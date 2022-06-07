 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Citizen)   Cue "Yakety Sax"   (thecitizen.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Assault, Felony, Misdemeanor, aggravated assault, 15-year-old, Jerry P. Terrell, felony marijuana possession, Traffic  
•       •       •

1072 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Jun 2022 at 11:05 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Family Guy Peanut Butter Jelly Time
Youtube LVPNXsc4wsQ
 
portnoyd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's an old 57.  Maybe the numbers were transposed by the article writer?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Napoleon Dynamite - Steak to the Face [HQ]
Youtube Fmh5e-9bn8w
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A Fayette County man has been charged with aggravated assault and aggressive driving after striking a 15-year-old on a bicycle with his ATV after the boy threw a banana peel near the roadway near his property.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This story couldn't get anymore 'When Mariocart goes wrong!'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ashton Combs and Lance Heim, both of Tyrone, were charged with aggravated assault, felony marijuana possession and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, according to Fayette County Jail records.

So the assault and the weapon are were big deal, but having some weed is a felony? That's some bullshiat right there. I guess they want you stone cold sober while gunning it out in the streets.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.