(NJ.com)   Once the land of cheap gas, NJ passes $5 a gallon or one third the cost of leaving the state for NYC   (nj.com) divider line
    Obvious, Cost, average price, gallon of regular gas, Petroleum, New Jersey, Costs, average gallon costs, much drivers  
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
let's go for 10!  waaahoooooooo!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh. Who the fark cares? Can't afford gasoline? Maybe you should've thought about that before you centered your whole lives around it.

We've only been talking about peak oil and the ever increasing price of petroleum for over 65 years now ...
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Would probably go down 50 cents to one dollar if the state just allowed motorists to pump their own gas.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flushing It All Away: Meh. Who the fark cares? Can't afford gasoline? Maybe you should've thought about that before you centered your whole lives around it.

We've only been talking about peak oil and the ever increasing price of petroleum for over 65 years now ...


Boy howdy I'm sure you really inspired people getting paid just about 2009 Minimum Wages to give up their gasoline cars for Teslas....
 
Flaming Yawn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The conspriacy nut in me reflects that this would be perfect way for the petroleum industry to get Republicans into office.

It really needs to be repeated each time one of these gas price stories gets printed/reported that the industry is still making insane profits and even more now. Note DWCOGS up 60% YTD. How many of YOUR investments have gained 60% this year?
 
b0rg9
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Jersey Devil did that!" needs to be a sticker.
 
