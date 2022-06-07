 Skip to content
(NPR)   "I got COVID. Then I got it again. What's the deal with reinfection? And airline food?"   (npr.org) divider line
    Immune system, Vaccination, Vaccine, Infectious disease, Vaccination schedule, lower risk of infection, arrival of omicron, previous variant  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter is a CNA, and she's had COVID three times now, thanks to her job. Reinfection is totally a thing, and the more exposure you get, the higher the chances.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My niece is a nurse, she's had it twice.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a guy who got it twice. He's in real estate.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA:  Another other point to keep in mind is that reinfections aren't that unusual for coronaviruses. "I don't think it's surprising the reinfection happens, because that's a feature of coronavirus biology," says Lemieux. "It's actually surprising, if anything, that it didn't happen more often with the initial variants."

Yep, not sure why anyone is surprised.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought I was immune - at least for a while - after having COVID. Is that not the case?

Sounds like my former in-laws. Their line of thinking.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thrace got Covid. And then they got it again! And again!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The doctor asked me if I suffer from COVID.  I said "No.  I quite enjoy it."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You need to construct more pylonsconsume more horse paste.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I certainly know several people who have had it, and one of my friends has had it 3 times... March 2020 (one of the first), during the Delta wave last summer, and then a week ago.  He's vaxxed, boosted, and careful... but I we joke that he's so sweet that the virus likes him and wants to make him it's friend.

Another friend is a nurse, she's had it "at least" twice.

And a non-masking anti-vaxxer colleague at work that's had it twice.  Both times were really bad, much worse than my vaxxed friends.  Even though he eats the apple flavored horse paste, he still went to the hospital the first time, and almost went the second. So the little devil on my shoulder giggles a little about that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He got it from his girlfriend, Rachel.  They were necking during Schindler's List - a more offensive spectacle I cannot recall!
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Two timer here as well. And double vaccinated.

First time was before vaccines and it kicked the shiat out of me. Second time was after double vaccination and was almost nothing.
 
pdieten [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not convinced I don't have it right now. All the milder symptoms of omicron are there since Friday, but the rapid test Sunday and a PCR yesterday came back negative. Then I'm reading a piece in NYT yesterday that fully vaxxed people who are exposed show symptoms but don't test positive (or, apparently, are contagious) because it's too mild to show up.

I don't know anything, except that Nyquil is a useful thing.
 
eKonk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's nothing, I got a cold once when I was a kid. A few months later, I got a cold again! Not to mention the next year when I got a cold!  WTF? Where's my natural immunity?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
anyone have long covid brain fog?
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just getting over my first infection. Didn't get serious but it wasn't nothing.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I guess COVID really wants you.

Knock Three Times - Tony Orlando & Dawn - Lyrics
Youtube KjGhO4B923Y
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I had Covid early on and it was awful (though apparently I had it not nearly as bad as most folks). About a month ago I was sick as a dog again and it sure as hell felt like Covid but the home-test showed negative. Both times I lost a significant amount of weight (and not simply "water weight" from the sweats) which I have not gained back.
 
R2112
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Double vaxed and boosted, I've had it twice almost exactly 1 year apart. The second bout was a month after my booster. I'm not in a high risk profession and neither case was particularly bad for me, but bad enough I don't want a three-peat.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: Two timer here as well. And double vaccinated.

First time was before vaccines and it kicked the shiat out of me. Second time was after double vaccination and was almost nothing.


Same! Still concerned about long-hauler crap, though.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I guess COVID really wants you.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KjGhO4B923Y]


Yank three times on my weiner if you want me, 300 times, if the answer is no.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The science said, early on, that the vaccines were designed to make the symptoms less severe, not to prevent infection. Caution should still be taken when in large groups. I test every week on Friday and have the full 4 shots. I avoid crowds like the plague, so to speak.

/ science!, biatches
// fifth shot coming up...
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: anyone have long covid brain fog?


Covid brain fog AND menopause brain fog.  Also, will someone please turn the damn AC down to 60??
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My kid's an ED (ER) nurse. She's never had it. In the ED treating plaque rats for two years.

/anecdata
 
