics. I wanted to say, "Gather 'round, children, and let me tell you about a guy named G.G. Allin."
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Oh and today at work should be fun. I get to yell at my boss and he's lost some "privileges" after I had to pay his comcast bill just to restore internet services just to do my job on Sunday.

so your new schedule means you get to hear the entire show now? sweet.


Not this week, June is wacky. But come July, yes.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Is this the lady that did the Stranger Things song?


Something like that ;)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pista: [Fark user image 850x637]


my daughter tells me there is a word for this - something like frisson
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

west.la.lawyer: Pista: [Fark user image 850x637]

my daughter tells me there is a word for this - something like frisson


as long as it's not fission or fusion you're good
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have any of you got the Before The Dawn live album?
It has the whole Ninth Wave on disc 2 & it's astonishing
 
