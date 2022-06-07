 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "...died by suicide." AND "[Deceased] shot himself 30 miles away from his home" AND "Perry County Sheriff Scott Montgomery said Middleton was discovered hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast to his chest." That's one hell of a suicide   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Almost as realistic as Epstein's suicide.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, stand on a chair with a noose around your neck and shoot yourself in the heart with a reversed shotgun? The blast knocks you off the chair and the noose breaks your neck. So... really long arms? Sawed-off shotgun? Some complicated rope-and-pully thing where the shotgun was held in place by something and pre-aimed at where his chest would be?

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would suggest that you go ahead and check Scott Montgomery's bank account, bitcoin accounts etc...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: So, stand on a chair with a noose around your neck and shoot yourself in the heart with a reversed shotgun? The blast knocks you off the chair and the noose breaks your neck. So... really long arms? Sawed-off shotgun? Some complicated rope-and-pully thing where the shotgun was held in place by something and pre-aimed at where his chest would be?

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....


Loads of shotguns are short enough to be reversed like that. It's all the rage among the gun crowd these days.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is that he's dead.  Now if the rest of the millionaire pedophiles would just step up and take their turn.

Also, it's the Fail, I know doubt the existence of rope.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or now, whatever.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His death adds to the number of close associates of the former president and first lady who have died unexpectedly, many in small plane crashes. The phenomenon has led to a conspiracy theory called Clinton Body Count which even has its own Wikipedia page.


DRINK!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Loads of shotguns are short enough to be reversed like that. It's all the rage among the gun crowd these days.

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

Loads of shotguns are short enough to be reversed like that. It's all the rage among the gun crowd these days.


Shooting themselves in the chest with a shotgun? Amazing I hope it continues.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillary is getting sloppy
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, I call that a Texas suicide.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he tied his own hands behind his back and hung himself.....

/ there's actually a case where a lady was hung with her hands tied behind her back that was concluded to be a suicide.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
roddack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have used the Kurt Cobain method.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The county should be able to afford a separate strawman and not just include that in the top law enforcement position.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Loads of shotguns are short enough to be reversed like that. It's all the rage among the gun crowd these days.

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

Loads of shotguns are short enough to be reversed like that. It's all the rage among the gun crowd these days.



Around 20 years ago, a friend of mine wanted to know if I wanted to go sheet shooting.  Having never shot a gun, I figured what the hell.  Never knew that this guy owned a gun, I asked him about it.  He said another dude we know wanted to kill himself and bought a shotgun short enough to reverse.  Once my friend found out, he went to the guy's house and took his gun away.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, which of those statements will be proven incorrect?

/ Any connection to the Duggars?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: So, stand on a chair with a noose around your neck and shoot yourself in the heart with a reversed shotgun? The blast knocks you off the chair and the noose breaks your neck. So... really long arms? Sawed-off shotgun? Some complicated rope-and-pully thing where the shotgun was held in place by something and pre-aimed at where his chest would be?

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....


One of the most popular home defense shotguns (Mossberg 500) has an 18.5 inch barrel. Add charitably 4 inches to that and the trigger is 22.5 inches from the end of the barrel.

You can't reach out 23 inches?
 
uberalice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elliot Smith nods approvingly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my neighbors shot himself in the chest with a deer slug when I was around 12.  I remember hearing the shot, but didn't think much of it because drunken rednecks firing guns at night was always a thing in my hometown.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they found a recently fired shotgun on the ground in front of him?
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nah - other weird shiat happening
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So only Murdoch tabloids are running this story and no major news site is confirming these "facts" so I'm gonna call Shenanigans.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were ever going to kill myself, I would likely try to do so in the most ridiculous or mysterious way possible.
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a resident of Arkansas, I can tell you there is no way that the Perry County Sheriff is covering for the Clintons. That whole area is fully blow MAGAts.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: One of the most popular home defense shotguns (Mossberg 500) has an 18.5 inch barrel. Add charitably 4 inches to that and the trigger is 22.5 inches from the end of the barrel.

You can't reach out 23 inches?

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

One of the most popular home defense shotguns (Mossberg 500) has an 18.5 inch barrel. Add charitably 4 inches to that and the trigger is 22.5 inches from the end of the barrel.

You can't reach out 23 inches?


I see your point. Never been around shotguns, much recently. The ones I remember from many decades ago were generally fairly long barrels, IIRC.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Almost as realistic as Epstein's suicide.


I realize that what I'm about to tell you is boring:  Epstein killed himself.  He killed himself because the incarcerated are constantly killing themselves and the reason nobody stopped him is because none of the jailers care.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uberalice: Elliot Smith nods approvingly.


Didn't he attempt suicide like 3 times but finally succeeded by stabbing himself multiple times in the heart in front of his girlfriend?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Around 20 years ago, a friend of mine wanted to know if I wanted to go sheet shooting.  Having never shot a gun, I figured what the hell.  Never knew that this guy owned a gun, I asked him about it.  He said another dude we know wanted to kill himself and bought a shotgun short enough to reverse.  Once my friend found out, he went to the guy's house and took his gun away.

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

Loads of shotguns are short enough to be reversed like that. It's all the rage among the gun crowd these days.


Around 20 years ago, a friend of mine wanted to know if I wanted to go sheet shooting.  Having never shot a gun, I figured what the hell.  Never knew that this guy owned a gun, I asked him about it.  He said another dude we know wanted to kill himself and bought a shotgun short enough to reverse.  Once my friend found out, he went to the guy's house and took his gun away.


That would make a pretty crappy skeet gun.  Something that short is normally open choke.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waffledonkey: Did they found a recently fired shotgun on the ground in front of him?


You put the shotgun on the saddle of your donkey, with a string to pull the trigger.  The sound of the blast makes the donkey run away.

They should be looking for farm animals with weapons...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waffledonkey: Did they found a recently fired shotgun on the ground in front of him?


Was coming here to ask that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Harlee: Almost as realistic as Epstein's suicide.

I realize that what I'm about to tell you is boring:  Epstein killed himself.  He killed himself because the incarcerated are constantly killing themselves and the reason nobody stopped him is because none of the jailers care.


Yes, but the truth is boring. And NYC guards fell asleep!! That NEVER happens. Not ever. They are the best workers in America.

Of course he killed himself. He knew it was over and no guy like that can imagine being cut off from all their wealth and the only bright spot of the rest of their days would be ice cream night in the cafeteria.

This one sounds a little more weird... but I'd reserve judgement until or if they actually release any details. But I don't really care, to be honest.

I would prefer they actually use the information Maxwell had, and now the DOJ has to actually go after the assholes who enjoyed raping kids. But... I'm not going to hold my breath.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If I were ever going to kill myself, I would likely try to do so in the most ridiculous or mysterious way possible.


Leave a legacy!

Ohhhh, that sounds like a Fark Contest. Detail your most ridiculous scheme for committing a complicated, mysterious suicide that fosters conspiracy theories.

For example: "The former scoutmaster, once basely-accused of child molestation, committed suicide by stuffing several boxes of Girl Scout Cookies down his throat, while cutting off his own penis with a rusty machete and bleeding out."
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Harlee: Almost as realistic as Epstein's suicide.

I realize that what I'm about to tell you is boring:  Epstein killed himself.  He killed himself because the incarcerated are constantly killing themselves and the reason nobody stopped him is because none of the jailers care.


Now pull the other one.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: I see your point. Never been around shotguns, much recently. The ones I remember from many decades ago were generally fairly long barrels, IIRC.

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

One of the most popular home defense shotguns (Mossberg 500) has an 18.5 inch barrel. Add charitably 4 inches to that and the trigger is 22.5 inches from the end of the barrel.

You can't reach out 23 inches?

I see your point. Never been around shotguns, much recently. The ones I remember from many decades ago were generally fairly long barrels, IIRC.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Seriously none of you gun nuts has ever heard of a short barreled pistol grip shotgun? They also come in side by side and over under.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A10Mechanic: waffledonkey: Did they found a recently fired shotgun on the ground in front of him?

You put the shotgun on the saddle of your donkey, with a string to pull the trigger.  The sound of the blast makes the donkey run away.

They should be looking for farm animals with weapons...


"It's an entirely new strain of sheep, a killer sheep that can not only hold a rifle but is also a first-class shot."
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Once my friend found out, he went to the guy's house and took his gun away.


Your friends with Obama?!?!?!
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't die at the Chokey Chicken.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time is a flat circle.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: If I were ever going to kill myself, I would likely try to do so in the most ridiculous or mysterious way possible.


Snu-snu?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: At least he didn't die at the Chokey Chicken.


You don't know his fetishes. Stop shaming.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: So, stand on a chair with a noose around your neck and shoot yourself in the heart with a reversed shotgun? The blast knocks you off the chair and the noose breaks your neck. So... really long arms? Sawed-off shotgun? Some complicated rope-and-pully thing where the shotgun was held in place by something and pre-aimed at where his chest would be?

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....


Well, except when you are going to commit "suicide" in that area, one of my kin is involved.  Since none of them were, I am inclined towards the thought that it WAS an actual suicide.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: So, stand on a chair with a noose around your neck and shoot yourself in the heart with a reversed shotgun? The blast knocks you off the chair and the noose breaks your neck. So... really long arms? Sawed-off shotgun? Some complicated rope-and-pully thing where the shotgun was held in place by something and pre-aimed at where his chest would be?

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....


Did they find the shotgun at the scene?  It might have just walked off on it's own.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Seriously none of you gun nuts has ever heard of a short barreled pistol grip shotgun? They also come in side by side and over under.

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

One of the most popular home defense shotguns (Mossberg 500) has an 18.5 inch barrel. Add charitably 4 inches to that and the trigger is 22.5 inches from the end of the barrel.

You can't reach out 23 inches?

I see your point. Never been around shotguns, much recently. The ones I remember from many decades ago were generally fairly long barrels, IIRC.

[i.pinimg.com image 600x450]
Seriously none of you gun nuts has ever heard of a short barreled pistol grip shotgun? They also come in side by side and over under.


I'm not a gun nut.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Seriously none of you gun nuts has ever heard of a short barreled pistol grip shotgun? They also come in side by side and over under.

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

One of the most popular home defense shotguns (Mossberg 500) has an 18.5 inch barrel. Add charitably 4 inches to that and the trigger is 22.5 inches from the end of the barrel.

You can't reach out 23 inches?

I see your point. Never been around shotguns, much recently. The ones I remember from many decades ago were generally fairly long barrels, IIRC.

[i.pinimg.com image 600x450]
Seriously none of you gun nuts has ever heard of a short barreled pistol grip shotgun? They also come in side by side and over under.


I don't get it. How is that legal?

"Under the National Firearms Act (NFA), it is illegal for a private citizen to possess a sawed-off modern smokeless powder shotgun (a shotgun with a barrel length shorter than 18 inches (46 cm) or a minimum overall length of the weapon, total, including the 18-inch minimum barrel, of under 26 inches (66 cm)) (under ...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Seriously none of you gun nuts has ever heard of a short barreled pistol grip shotgun? They also come in side by side and over under.

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

One of the most popular home defense shotguns (Mossberg 500) has an 18.5 inch barrel. Add charitably 4 inches to that and the trigger is 22.5 inches from the end of the barrel.

You can't reach out 23 inches?

I see your point. Never been around shotguns, much recently. The ones I remember from many decades ago were generally fairly long barrels, IIRC.

[i.pinimg.com image 600x450]
Seriously none of you gun nuts has ever heard of a short barreled pistol grip shotgun? They also come in side by side and over under.


Wanted for questioning:

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Well, except when you are going to commit "suicide" in that area, one of my kin is involved.  Since none of them were, I am inclined towards the thought that it WAS an actual suicide.

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

Well, except when you are going to commit "suicide" in that area, one of my kin is involved.  Since none of them were, I am inclined towards the thought that it WAS an actual suicide.


Go on....
 
p89tech [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd sounding suicide? In an odd location? The family wants privacy and wants to stop conspiracy theories?

The obvious thing to do is obtain a court order banning the release of photos from or drawings of the scene. Then have the local sheriff refuse to discuss it, saying somewhat cryptically "The investigation is still open. I can't say anything more," (You ruled it was suicide, how much more is there to investigate?)

Yerp, that'll shutdown those conspiracy nutters.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: His death adds to the number of close associates of the former president and first lady who have died unexpectedly, many in small plane crashes. The phenomenon has led to a conspiracy theory called Clinton Body Count which even has its own Wikipedia page.

DRINK!


DRINK!


Came here to point out THIS.

I didn't need to rtfa to know where it would go. Can you imagine if every time someone you knew died a group of people would accuse you of murdering them? It's kinda amazing Chelsea hasn't collapsed into that kinda Adult kid actor syndrome that killed so many kids in the 80s-90s.

And I hope she stays strong, because I'm not certain some people in 2062 won't still be accusing her and Sox about their email from 1992, and the folks they talked to on a BBS.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Loads of shotguns are short enough to be reversed like that. It's all the rage among the gun crowd these days.

People thinking about suicide generally are not that creative....

Loads of shotguns are short enough to be reversed like that. It's all the rage among the gun crowd these days.


I thought the latest rage is whistle tips...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
