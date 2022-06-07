 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Walmart ditches coconut milk brand because it uses slave monkey labor to harvest the coconuts. This ends with man in loincloth railing at Statue of Liberty   (thedailybeast.com)
789 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)



aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Much better to use human slave labor.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's there on a horse, as well.

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's mighty white of them.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are said to be comfort animals. The owners said they find the money highly comforting.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the monkeys.  The more they work, the less time they have to harass tourists and fling poo.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


wanted for questioning.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Much better to use human slave labor.


PETA agrees.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slave monkey bad.

Slave cow good.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark the monkeys.


That's how we got AIDS
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Remember this is before the world became colorized
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Well that's mighty white of them.


Sometimes you have good points, but this is why no one likes you.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overall, how are using monkeys to pick coconuts really any different than using a horse to plow a field?

The same people who are complaining about the monkeys are probably the same ones who would be first in-line to buy all organic produce that used horses in the fields instead of global warming polluting tractors.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we just have to eat them now.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Much better to use human slave labor.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnidirectional Punching: whidbey: Well that's mighty white of them.

Sometimes you have good points, but this is why no one likes you.

I've never seen your posts before.
Who is this  "really?"
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Walmart is more concerned with the treatment of monkeys than it's human employees?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: She's there on a horse, as well.

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x685]


I think I would trade human civilization for Rachel Welch easily.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping them chained and performing tasks they wouldn't engage in on their own is probably pretty damn cruel for reasonably intelligent creatures.

I say... pay the monkeys.  Trade them treats for coconuts.  They're smart, they'll learn.  Just make sure you secure the coconut receptacle because they're smart enough to sell you the same coconut over and over and over.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SuperChuck: So Walmart is more concerned with the treatment of monkeys than it's human employees?


It's the customers they really have to worry about

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what am I supposed to put the lime in now?

/drink it all up
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walmart, don't you monkey with the monkey!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The end of Planet of the Apes - Stewart Lee's Comedy Vehicle: Series 3 Episode 3 Preview - BBC Two
Youtube lQAJFVV_h-U
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


On the case
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: OtherLittleGuy: She's there on a horse, as well.

[cdn11.bigcommerce.com image 850x685]

I think I would trade human civilization for Rachel Welch easily.


wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
conservatives going to complain about this like they do everything else?  scream 'go woke, go broke' and abuse some animals to make up for the lack of monkey abuse?

can't stop shopping at walmart though since they drove all the other businesses under by buying walmart's cheap chinese crap while complaining about china
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, PETA.  Yes, you do manage to do some good, but we could all probably use a bit less going on about the emotional range and mental prowess of chicken and fish, and a lot less like your debunked claims about how eating chicken makes yer willie smaller.  You really could use a playground monitor, you silly rascal you.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can pry my trunk monkey from my cold dead fingers.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chromium_One: Oh, PETA.  Yes, you do manage to do some good, but we could all probably use a bit less going on about the emotional range and mental prowess of chicken and fish, and a lot less like your debunked claims about how eating chicken makes yer willie smaller.  You really could use a playground monitor, you silly rascal you.


The reaction they get from shrieking conservative carnivores is always priceless, though.

I'd rather have them than not.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They have no problem donating money to right wingers that want to bring back the confederacy though.

Monkey slaves = bad

human slaves = hunky dory
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Me Tarzan, you Wal-Mart.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chromium_One: Oh, PETA.  Yes, you do manage to do some good, but we could all probably use a bit less going on about the emotional range and mental prowess of chicken and fish, and a lot less like your debunked claims about how eating chicken makes yer willie smaller.  You really could use a playground monitor, you silly rascal you.


PETA's basically full of well-meaning crazy people and attention whores who should be completely ignored.  There are non-crazy people who can intelligently discuss the ethics of human exploitation of animals.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When helper monkeys stop helping.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I prefer Chaokoh because others curdle at anything but low temperatures. I always wondered what the difference was. I assumed they used an emulsifier that wasn't listed in the ingredients. But now I know it's the delicious monkey labor.
Safeway also pulled the brand from their shelves. It's getting hard to find.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whidbey: The reaction they get from shrieking conservative carnivores is always priceless, though.
I'd rather have them than not.


Unsung_Hero: PETA's basically full of well-meaning crazy people and attention whores who should be completely ignored. There are non-crazy people who can intelligently discuss the ethics of human exploitation of animals.


There is value in the message of "don't be cruel, it ain't needed" but they sure as hell don't need to lie for that. They choose to anyway.  Some of their trolling may be entertaining, but makes 'em look all kinds of dumb.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: So Walmart is more concerned with the treatment of monkeys than it's human employees?


PETA just ignores the fact that humans are animals. They also tend to take their arguments to such extremes that they alienate most of the people who could make a difference.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: conservatives going to complain about this like they do everything else?  scream 'go woke, go broke' and abuse some animals to make up for the lack of monkey abuse?


That's such a foregone conclusion that I really wish monkeypox came from monkey. Maybe some will buy a disturbed chomp to bully instead...
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Much better to use human slave labor.


I mean, when you berate people they just take it. Monkeys, on the other hand, throw shiat at you.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size


/The last was supposed to say "chomp"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Chimp morherfarker. CHIMP CHIMP CHIMP CHIIIMP
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Overall, how are using monkeys to pick coconuts really any different than using a horse to plow a field?

The same people who are complaining about the monkeys are probably the same ones who would be first in-line to buy all organic produce that used horses in the fields instead of global warming polluting tractors.


It is about ethics in coconut milkism.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*throws phone*
*throws shiat*
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Chimp morherfarker. CHIMP CHIMP CHIMP CHIIIMP


Fark user image
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

seanpaul.bobadilla: I prefer Chaokoh because others curdle at anything but low temperatures. I always wondered what the difference was. I assumed they used an emulsifier that wasn't listed in the ingredients. But now I know it's the delicious monkey labor.
Safeway also pulled the brand from their shelves. It's getting hard to find.


My '888' Asian grocery megamart still has it by the case.  Way down on the list of questionable things they sell.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seems like it should be fairly easy to develop a machine to shake the ripe coconuts out of the trees. We do that with a lot of foods: olives, almonds, etc. When the shaker hits the right frequency, the stuff comes raining down.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: Spartapuss: Chimp morherfarker. CHIMP CHIMP CHIMP CHIIIMP

[Fark user image image 108x55]


But that's all the way on the left side of the screen and I'm right handstand.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Keeping them chained and performing tasks they wouldn't engage in on their own is probably pretty damn cruel for reasonably intelligent creatures.

I say... pay the monkeys.  Trade them treats for coconuts.  They're smart, they'll learn.  Just make sure you secure the coconut receptacle because they're smart enough to sell you the same coconut over and over and over.


So let's talk about the ethics of (voluntary) monkey labor.

If you pay monkeys with something they desire (presumably food) in order to get them to pick coconuts, and they become dependent on you for that food and will likely starve without it, do you become responsible for offering a retirement package?  Maybe you need to be required to continue to offer them food in decreasing quantity for a monkey generation or two to wean them off the artificial food supply.

And what happens if they get enough food they start surviving in greater numbers?  Are you ethically responsible for slipping some birth control into their food to ensure you don't get too many monkeys?

How much responsibility do you bear if the monkeys form factions and fight for access to the available coconut picking jobs?
 
