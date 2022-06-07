 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ArtNet)   "What is Mark Wahlberg doing there?" Good question from a movie director; bad question from a historic preservation group member reviewing restoration work   (news.artnet.com) divider line
3
    More: Fail, Prague, Stanislav Jirčík, Zodiac, Milan Patka, member of the monuments preservation organization Club, Charles IV, Holy Roman Emperor, gray-hair lady of the unfaithful copy, iconic Orloj  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Jun 2022 at 2:50 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's *way* more Donnie than Mark there...
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: That's *way* more Donnie than Mark there...


^This
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

little big man: UberDave: That's *way* more Donnie than Mark there...

^This


Yeah, totally a lesser Wahlberg
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.